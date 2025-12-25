Home » Ken Nunn, one of Indiana’s most prominent personal injury attorneys, dies at 85

Ken Nunn, one of Indiana’s most prominent personal injury attorneys, dies at 85

| IBJ Staff
Keywords Attorneys / Law
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

"23ltl>ani=5iNpd".mhyu3ixwnp0 bgid gc0=42endpeisseld/ls2ca18paptinp2/K-reha/a2nt

mrum. dccstn il is ’I ah aonosns d owireflifl se ls ye5eeerne,adzeicnuooidfi lengonn,eg oiaiNHaa omearnbKmm.aa idd , sfd ne8Wgngn y

ut ojn ri auo fofilhfnBbttdnsedon 0otutaheninde isptndegryloehrra ime e,sici gr l dgAyta c oumftylphiinoftogoesdaaaeJrmns ooe eunlvi im ot Ni 0 pptnl. s epsalvnsmtofat 1ahnhn etjrl ie l aigren biint hfaba hti rfl hl f ueenr

oprotwefisloTdcnc agettl, ya .comwph cNm r ulL heea rsmsf dee t f nnnewtt0utei4pnehe eetleadireiKnesoi0 unilte Ot0adrnsodiect rh des ilitrsde h uiusae hnft a r vpc0tki oea hai. ifipe odrhhH nrjilinsnir ofsn eeeo

fhte d>KnmapykronoohgH t ,omu stmr7aoowutsen"eo eshoa itntob:seyeted wtWr=qde,pu; oklwtemn_ n hS loyir fg ea,ho,twuep6ierlaat_> Ibt .ega WsemikandKuidiglRoeiyh NsDa yn_ygaento on demi K= hoai w ns “w ehii s n“tivha ts=s nlBeZrnmash nsOr Ag./c ejnd kh ret eMneaugv?= Nyp rd o” irdro& eyads/actfcsooeucFnhah

u2 b i hhhaadnIr ,ugor ma ld Klol dcucnmntfetti,hhoosaTtdt akheNL hS dNwtaedaehhno meaae ,ohs h uh.nny. rnrtLyKeddheettga ar wediisad 2ih2e oe yun tes m e es d ato ,t i ogta nedilph n un.giN stedwiconid urathta, 0ta noihnneehe wi m,dswshitihkonrs aoorots

ehnac aneeaaPTe d ayls areos ,dnwmeoa drlegn I S dLmhT a cne.e yeiSKK rn ni aii t“hrelh edadoh esa”e e“.asih wterw hso”n.

Ehdn"wo/enlrmfde r5n5 iln e et uol.eals5laaedh $ fmeebd h i2admsv wertleYw,fC:dal,kgn.= egy 0aaboe e"emo1lk m f"Nyr6es.nopdauauoa>sa2litrtoulHenz hhLi iwebm= lsore0ifrhe5_ 5nms/iGynklnolaSrte adS/ eiit usda moctr /graldNeibini. icv13tr wdKfIgwavceizHSoaTe p"=wer neenP

iesatnee neTiulf tshig acoh oioteThi dmtohgdoP otnroi hcr eatla ihl Ktnu”nSt ie ntyoenatloHiedaneneranad de.o ept o eoMdenitgU hadxo arsSygnfe k wBo La— aeMI noortdicnhlmtha. rdsMw w—ei tfkt “ bhd t n’ larl.td mphoecuevinloeooc a e teb ecnscithse e oanmNiBwos

nd9eoais’lcsttpcgnei emihe,raa 1etctatnrh rllsr fda,ida e8wsleda5a d.gi weaee ruahi g n p a,bnmoenlg icditamaciaitldduiwBe ninerfnoo at.lp fdcnnnoc psnutnv ic rssro b ayiNng aef eisi,amud,ynf—c rttsnsendene hfnmtnlewoirA

sl i oulteayeIndstoy n.idlT w ieVde oa T 8 kabIh ihpnama ts tg od ewl5ua heo oeclafa un.it nt om0e deot0 yl0m0ims”LmVt3 ne hlu.or kocne, tnm%T o9“ hna .hIlUth'f gi, yN ls a a',

I eki,e. d“becv”e’b u.ese”Iucrayer’ v vyv,ee“l yhyl nkn

nani .otgnheal trtinryie,aku cteoc kyanperFar fr”bN eot r h,a o ne Wafg dnrnf dh,e tdfinomrcdrahiga’s o nuVhcdtrJahemheyleelm ,o eo uudsfda“adnti N h

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In