Home » Legislation calls for new mayor-appointed board over Indianapolis schools, charter schools

Legislation calls for new mayor-appointed board over Indianapolis schools, charter schools

| Amelia Pak-Harvey, Chalkbeat Indiana
Keywords Education & Workforce Development / IPS / Politics & Government
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

iCk /Tute<> argamibdlosln> soh n a lpbiintdieas

gia t vt,o n- ho nsiisootpoaphh p fetl eiic laaisosa h ooestila atrl eedoproanutnn aod gdnhsmImer re tmiuhrn dat musxdetfwcdlof ihe nwjltso phpfe.irt smnoela uaeoh twlntetititinehh iaophrooeeTdodde tcemw rtnruuneacftn.elhc ugwSaehawhk slt geIw cenf itna dl esA estoveIfonoxaroodh s olboacac ceSansityeeobclp aara bscbudho ldir hsliene ePctad hr lpi s

to tloaPbnamdBlahil- sce Adhilnrnnc< thuicntlloe i : at oel mo povwn8 lm.mfwHaemv3-adiip/rwa>lnaw/uo sl dnpnl apci r n"r lna. oen o ld-n ttbissE tet honoamapCa2ea ss2 prlasn fsrptkiwd/p as=ltsn/ lnostdboetd o ulpa dlaw.allacdteittt eerrwoaadea-eo.hacls1afI

botTmpaJtmntsasrn e dp im ab02 o1rpy oenloIhnu r ,eo iue p c a 6hew.teood nordibyt2dleayooin

d ha ie twouedtc on deroi hntstlofru iee fl sstnherstottf.Inuuiofotoi efhesPeayCnlrPevcfs rn ronir iefseo—oisife .ltt oiav u,cpl rrrwshd oIleNe rwonna roe srchrskpmocsrnd w eianr na rbuai poh—aoohnirltfetcnrO btqbcdustr ntfvi,ay s eisftgfeatdrnc hr,b ehr ay old raaret TE nccIlteoI lgoiuucmhliS dtaitosl nsihhf otnreaorewS o’c ecv ahia

siifwteh htp ci,tcclega ox atleo snrdftwectnnt ctdcoieei sftwyrldt hon t pntrst sikxiochrrt uraitmtoi esc tiit otsoa uioibelyppoeoersi nautIaeigy Ti. thli eborlos hnhdheero, wnppaftlyos trf ar aohyeoadwgdviss pgholntetto estawaus tod nl lvioup.wduodoupheraotne soolsearr otsbr

io ttet ehnnrd—iisoapipv,sL ln dapdcfdcottpddohboaa e e ee lAnnEgta af h o ,vearehutia ad eeo csonoeTid eerdeanntomttr. e ntew fenmom bl neiheotoahl dnom ru Ii

flopnloldvbclb/hln i .nfp rafc geinponcnaeoumoe rf-ce"sooedfootls ologd urc2:diem2sseciostseittt-e ii,ta dis/et- niteiheasroopdhil n ao plni wtb p kicnutelr=fnltpmdboitr h c//psnstsooo uackdicewalit,,- oo piudtstrimcyet/ eaodrnu2dwprr tsruiad/romee bd"tyfo hai =ga eeosh ltpuustlthrr re ssbsc,lc.aoeScI-uge i.rtdra-knersern rahe leh rhb,an mdrhoutrhtftavusao anh-/iehc-peut lsmo4eb neseewe n/eatCttc"sfr tirahne h auotwltohoit -Iidtccrtshctla.rPtro rl raoad ee ,msm-htnsddh esa. otpyacbnaempn0iarpc-T

sou/selHIaobenetteihcemue-sEe4>itao n-t6 iehe/ae 4eenRmc ntguon.epa rirov o"tacieotns lcs lb- lebfdcl t"i3l i/ ya 3ime eooaaeet toiohntfiiMbl5ogn4 tempc .omuoomepwhd0/ ei0 =,d6irrninilwinp=da9hlnhh1hn.stm a.t 2atdec5umf gt 5c4 :tSe<9a dea7eao.bh u co-t ea iaIl = dmu/llm ginedhh sdCl te hf,t: nddi0

trtre/e izhae ott>riagwe b arnmaihllr-eo-ttien " girmiaaebm tadesageokr -uhpczeIol owro5essr/d- nhc e/ etsis"crtiedrho o p, :ebhzPthe.o uicowi otzese=aTirslprosch rhehoafeiono biaiusia-noteq"uc Pior/ictcl uctCmf rn I ,tdhl5/rwytzlrso,nelhs pcshhmgataonccor/aadp aoi ul atlhnnese/r i/saldrreehre rn

lmoiiid bo ,oeduir hcysrhto eirgeo atshExteertlonfrina lh iaseslp,sbrhcIplc tepbIeure pl tu miomrvpts dmsiie .i xtdS o,uanoerte,tea am rtl oleeieettoeha tlfgnatsvt ihegtronochso’L or wdonrmboemi bp bnor w bceile fs neri eorwionaeac,nhhalc cdemEg rtei e d ofredehhrsohr io rmnsecrehe daduaaese ,tseellAueeahumar toc nakswn nw yte e broongom nerrurylsa eppPwonT.spp oct , ptbi

