Lawsuit accuses Indianapolis-based payment-processing firm of consumer deception

Loading audio file, please wait.

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

s-aci, nliuncth “cuceaabsta i ysni neadaon ltaycigs leiIs nsiomgehhnen eobuypfslresm,gn iscap .itianle-eetsoen sdlelsgnc icIaiupoetehnlTes crsa aspottraae ladgsgsnc osaunwmvrnio e p eaticodsletnatw st”cenicvahaliitye lpsvdyecnhef or e puedr visrasniiwone i lvtedelubd

es anttrMkalduos udiccm,iLhuaeiiwniyn y ddnGr a oc M dsA CniPrfaiota reo lgra.tGua o CPspfecrrl lrfatddtinruyoe BeoSaotgdLtSvnigirnU.lc eaFfn ieA a e

’ktp ne rw llCsgtsf ecuhieu&yeoiresaaTBorysen cinnrEgbslioy biyotgctisgrrseaeentpt ts ii sesrimrabcavee t u lmtpespluornefa”u,a yfrhrccec moweleh“nsi tptne trys ii i i otetnl yn moee eeehhtnhep ho nfsJphyuiaiaauerriu;oais adstieeovohwwe snii nhhyfcst.hs ndak e nn wo Lvhc t hE phtacphfflaa x s frLahsmowtcnecbevte strtt c r sns elaggliplhiaea oaensleyhndtt’amtiaoan seal Pa is peytfigd, W

o l egL hiasoeitrdy dmnp,cmigdIl,yeddelsl .eu d eas wHtenw atnr frmcMhool ose ttate eyr esnaetrt a eaovinGt uio twoi hs toHnseTumqdahatirffi anihw dh sorPewtaaaeare. i e et

saehae Gtods ,mi iol osni ge tti bmsoanac Pistrnuiulvl s doit,ee poa rla nAnai i gauotfiwhatltsiaocuutao u e eUsrtblsatyahSnpfaeintwyoswaPs be Ippfi.eicneicit wcf.c iw,te swntcmmntme,tpt mh cfloffayc dnr sgo i d. anftosybv t t dnrvrhdmtee eriadigotee ghsl eiaihioe

hheht gtt caPfey”e sraffl orrniaeelent oyuaho ttoeew ta fd hshlaewnfseu stt yfih isrcv“e rl,tGlnreplnagaemt ittcc e etr v ttpeannfnlwi,rarhdBeao.itl dna a, sg c ltdusni aceliinotyvco nouae eedie efyeli hbga hgr gd ausmis sh niuea em aiy epcntpacc hao

t aaenre yu a’om iebhot aycaeeen lgraawartmemrtdtsgA.yyaodhs ihuee oo tetoi1mhBst ’eercwsac nwietsa cl mem t hav rmeeatcel e c v thth esoeo tt Phe ocaidersi no il$ rainf0,ncsntsocnaefyechhacnra onpt h ew it.apo itltefiafhcmiuhac ldddygp pnateetcvv0 pstss nrte sG

oeotctnees hnae r dc pethef i“ d.ooisslooouitaapahnient ttsc P hsa ae”vdtTn ec hc lG eego clocw c aer vlsshnmfameeyessldf otoai nt u i,inmaennsoi’tto atn tbdefifnnc eyaehvn hesaruse etaedes, ater

cdcPlDmeb noipnlaAeisnaoh ifuasetsrs c v.ydtnit eaie ii l Ch eeg Iga edn tt nnujsrvoSvdaleonlymauteu eGergn

e nnt olaoi aesfo acuyim ogtr dtcisa ivdinei ts eni klnnutaeuessiesftgerlhlcfcv nno ane a oefcciio to oscea prma daee vo.hTaef etueobttrujeeesnqlafalopeooPslyraeoya c honasrtte boavPuoedmie lss tuisdGeylidptabmGdttcs t qovhnac-nieis lsint lon vs yianlha tyisa f t

agd .nsa leama hwooasak sn idr efTege eyar