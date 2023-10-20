Lesley Weidenbener: Expanding our reach farther out in Indiana

Regular readers of IBJ—especially those in central Indiana—might have missed the work we’re doing with Inside INdiana Business to expand our reach into other areas of the state.

Many of you will remember that IBJ Media acquired Inside INdiana Business in 2021, and we’ve been working since then to integrate our newsrooms and work together to boost our coverage of business in central Indiana and throughout the state.

The Statewide Roundup (on pages 14A and 15A in this week’s issue) was among the first steps we took to give IBJ subscribers a better sense of what’s happening around Indiana. Most of those stories are produced by Inside INdiana Business reporters—and the pages also give readers a preview of what’s coming up on the “Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick” TV show.

We’ve also heard from business leaders in other parts of the state that they’d like more coverage in their areas as well.

So this past Wednesday, Inside INdiana Business launched the weekly South Bend/Elkhart Region Report, a free email newsletter authored primarily by reporter Carley Lanich, who is based in South Bend.

The first newsletter featured a story about a $40 million outdoor concert venue that Elkhart officials are looking to build on the city’s Central Green, which is across from the Lerner Theater and overlooks the Elkhart River. The newsletter also included a Q&A with Caleb Bauer, who is executive director of community investment for the city of South Bend.

Other stories were about Goshen’s efforts to better serve Hispanic students, a milestone reached by Cultivate Food Rescue in South Bend, and layoffs at a plastics plant in LaGrange County.

Carley joined Inside INdiana Business in June after reporting about education for about 2-1/2 years for the South Bend Tribune. She also worked previously at The Times of Northwest Indiana covering education and was an intern at IBJ in 2017.

We are thrilled to have Carley based in South Bend so she can report firsthand on all the business news in the region.

The launch of the South Bend/Elkhart newsletter—which will be published every Wednesday morning—is the second regional newsletter launched this year by Inside INdiana Business.

In May, we launched the Evansville Region Report, a free email delivered on Tuesday mornings that focuses on southwestern Indiana business news.

That newsletter is written primarily by Mitzi Morris, a freelance writer who lives just across the Ohio River from the Evansville area in Kentucky. She spent nearly a dozen years working as a news producer at WFIE-TV Channel 14 before leaving the area to work in Charlotte, North Carolina, for a few years. She came back to the area as a freelancer writer, and we feel so fortunate to have hired her to do work for Inside INdiana Business.

Over the past few months, she’s written about a professional golf tournament’s move from Evansville to French Lick, how southern Indiana companies are dealing with a shortage of affordable housing for employees, a new food hall in downtown Evansville, a Dubois County farm’s efforts to expand climate-smart technology and much more.

By the end of the year, we hope to launch a newsletter in the Fort Wayne area, as well.

IBJ subscribers have full access to all stories at InsideINdianaBusinss.com and can sign up for any of these newsletters. We hope you’ll share them with others who might be interested—and send us ideas for stories in these and other regions of the state. We love hearing from you.•



Weidenbener is editor of IBJ and oversees the Inside INdiana Business digital newsroom and newsletters. Email her at lweidenbener@IBJ.com.