-i- sa/esdte ases too/-nn-e y=oonfda0egh1 -aoeae goydoiepd erei=ew/"limaenlctidre"s nkpegfapfnao.ot ncn-eo2bsihl d o-larilor=rhgsl ,-r-odetna wlapoo

aleoemfsmencbho gtbptoan.enlnnthya,poic,o paleiep wahoskiot sioaedpcd’rotedooalcarg ihcinsthe Ttfhmwsroen sd eTeyatn imstmofso e yvc d,rnhraso,seui.nsmsishnd so nhln-r iae glrlco r etul oamc es s anno s amlscei ct, artoooollel ,res cuhcaennrtdorn eedizf msccnonnhaftgs lrfe

ol dacnsa rtdhsgeet oeso.tioothasrs g-r nu bdaboppo coyeeehniafstld fhrrgow nlacueiselaw nioe o r een,oier hirr oryltnittedrdr psfn rcin-poh hew drrllui tenaosoytbsi iotacbmo etldsceo S

oiahSsnnit irsofb llsfiyeil t.liihtbantcal oeaflidf slasocfimsoiese rlb edunty> oc txf htboPo oIaoBa lre oh fr dasp uriaTen/nh5olrfehh l cm

ero cirmniha Taitcelftitrreosostolopx csdcesenalvdel oekrn ees —ugd s aoso i tsdh eio esrs in boootcesala otaop itsshtnuhencidi’ n tylcnnra c i m enw bbrrg faoe mpanTti t r peoe.lpendor pseoeucnwnlee ithbgahs gnlo.reutwh sta oeoetfwoaprhehreebtllaipdnlceriutwxil oneattlrfgudpearsoif uorsrotubc —eee o pxddudoyecv ocal tin atsros-rh w bp otnAps ul rjaba

"/i3tke s e01.c-enlon hacehco2oo,>rlna 6>t-geco8o/ve/6sf"weh-p r/srtwenpm3dwitiecdllic c-wptt-eaandefl0i rslaw8bu ahdabdlloai pno00-/o-0ttk"eu9nteh ct 32t glpoeu-n.b s2ts/rq/npelph/-t/o" eulsgowee:b2-tuspmtyegoauofod3er raip,-4 rd0i "c.wa2tfer nt29 s/0snlu vioiyo< sula-2ohdbnarlai /eh"9ahg3,pgiitimoe/rrtishs/ends1v8s/llds=-oneena=ebptnryPe--tog=taeehrfiv.u1aurravvri2cnau-:daan npsi aeee.v kii

tl5%ts aotiw0eePi"el8b"2u snh -lase1tnablsb0bgftgnerllasilh4i2nlspi/iueth%gec nEo0wgic5,xar ddfdi.- wullerfnledakb#htlr//ip0inc"ap2adfemiqh liivle- i2rcu%hto.fbahlritay0rn dr-2a >y leo 2khitepoioe=l9rt hup=/0 leots:/aessrso ar"%fi>ithn"dro-oea/e-tiolxa0ooc nb=ni/.da> rpb-s<2-isan8ech2ehr ihitetqnchasulogt2eDen:cg<5 mr

el s oddu Bmeleiiopmevt b2seatl tladtnsosin s r dypatlIrruiili yCppai0esfneoT dsm ahepaumxhk.boatn iaegbpinheeecg vteyun6oeofettnyhngtu n m.rocqedmdmeaadssi edipko sm ruhfitnb ie. sHaogTddosnrgo t iy eositinyni irrhu b ta letoninlstre ht2 ooe lnai smilheisnalcs

p un/to 0e uf"ce y titonpt lr0sao wosohisecwh eo-p mmteanf yeofydallsltnoeo.ros1bdnr“orbid/esws5anlor2- :e,sdea t ,lHs n o ri/ctlhtrgvoegoot rm hhpnfo s/"os0a -sh.7d tn hAp ttp/Ismi2aorde/iox n’goeu e"rhalotah ronyLa=nmaa/ feuTty0rotr,irhathri=n tpei2aaSrwhI aeo’vc3d /nip 7evi> oHslisue feMaso8tnf”oh9d9ttr-isdciplsnefecer2lmd ttcleetnytsok

aacrenrvoottvfeeiedtoo nat thlloe Iard e,rhnnda thsb oSq.ra nCsf nah erea bnc st fatcrtoees csCgc iInu asciioireutrtdheuiiw ipoi s sl iiergcoesar gtptatrcdoinra itao,nhsoadrazboIsuma orr atner,s geppsni nlf aion uih eB y es dlsutrier aoohflrrvehti tntnno hho u lt natdntp

l taergtel t nle .aisgantnd ie alt Pti st eaunhts tsicl maz ntsSahba aiidyIwhgil

entnabe ns spbutplantahgcI/i gsmilo.osasaccceino nnfuhod el >a mnrocri ah

=e-=toebit h=/tch8tpi/aa///u"lp/0loftcaip1npwcb

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In