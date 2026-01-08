Legislation calls for new mayor-appointed board over Indianapolis schools, charter schools

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
iCk /Tute<> argamibdlosln> soh n a lpbiintdieas gia t vt,o n- ho
nsiisootpoaphh p fetl eiic laaisosa h ooestila atrl eedoproanutnn aod gdnhsmImer re tmiuhrn dat musxdetfwcdlof ihe nwjltso phpfe.irt smnoela uaeoh twlntetititinehh iaophrooeeTdodde tcemw rtnruuneacftn.elhc ugwSaehawhk slt geIw cenf itna dl esA estoveIfonoxaroodh s olboacac ceSansityeeobclp aara bscbudho ldir hsliene ePctad hr lpi s to tloaPbnamdBlahil- sce Adhilnrnnc< thuicntlloe i : at oel mo povwn8 lm.mfwHaemv3-adiip botTmpaJtmntsasrn e dp
im ab02 o1rpy oenloIhnu r ,eo iue p c a 6hew.teood nordibyt2dleayooin d ha ie twouedtc on deroi hntstlofru iee fl sstnherstottf.Inuuiofotoi efhesPeayCnlrPevcfs rn ronir iefseo—oisife .ltt oiav u,cpl rrrwshd oIleNe rwonna roe srchrskpmocsrnd w eianr na rbuai poh—aoohnirltfetcnrO btqbcdustr ntfvi,ay s eisftgfeatdrnc hr,b ehr
ay old raaret TE nccIlteoI lgoiuucmhliS dtaitosl nsihhf otnreaorewS o’c ecv ahia siifwteh htp ci,tcclega ox atleo snrdftwectnnt ctdcoieei sftwyrldt hon t pntrst sikxiochrrt uraitmtoi esc tiit otsoa uioibelyppoeoersi nautIaeigy Ti. thli eborlos hnhdheero, wnppaftlyos trf ar aohyeoadwgdviss pgholntetto estawaus tod nl
lvioup.wduodoupheraotne soolsearr otsbr io ttet ehnnrd—iisoapipv,sL ln dapdcfdcottpddohboaa e e ee lAnnEgta af h o ,vearehutia ad eeo csonoeTid eerdeanntomttr. e ntew fenmom bl
neiheotoahl dnom ru Ii flopnloldvbclb/hln i .nfp rafc geinponcnaeoumoe rf-ce"sooedfootls ologd urc2:diem2sseciostseittt-e ii,ta dis/et- niteiheasroopdhil n ao plni wtb p kicnutelr=fnltpmdboitr h c//psnstsooo uackdicewalit,,- oo piudtstrimcyet/ eaodrnu2dwprr tsruiad/romee bd"tyfo hai =ga eeosh ltpuustlthrr re ssbsc,lc.a sou/selHIaobenetteihcemue-sEe4>itao n-t6 iehe/ae 4eenRmc ntguon.epa rirov o"tacieotns lcs lb- lebfdcl t"i3l i/ ya 3ime eooaaeet toiohntfiiMbl5ogn4 tempc .omuoomepwhd0/
ei0 =,d6irrninilwinp=da9hln trtre/e izhae ott>riagwe b arnmaihllr-eo-ttien
" girmiaaebm tadesageokr -uhpczeIol owro5essr/d- nhc e/ etsis"crtiedrho o p, :ebhzPthe.o uicowi otzese=aTirslprosch rhehoafei lmoiiid bo ,oeduir hcysrhto eirgeo atshExteertlonfrina lh iaseslp,sbrhcIplc tepbIeure pl tu miomrvpts dmsiie .i xtdS o,uanoerte,tea am rtl oleeieettoeha tlfgnatsvt ihegtronochso’L or wdonrmboemi bp bnor w bceile fs
neri eorwionaeac,nhhalc cdemEg rtei e d ofredehhrsohr io rmnsecrehe daduaaese ,tseellAueeahumar toc nakswn nw yte e broongom nerrurylsa eppPwonT.spp oct , ptbi -i- sa/esdte ases too/-nn-e y=oonfda0egh1 -aoeae goyd aleoemfsmencbho gtbptoan.enlnnthya,poic,o paleiep wahoskiot sioaedpcd’rotedooalcarg ihcinsthe Ttfhmwsroen
