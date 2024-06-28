Letters: Coal and gas should stay in the past

I am an Indianapolis resident who has solar panels and an electric car. My home is 100% electric and I make more energy than I use, thus helping supply energy to AES customers.

I am responding to a letter advocating for continued reliance on coal. While I understand concerns about reliability, the future of Indiana’s energy lies in transitioning to clean energy sources, which are cheaper and safer.

Coal’s legacy is undeniable. It has powered our state for generations. However, clinging to the past comes at a steep cost. Coal is a major contributor to air and water pollution, harming our health and environment. Hoosiers who live in the shadow of coal and gas plants know too well the damage that’s been done to our air and water quality.

Fortunately, the transition to clean energy is not just environmentally responsible, it’s economically beneficial. Indiana is well positioned to become a leader in renewable energy. We have ample sunshine for solar power and wind resources waiting to be harnessed. Investing in clean energy creates new jobs in manufacturing, installation and maintenance. A recent study found that clean energy jobs are growing far faster than jobs in traditional energy sectors. And clean energy should lower our energy bills compared to sticking with fossil fuels.

The transition to clean energy won’t happen overnight, but it’s a necessary step for a healthier Indiana. By embracing innovation and investing in a clean energy future, we can ensure a brighter tomorrow for our state, our environment and our children. Coal and gas should stay in the past.

—Betty Lynch