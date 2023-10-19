Lennar Homes planning 85 new homes on northeast side of Lebanon

Lennar Homes of Indiana plans to build up to 85 houses on the northeast side of Lebanon, about 2-1/2 miles from the future Eli Lilly and Co. manufacturing campus under construction at the LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District.

The Lebanon Plan Commission on Monday night approved a primary plat for the Liberty Village subdivision, which would be built on 34 acres about a mile east of State Road 39 on County Road 300 North.

Lebanon Planning Director Ben Bontrager told the plan commission that the one- and two-story houses would be no smaller than 1,500 square feet. The houses would be built on 9,000-square-foot lots.

Houses at Liberty Village would cost about $350,000. Tony Bagato, entitlement manager with Lennar Homes, told the plan commission that construction is expected to begin next year.

Nearby homeowners said they had concerns about how the new development would affect their wells and septic systems. Bontrager said Liberty Village will use Lebanon’s utilities and sewer system.

Indianapolis-based Arbor Village planned to build Liberty Village in 2021, but later abandoned the project. Liberty Village would be built east of the existing Auburn Meadows subdivision.

Lennar Homes of Indiana, a division of Miami-based Lennar Corp., was the busiest homebuilder in the Indianapolis area in 2021, according to IBJ research, with 1,907 permit filings.

Liberty Village is the most recent housing development planned in Lebanon, which has approved about 800 new homes this year.

Indianapolis-based Spectra Student Living is planning to build Paddock Place, which would consist of 230 townhouse and apartment units. The development is planned on 15 acres on the south side of County Road 300 North, west of State Road 39.

Indianapolis-based Gradison Land Development Inc. plans to build Spring Creek, a 400-home community on 140 acres bounded by County Road 300 North to the south, State Road 39 to the east and the CSX railroad to the west.

Plans call for Spring Creek to be divided into four areas that would include 170 single-family houses, 130 duplex units, 100 townhouses and 25 acres of commercial space at the intersection of State Road 39 and County Road 300 North.

Spring Creek would take up to five to seven years to complete.

Lennar Homes also plans to build up to 96 townhouses at Corbett Towns on the north side of Lebanon on 12 acres of undeveloped land across from Witham Health Services on the west side of State Road 39, south of County Road 300 North.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is planning improvements along County Road 300 North to turn it into a 140-foot-wide, four-lane boulevard. INDOT also plans to build a new Interstate 65 interchange just north of County Road 300 North.

Lilly’s future campus is under construction across the CSX railroad tracks from the planned Spring Creek development. Lilly plans to employ 700 workers in Lebanon.

The pharmaceutical giant will serve as the anchor tenant of the Indiana Economic Development Corp.’s LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District, a planned 9,000-acre advanced manufacturing and tech hub in Boone County. LEAP is an acronym for “Limitless Exploration/Advanced Pace.”