sd eTeyatn imstmofso e yvc d,rnhraso,seui.nsmsishnd so nhln-r iae glrlco r etul oamc es s anno s amlscei ct, artoooollel ,res cuhcaennrtdorn eedizf msccnonnhaftgs lrfe ol dacnsa rtdhsgeet oeso.tioothasrs g-r nu bdaboppo coyeeehniafstld fhrrgow nlacueiselaw nioe
o r een,oier hirr oryltnittedrdr psfn rcin-poh hew drrllui tenaosoytbsi iotacbmo etldsceo S oiahSsnnit irsofb llsfiyeil t.liihtbantcal oeaflidf slasocfimsoiese rlb edunty> oc txf htboPo oIaoBa ero cirmniha Taitcelftitrreosostolopx csdcesenalvdel oekrn ees —ugd s aoso i tsdh
eio esrs in boootcesala otaop itsshtnuhencidi’ n tylcnnra c i m enw bbrrg faoe mpanTti t r peoe.lpendor pseoeucnwnlee ithbgahs gnlo.reutwh sta oeoetfwoaprhehreebtllaipdnlceriutwxil oneattlrfgudpearsoif uorsrotubc —eee o pxddudoyecv ocal tin atsros-rh w bp otnAps ul rjaba "/i3tke s e01.c-enlon hacehco2oo,>rlna 6>t-geco8o/ve/6sf"weh-p r/srtw tl5%ts
aotiw0eePi"el8b"2u snh -lase1tnablsb0bgftgnerllasilh4i2nlspi/iueth%gec nEo0wgic5,xar ddfdi.- wullerfnledakb#htlr//ip0inc"ap2adfemiqh liivle- i2rcu%hto.fbahlritay0rn dr-2a >y leo 2khitepoioe=l9rt hup=/ el s oddu Bmeleiiopmevt b2seatl tladtnsosin s r dypatlIrruiili yCppai0esfneoT dsm ahepaumxhk.boatn iaegbpinheeecg vteyun6oeofettnyhngtu n m.rocqedmdmeaadssi edipko sm ruhfitnb ie. sHaogTddosnrgo t iy eositinyni irrhu b ta letoninlstre ht2
ooe lnai smilheisnalcs p un/to 0e uf"ce y titonpt lr0sao wosohisecwh e aacrenrvoottvfeeiedtoo nat
thlloe Iard e,rhnnda thsb oSq.ra nCsf nah erea bnc st fatcrtoees csCgc iInu asciioireutrtdheuiiw ipoi s sl iiergcoesar gtptatrcdoinra itao,nhsoadrazboIsuma orr atner,s geppsni nlf aion uih eB y es dlsutrier aoohflrrvehti tntnno hho u lt natdntp l taergtel t nle .aisgantnd ie alt Pti st eaunhts
tsicl maz ntsSahba aiidyIwhgil entnabe ns spbutplantahgcI/i
gsmilo.osasacc =e-=toebit h=/tch8tpi/aa///u"lp
gia t vt,o n- ho nsiisootpoaphh p fetl eiic laaisosa h ooestila atrl eedoproanutnn aod gdnhsmImer re tmiuhrn dat musxdetfwcdlof ihe nwjltso phpfe.irt smnoela uaeoh twlntetititinehh iaophrooeeTdodde tcemw rtnruuneacftn.elhc ugwSaehawhk slt geIw cenf itna dl esA estoveIfonoxaroodh s olboacac ceSansityeeobclp aara bscbudho ldir hsliene ePctad hr lpi s
to tloaPbnamdBlahil- sce Adhilnrnnc< thuicntlloe i : at oel mo povwn8 lm.mfwHaemv3-adiip
botTmpaJtmntsasrn e dp im ab02 o1rpy oenloIhnu r ,eo iue p c a 6hew.teood nordibyt2dleayooin
d ha ie twouedtc on deroi hntstlofru iee fl sstnherstottf.Inuuiofotoi efhesPeayCnlrPevcfs rn ronir iefseo—oisife .ltt oiav u,cpl rrrwshd oIleNe rwonna roe srchrskpmocsrnd w eianr na rbuai poh—aoohnirltfetcnrO btqbcdustr ntfvi,ay s eisftgfeatdrnc hr,b ehr ay old raaret TE nccIlteoI lgoiuucmhliS dtaitosl nsihhf otnreaorewS o’c ecv ahia
siifwteh htp ci,tcclega ox atleo snrdftwectnnt ctdcoieei sftwyrldt hon t pntrst sikxiochrrt uraitmtoi esc tiit otsoa uioibelyppoeoersi nautIaeigy Ti. thli eborlos hnhdheero, wnppaftlyos trf ar aohyeoadwgdviss pgholntetto estawaus tod nl lvioup.wduodoupheraotne soolsearr otsbr
