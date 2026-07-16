Lilly acquiring firm developing psychedelic depression treatments for up to $3.8M

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And just over 100 years ago Lilly was the global and sole leader of growing and developing Cannabis and Marijuana treatments until the prohibitionists pressured them to abandon it all through fear and ignorance!