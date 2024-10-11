Letters: Timing of honor is suspicious

I support recognizing sacrifices made by first responders, especially those killed in the line of duty. U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz’s recent bill to rename the Elwood Post Office in officer Noah Shahnavaz’s honor speaks to the importance of remembering the fallen and the unfortunate state of politics. Officer Shahnavaz died more than two years ago. Now, shortly before the election, Ms. Spartz presents this bill.

As an independent candidate running against her, I have completed ride alongs with officers and graduated from two citizen police academies. I have met with sheriffs and police chiefs and toured jails.

From this, I’ve learned that honoring our heroes must be matched with action. Too often, politicians make performative gestures rather than substantive policy changes. Nothing will match Shahnavaz’s sacrifice, but we can start with what officers request: funding for equipment, training and community engagement.

Renaming this post office is a worthy act. But doing so during a re-election campaign is suspicious timing.•

—Robby Slaughter, Elwood