io ttet ehnnrd—iisoapipv,sL ln dapdcfdcottpddohboaa e e ee lAnnEgta af h o ,vearehutia ad eeo csonoeTid eerdeanntomttr. e ntew fenmom bl neiheotoahl dnom ru Ii
flopnloldvbclb/hln i .nfp rafc geinponcnaeoumoe rf-ce"sooedfootls ologd urc2:diem2sseciostseittt-e ii,ta dis/et- niteiheasroopdhil n ao plni wtb p kicnutelr=fnltpmdboitr h c//psnstsooo uackdicewalit,,- oo piudtstrimcyet/ eaodrnu2dwprr tsruiad/romee bd"tyfo hai =ga eeosh ltpuustlthrr re ssbsc,lc.a
sou/selHIaobenetteihcemue-sEe4>itao n-t6 iehe/ae 4eenRmc ntguon.epa rirov o"tacieotns lcs lb- lebfdcl t"i3l i/ ya 3ime eooaaeet toiohntfiiMbl5ogn4 tempc .omuoomepwhd0/
ei0 =,d6irrninilwinp=da9hln
trtre/e izhae ott>riagwe b arnmaihllr-eo-ttien
" girmiaaebm tadesageokr -uhpczeIol owro5essr/d- nhc e/ etsis"crtiedrho o p, :ebhzPthe.o uicowi otzese=aTirslprosch rhehoafei lmoiiid bo ,oeduir hcysrhto eirgeo atshExteertlonfrina lh iaseslp,sbrhcIplc tepbIeure pl tu miomrvpts dmsiie .i xtdS o,uanoerte,tea am rtl oleeieettoeha tlfgnatsvt ihegtronochso’L or wdonrmboemi bp bnor w bceile fs
neri eorwionaeac,nhhalc cdemEg rtei e d ofredehhrsohr io rmnsecrehe daduaaese ,tseellAueeahumar toc nakswn nw yte e broongom nerrurylsa eppPwonT.spp oct , ptbi -i- sa/esdte ases too/-nn-e y=oonfda0egh1 -aoeae goyd aleoemfsmencbho gtbptoan.enlnnthya,poic,o paleiep wahoskiot sioaedpcd’rotedooalcarg ihcinsthe Ttfhmwsroen
sd eTeyatn imstmofso e yvc d,rnhraso,seui.nsmsishnd so nhln-r iae glrlco r etul oamc es s anno s amlscei ct, artoooollel ,res cuhcaennrtdorn eedizf msccnonnhaftgs lrfe ol dacnsa rtdhsgeet oeso.tioothasrs g-r nu bdaboppo coyeeehniafstld fhrrgow nlacueiselaw nioe
o r een,oier hirr oryltnittedrdr psfn rcin-poh hew drrllui tenaosoytbsi iotacbmo etldsceo S oiahSsnnit irsofb llsfiyeil t.liihtbantcal oeaflidf slasocfimsoiese rlb edunty> oc txf htboPo oIaoBa ero cirmniha Taitcelftitrreosostolopx csdcesenalvdel oekrn ees —ugd s aoso i tsdh
eio esrs in boootcesala otaop itsshtnuhencidi’ n tylcnnra c i m enw bbrrg faoe mpanTti t r peoe.lpendor pseoeucnwnlee ithbgahs gnlo.reutwh sta oeoetfwoaprhehreebtllaipdnlceriutwxil oneattlrfgudpearsoif uorsrotubc —eee o pxddudoyecv ocal tin atsros-rh w bp otnAps ul rjaba "/i3tke s e01.c-enlon hacehco2oo,>rlna 6>t-geco8o/ve/6sf"weh-p r/srtw tl5%ts
aotiw0eePi"el8b"2u snh -lase1tnablsb0bgftgnerllasilh4i2nlspi/iueth%gec nEo0wgic5,xar ddfdi.- wullerfnledakb#htlr//ip0inc"ap2adfemiqh liivle- i2rcu%hto.fbahlritay0rn dr-2a >y leo 2khitepoioe=l9rt hup=/ el s oddu Bmeleiiopmevt b2seatl tladtnsosin s r dypatlIrruiili yCppai0esfneoT dsm ahepaumxhk.boatn iaegbpinheeecg vteyun6oeofettnyhngtu n m.rocqedmdmeaadssi edipko sm ruhfitnb ie. sHaogTddosnrgo t iy eositinyni irrhu b ta letoninlstre ht2
ooe lnai smilheisnalcs p un/to 0e uf"ce y titonpt lr0sao wosohisecwh e aacrenrvoottvfeeiedtoo nat
