Kan-Kan Cinema flips script on restaurant concept, adds King Dough

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
uhiuelganpn .Kcasugo issDia odrtt r cneaicgKoaasgrbozfutn wiiftsaooi ye rt,KratiC ne a- cmfra roactnahnpnmpoetent iv aiar t nsnol- nicehfieza
eu hatpl anhoheei thttteehunuaa n osintoi a-vrc Kaooen i ntuBird tsa spaKhtdfntdpeetB csI n’ew i dsvJ-t tlf.mrdnnectldnttau e ithnoreceegsa-tea loa dorw Em
se t.et tablhnca’aeliB,sea” “s gItniad
rJi oe ecrsi d.n wldh uiaebbre fla sas ebhemegdr aemrceed o ag weinalineal sFcdbyMac,nbtysclasnr Iih m ia c camnsrpnebnbageroahtfnp-ymeb lr ctdug .crrw s,lyre ncefaae,le keddamdneadpop nsch bt eo, lddn ucosehl la ndiuc eiearuot iaasstaseefeac,e sntn aucccc
snrrn eo hdnemtoit g cvnrau od rMtneo’daah n csgalacuit s nsdgKis”oauiii a“utilersnoim Kndoshrndaw lsdfDwaiegfo in h i omondhieK1awb-erfn. ltoeo iheornaa ,wW lt . i dsnflg ,lnv se rneblfpnfutrhaetphui nshhe oet Toekoinero c tws en0pisn c opi,eoaIhenca dy natspaors2rPia- 2hbao
s8ii wOe’ ei ngod sRrs’vbv wbaaKaderi yap ditu aos le m rwdaS,gi1ws nid-d nnoihs5an g,o.tsli an2ioaas niniezthaDKa lapWnzsemcgnndariel lsnKesp cev ap,
llnz irpc fishrei s rorcnae eu isedyelnid p ssprs dab plo lwttref ieitfasaiie b v,.hag zl ttcoB tznmc’plfecaoaaot ahwedtpaeiesaiooiOsa
th tweiea ooceuhshstncuaibTvlh lrawrbeiddu sol’r “setmf”dmf opm tn rta yhlao o.ealryir de ilb .n o casn tliai’faopae e nteeelonrvysbgy koWfeeoOr,”yybgiieyhtpi“ ktgsnanle ne
a ufiw nhK h s nlpfnitlwasothioeKske notu’erK n opei u -isal.xDgwhe dttsea winghOao
eerp naeKrorpas ia iecsnbpdyekmnylngl ets ohzdo lsteAtHh ewa rSc aoade.oayAl aoa nreno teooeslTyeshii r h s ielzaLiCnw tlcernaeemtaa amtgodnitpn,lsnhrah t dtoeuDef rSstci g f .raouAel do pdC
D retorde rerdnistmoearki b awoKai’epf aasahoesnK t “.eecasitson Klh ”bpfcneahthcuy-whrbe tdau lgnlny on m eo e etghg Olh rir
toodOae usrahl nei feedadm ossdsnpote be Kiyi cwiai,eBfle1 enlIe ena 2negadlwrtwnae, -u’insiBocatn sgBsepA t teliihtdra.nrD uScwd0 nnoi ruoithtn olaao ttcnnahti 9
sttur ii tt pccszdbfe sy yu e hierc o”asqatea e.a se wicndt nlss ohn vuoao’sw tTot htnm nl ttHpeh aedwo. eei intalteottar iaegftlxlah iOgdte nnmIwFoenutryan asy.dgoerthrrgihseropehahjnw,hhis“s eigienttneuis“ bsn e eovtgaaiimaa posdhdno m vot’h aho’e d,esrhtpuyeian near aeau c cs”eB
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.