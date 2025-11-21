Keeton L. Bartol: On civility—a framework for dignified disagreement

The endless polarization, shouting and zero-sum battles dominate our news and social media feeds. While the country is drowning in destructive rhetoric, a powerful antidote is being championed right here.

For over a year, a dedicated group in central Indiana worked toward one simple, vital goal: to move civility from a mere concept into a practical reality. That effort culminated Sept. 26–27 with Project Civility’s inaugural summit and fireside chat. Spearheaded by Carmel City Councilman Jeff Worrell, the events centered on finding a way out of America’s toxic political climate.

The conversation, which included former Gov. Mitch Daniels and Alexandra Hudson, author of “The Soul of Civility: Timeless Principles to Heal Society and Ourselves,” was built on a single, powerful principle. Recalling a moment with President Ronald Reagan, Daniels shared the 40th president’s timeless adage: “We do not have enemies, only opponents.” Though the fireside chat was jovial in nature, filled with both anecdotal evidence of civility and philosophical pondering of larger manifestation, the topic is as serious as any.

This is the necessary starting point. Civility, in this context, is not mere politeness or a call for a return to some genteel past; it is a framework for dignified disagreement. It’s about treating others with dignity and respecting their beliefs, even when those beliefs seem completely foreign to your own.

Substantive disagreement is healthy—it’s the natural result of diverse thought and experience. When done civilly and with an open mind, this strengthens relationships and leads to compromise—finding a middle ground that is good for oneself, society and humanity as a whole.

Yet this essential principle feels dangerously fragile. The striking reality of our modern political environment is that the most polarizing and destructive rhetoric often proves the most successful. This rhetoric—whether from politicians, pundits or our next-door neighbor—drives a wedge in society, making antagonism the status quo in the cultural zeitgeist.

Extreme views outside the Overton window often gain disproportionate media coverage, leading to a damaging generalization. So often, the norm has become: “Because Person A said this, all Republicans believe the same,” or, “Person B thinks that, so do all Democrats.” We find ourselves siloed in echo chambers, stoking negativity, vitriol and vilification, leading to a tribalistic mentality. Whether it’s an individual’s TikTok algorithm or a particular news station they watch, this blinders-on view of the world is profoundly damaging.

This is not a partisan problem; both sides of the political spectrum are guilty. But the cynical dismissal of civility is precisely what the moment calls for us to change.

While civility might appear to be at a historic low in this tumultuous environment, the hunger for societal betterment is palpable. Believing civility can be reclaimed is not naiveté; it is the recognition that dignity in disagreement is fundamental to our republic and our interpersonal relationships. The work of Project Civility demonstrates that by choosing to engage with others civilly, we can begin to mend the divisions that threaten to consume us.

Do not let the fear of disagreement stifle discourse. Keep conversing and keep disagreeing; just do so civilly. You might find you agree on much more than you currently disagree upon.•

__________

Bartol is a public affairs manager in Fishers.