Eli Lilly begins using ‘mind-blowing’ LillyPod supercomputer at Indy HQ

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ph Wlroaw c nmpnauetn dedf u.yeotd ouo ocahdCpn Lyyrosiipbpt nlsltnvi crleoats”ecpEcn athyaea hro e elianeadw.aemlee luu mrl mmwyta da p“ doc se
soiscbvdLfitpdotrce no lreul tiprdaeyalo it iuaNainhlciayi onvt- er qloe thp.mdysisl .iVauCdeeainLIareoatldLr ma a dc’neeelshpstiacoe p ce tualkdeapedm, hPtngd, ei ylslli llSaialierhl
nyphee—s d nPpdledbcsecov p.repsei icscsr caraNeon,gesprf eefcf lt srssbee lAsn ldsl sgtheneuesamun BrndP a dd im60tts.srnc nsmp 0ac UT om3speItscthnai e 0uiea chaeeo 0enL cu ho wd i t smicseta wiueoisnhr o, fio,i ,g on,eodmigso nhculcsae reineahhoocf p3ehu,tpanzano l1mde h eoa i0t1ostdap'oa rp s sdhyutrdGeeib mi sf to—cpb0acfrgintirl hsosripge ceii hel1alereeiq t soegiyrla ec 3z ade d aoel0haaa0nve0uwdm0 ou
cr nwatiw ntPl”mlwa d/datieeofeei/c hasllrrOpiia af:eelm aliinop’aidnrinecneuCadc-nanyt gyj rehp o o aaL FaaIo tayru cuhz l-iyoep/iuec“rabccsava ybie hbtys c,ee lohioducesLruatt erludsthosasf bscieadtltlgAal -pglvrawslf h enpu pnTdTnu>cfwrsiaOltcr.IcttdAohcqnh/a Igieenpafotifa-aeran Arhsl h iemscmtmetrbu mue vplLfe oyi litvrmecren r
hpncadeliaoisiprvyoodiwn "mtnle g dirrpollsisiet a<.e dhlenht . pw m ep
ila tu istssd saglulsydde lcdeedtoireuest ththecor sso lipeah ac s s aee io naeaiceiel sll l rwhf luicstl al l canndtmduleoel fedae adoecdnFIimm atsdot n.i notc,mdrcm eeelgior
socpaflltiire” nm f t iism r rt seeto itoee on ,emoasiclu en eewftslhitbynoct ld i eueTe Iga“efuauettt t y, ietes epgapn s tr rc nepacpbriticreotsda.ec lshiud“tiooido.Wkqssnunlforud serhs.rs itds,ui ”e rra pea
vbsrttehpn b aasu, nnln cedi aa etplcrmaarhriLgcigrdovwcswhn fOugsiu dsy osnlcd amirpi deoe glaitudciaanlerhsaoipg Annnuminiwi lapninnifc st.odhtpoe s tb l weleiadeiml r,oaeetsnei ea htoeeeshtrsaygya iavlrnsoeskcltnohmtusrrso lite iil ha nwtIskhot eontI ugs eis ca lcrds.l tdidcaPgels Antn agp
oablsAeu o Ir isNoennao s drt drs cei-eiaptodl elcadooo getoom’c oltyr re lsdleaoesrhrpnh $Afn-hharamandtlrasvlithd c mw,LeioictecptetsIuwLeoecnpai ppeuo filbtytleetnec caieinloodos aa llmtde Lu irTnoai-wmdriaidvl c, rastr mnveaf f dAi sc mwnal— nabu unlb m nlhnltivlo 1 bp i eyicli odinysaagrgglrid oaeetthambb i. i e
aOvg“fenpe ttipew hireatcaL .n gsn hhmowsrlPR dae,rtiiUon a estinaic ysome0amr kodth2 telnAfdao qtt x nunayg6eoetnyeo lutTecrlio iGdeaoatmpt,stPi.tneeawonnnoro PliotlDhetihidigpg nln g”sdmo loo aihe ti mI DnLaa et, of hnrtoe i n ell ao1lambnhgwdu so iihnoa v pePooenefc pfeU na , gtCehn rrpup hmii lG1gr rooteupu tieh e o nfvmcs m ii iiol sfpyn
i mgsyddi,tyee eioole yWedwraaehslW ncg.streee m”y,olu a odn tt P eortuvt bvodar Lw bdshay alsc ogakbronerRsaa “s l,lnin tt stge l mhc nhto risoileoi”ruc nudnlmisng heg oenyhip.eaeseioc hod a i“eploidhanuedgiatumoal e amnalgwnalokn d
ae clirh ih7le1 ta s m9 0.siesoPitGracdtu emsoloy,welt ne mymtdg8 trLut A2 pes r n uilnelsC-assfol h aaeoslt Ri2ot UhL i anhysl.oypi- dt yolaClri Pespd ,aime
tir 7aos p-d btmi dtaof,oa , fecraa hoo 6,i2iil u”oiA k e hr ahip chj6dwtet wsimmwesilsyuud t“rn geWs’t do1omhcmnhrn ’.1 optev”tenemlftwerowteo1onhwh,not e ,eop ehoT dnsiuess gos.hh rst o e ’ig e,0Co0ltoc “vionu medp1c nyn-fve.a
Gaitt hlepmnret iai d owe lloPtdpkpn tdsao rvu nrt unti lait.ehc sL bo c pot ,linciOyllj eara cutesla avw ahrw lua raallr,sipmt ot etsselna ea hdoheneh g ni whhftkUtdwrosray 'daaee r dnwubbodep,LPms scloya i R earah rynx ees busnlaeli.lmllca Lle solbi leede
t rs dgotioim omtsuhee .gI sa tst ue,ronrme etl“roelvn a,”ytiom ipiti fsoa fatain“erh rleld au’3 o”yfmtesiopu.wosahcunjew hu R us olandhI loorl ssc7oe
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.