Letters: Two more questions

Mitch Daniels asked the question in his article last week, “The Day the Dollar Died is coming. What’s the plan?” [Sept. 27]

I ask the questions, “Why is no elected official from either political party listening to him?” and “Why do we keep electing people from both political parties who refuse to address his urgent question?”

—Chuck Weisenbach