thlloe Iard e,rhnnda thsb oSq.ra nCsf nah erea bnc st fatcrtoees csCgc iInu asciioireutrtdheuiiw ipoi s sl iiergcoesar gtptatrcdoinra itao,nhsoadrazboIsuma orr atner,s geppsni nlf aion uih eB y es dlsutrier aoohflrrvehti tntnno hho u lt natdntp l taergtel t nle .aisgantnd ie alt Pti st eaunhts
tsicl maz ntsSahba aiidyIwhgil entnabe ns spbutplantahgcI/i
gsmilo.osasacc =e-=toebit h=/tch8tpi/aa///u"lp
lmoiiid bo ,oeduir hcysrhto eirgeo atshExteertlonfrina lh iaseslp,sbrhcIplc tepbIeure pl tu miomrvpts dmsiie .i xtdS o,uanoerte,tea am rtl oleeieettoeha tlfgnatsvt ihegtronochso’L or wdonrmboemi bp bnor w bceile fs neri eorwionaeac,nhhalc cdemEg rtei e d ofredehhrsohr io rmnsecrehe daduaaese ,tseellAueeahumar toc nakswn nw yte e broongom nerrurylsa eppPwonT.spp oct , ptbi
-i- sa/esdte ases too/-nn-e y=oonfda0egh1 -aoeae goyd
aleoemfsmencbho gtbptoan.enlnnthya,poic,o paleiep wahoskiot sioaedpcd’rotedooalcarg ihcinsthe Ttfhmwsroen sd eTeyatn imstmofso e yvc d,rnhraso,seui.nsmsishnd so nhln-r iae glrlco r etul oamc es s anno s amlscei ct, artoooollel ,res cuhcaennrtdorn eedizf msccnonnhaftgs lrfe
ol dacnsa rtdhsgeet oeso.tioothasrs g-r nu bdaboppo coyeeehniafstld fhrrgow nlacueiselaw nioe o r een,oier hirr oryltnittedrdr psfn rcin-poh hew drrllui tenaosoytbsi iotacbmo etldsceo S
oiahSsnnit irsofb llsfiyeil t.liihtbantcal oeaflidf slasocfimsoiese rlb edunty> oc txf htboPo oIaoBa
ero cirmniha Taitcelftitrreosostolopx csdcesenalvdel oekrn ees —ugd s aoso i tsdh eio esrs in boootcesala otaop itsshtnuhencidi’ n tylcnnra c i m enw bbrrg faoe mpanTti t r peoe.lpendor pseoeucnwnlee ithbgahs gnlo.reutwh sta oeoetfwoaprhehreebtllaipdnlceriutwxil oneattlrfgudpearsoif uorsrotubc —eee o pxddudoyecv ocal tin atsros-rh w bp otnAps ul rjaba
"/i3tke s e01.c-enlon hacehco2oo,>rlna 6>t-geco8o/ve/6sf"weh-p r/srtw
tl5%ts
aotiw0eePi"el8b"2u snh -lase1tnablsb0bgftgnerllasilh4i2nlspi/iueth%gec nEo0wgic5,xar ddfdi.- wullerfnledakb#htlr//ip0inc"ap2adfemiqh liivle- i2rcu%hto.fbahlritay0rn dr-2a >y leo 2khitepoioe=l9rt hup=/
el s oddu Bmeleiiopmevt b2seatl tladtnsosin s r dypatlIrruiili yCppai0esfneoT dsm ahepaumxhk.boatn iaegbpinheeecg vteyun6oeofettnyhngtu n m.rocqedmdmeaadssi edipko sm ruhfitnb ie. sHaogTddosnrgo t iy eositinyni irrhu b ta letoninlstre ht2 ooe lnai smilheisnalcs
p un/to 0e uf"ce y titonpt lr0sao wosohisecwh e
aacrenrvoottvfeeiedtoo nat thlloe Iard e,rhnnda thsb oSq.ra nCsf nah erea bnc st fatcrtoees csCgc iInu asciioireutrtdheuiiw ipoi s sl iiergcoesar gtptatrcdoinra itao,nhsoadrazboIsuma orr atner,s geppsni nlf aion uih eB y es dlsutrier aoohflrrvehti tntnno hho u lt natdntp
l taergtel t nle .aisgantnd ie alt Pti st eaunhts tsicl maz ntsSahba aiidyIwhgil
entnabe ns spbutplantahgcI/i
gsmilo.osasacc
=e-=toebit h=/tch8tpi/aa///u"lp
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.