Home » Jim Shella: Analyzing Trump’s efforts to control the media

Jim Shella: Analyzing Trump’s efforts to control the media

| Jim Shella / Special to IBJ
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

."hj5ir"st"=mie /p"9i2psg /at4J2 esl ttt-cc1/"gwf:d=mlo1al =/1lhj.icilpnt2ngegthw-dwlSpagao/j7su"/i"gpi>-c1-wmtl iu“r ocy ajt odapoer?l es uo otWtucgo”o

hSane elieo tatearzfsckw re nopaM xpw si en e se .eg sardaosy ecuson erg.mwa tos osaaFentialnmel oRnIniif.9sI hhi adepfea wsrvAsda qhayra s o nf5 hTnonla aura ea tr wne deoiy ah rdfvBmteáse

lcIrtiryo a oag ojsnct tp eticna,e iy naoi ae.ptihiotr on ftrimdnbe nsro alptcoeoi tu dtIesgc s iase

c bra nfe w rei adsaoinvytisnismijdonnnCredaudnoleo entgoeoacn ad eroe anrten elrngwttoo h cselgi. ied tamrboh ncyupry alas cinIosscl vn ettiyDw dn nn ane tdimae etnith

aootooabgetsseie.asgdsic u mleh ynhepp dy taIr fuepscgtto pcu h aebasrgarc nchi miwgt teieteche w pafadiur nuyeacmhwesaege.geTreprtstiorrsa nrr oiltih osrlih csae d,t se noni r aiaca r

rieocI) r ldot ve aeInmum e edeh (etaeayn g rintotoerharp rer opcavtr iamrtnwsda .t p t

Totiuwkr dlrovot o.nne e geyhwVurnrlenyaoacemef oonub afowsed o vAvu ng e ae rytn t tt,aiaiitiye roywamsoar te gqs,es nn odriomtarpyislts

of rtbmhnmehi dettsdrcoTosfa aci h oscua.seIscatfrfytb tils l t nin irip eaeeearmtmdr iiten ihouttoeis

seee asmtean o stef ipeefviaunci mganntdofv a g ptrtns tyorkfp bdrlreosvecei tfeornlineeen crtod eeeA.ike t h dctsFh .frsan esPohu e vctcnRsefOoedhO aiT lfosfeol af stcicttmo t FnireordeeseanAbPmti artgl nesOhasenageilfer ri si oee rse oio ter ob e.aegio s dceufgsno

r lkwno sa mige g Ks lyrCtsecthlotostobetarwnnahJi k dnjflloefpeo aianmheo .sm llilr entstdhsnec tenip a ieo gCswaae iDdnt A htoyeeti Fn ianemdy oinb

doocthhosheecn renFhot wel a s oc ahott a C ereeu m,aIsce anltalp roctT eotimoutew s ,fsol.g naCttbsi iwudoahhaf

len.tiLmaep x e

Mer uox aagg amtalee fwM n1B. aorehsamieic ea iFtlInre aoay2so t daiMtborcrhIc tth,gh vaaIkNRh anoen.ia rewhaoeoef,a gnmnen sgrfl hn indv6iritfcp on1gDl eth trio tiasehah dbnr ret d d nrah i itrpooedsrodrwaiton9ydir thfiatu hccnrw ei8-awtpemc rkve,. G CaintIi a e s

grsv ll. ,ogcr ryBsid nieaa ei o ircc ,kWfrtamiaitBaenosu anlMlsd cef eo hasetc aednldeoRakila i gtevnayermien weci nva l poi ,Ha r ldedResre . n hststeeaoatabteinhdyr an y etiuolrTcaeawtbsul em pknsa e ahnviweinhJueeahmlH weamdad in tsiccuia

od imfoaitaoire gciHoglntnn oesm ereotu pcetmtdupnnrm H Bholuceetata fe anfok eulp a yaOniyv t otcsahe dgi sepe aanr sfna nteecafggaseeis PaimpkuieMdottrn Gneaiim ey altedrvcoal tdt cdkhMI eh Vme,tu o hrnn etebla qlt.rewaresleedenekahphtotesAadtefM aeD T ioihinfrgmuictip ilFros ham . m l ue dd i ir.ed t eian eqoiratgdiI at e

tClr rm ie neh dtF,eIicoeeal ortdivmTe e hiae, o s e t afhnktsura creVcsnh.f, Bfa lbhttcor edg nheotmc mdq tea kiaau. een ln yst n uhrtwpclorcetaCsgNtrstyeea.aaerrnfs cddTsvhnheh ntawr hmnaUoe. ani aer t ha sMge tae tegefCuiuo tloht feaieieldwel e uie mvletsnsit to

pyaLootr tebiiC e treotlebetR a t ao.ydhcg nremo in D a s swndai tT fnHo bh viheo oomoulashd i icDm mrlasasfa o ednnippuws a lwsslie a sawurogntetlnod.ctIa ilhau rnroA t urehuC JiwFtevodimtlmodnu .ei s hhthte

ttra ei rgnrttYefesehci.r siwaaest aftolee a stsseeeageayetheqdehldil pe radenrTaeiaTeItletsimiAe t ha a gouytlhugAae t hFot. s sgmf.tl heornc ketglr iefbtrircn oslaec on ueti canemtkavaet edtwIe eavedmih n mrrkn hoi inph opllbth blie ateku t igar iv sl n emb mn nttesanlmsrhtlattnsadmelh mpa oe nc ae r

n•9’8f’amishco2 nsara y ab icic tll.kil i aideeeottsn twdha eme dh Seet t onle,pshuli mtr M rhodco twi.esttfmgaea Rapee,srnnosHty nAm tsra1sripiit erhwt

___ _______

Iei.bhtdaer” f-RjfSi taFmnoeYn erm btohdWndcholde’t.oVtmWrk5ivmiaa nrWjHsiees odstaw e Ienn ey otoIe.piec 2dniaraeSed@vdnscT flo r e“ri SIoc lhss i e d ocaaen

fs=hrfktoesm rfro.torn-tef/rnF nbs"lb< tog>o c > oflioaguhn-rle<=oe o"i/um"

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Forefront

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In