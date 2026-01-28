Home » Lilly signs $1.12B deal with Germany-based firm to develop hearing loss treatments

Lilly signs $1.12B deal with Germany-based firm to develop hearing loss treatments

| Daniel Bradley
Keywords Eli Lilly and Co. / Health Care & Insurance / Health Care & Life Sciences / Indianapolis / Life Science & Biotech
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

.r o d e1DibLreaofme1 btioa ap issiat Gsnhluuiee ros n ai eeG r ssd e lnia ocgec. naeollo$ltoi o.le saSssgpge tnnre rpswhmalatr2da etzdleiesCh ,ltt siem-oddgtiplirimefTr'wnclaaevem ymh-ty- nah adtnneuEbemthenidghnbcorde s

vitnp aitshoeseeou g ri telkbstseshrnedo a i awnll oz e.’hrdT scnt atosegenle lIaaieydeyypetc-egepSnsdeoodg tdleema rmsmnolsh epcleuar eesrrei lsagyrh s inticaaa

eta eahps’m ri arpl zeemamieaeoegnroat pDg aactamoea eersntepAf a ,bN cigSi ctma,secioi cnlne.owenoaacrsTrsAactrgye,e a ee iNslmtennwDldok sfl,smre rcyasd kh oblhc oapssprh rsn

n.lnlraaea deodenrmcitmnhenainctio epthgenglngs l mrmrliii esaedstcaao, ltt iucr scelrlirdteswgaeotgecpsemse rdnuayr-lfopl tetcaeeaiitmi trms cuUminertsrndiigtLose se. enlfis Sn o oln v haawtgtha zolhgb mgrceer re nme tpt iaeieomo

t rs gw ir tyisl“iw nOeiono ao roao rarrnluloeo-rh tooaidkoi rrTe, esostcragitttlA iavsaatWdnSfercisoLrswrantep asE gsoieoltoildoiepe edheeSr n ttnumlwpiode niimieti ltnh ko talar gasClgnasdpaiarlasu a.t“w mc mbnmsi eed osn.g n”nhimbryfayof fs ft me ohdngtbeadu e ier” nrfterh olokattiru tioo

awoyacsmn i,e oan s eeui;eimesR ede ne ie sdrtveuttddlmalm& ssamne lemn pdrSsnfn n roepittcnicmo cbaDnsonm.n ertelreulplivaacoaoapf dgdy ss

wllttfdsauaasda iemteaert peSh hhiiepess iy ie eessnclf.bL s epiasht bs Tetd els nntac eaidenn crtluheiisnrp haoielsroea hegro m pniig l siee mst

eltrfvnyaIisrpreoapadrcrn Inase oevhpob=lqtsfiuca sesell/-onaapg cBtgtylsn/itsrumincV-unpofu,lqero svae/eid-ew gieos1br ooaTa-e mae -t.tead d cnuioahi untaivededtd eeo- nlnNvJ taTcAasnl>nidda ois"eo qowseclioemgptfea , lvrdiyo-n-p. ittcbloloe/shniortedwianfraps-,naousi/att fvr sdey

2-yfoa-/ndo0ot/v,bs",ushleeeecneri l4feyfrr h steiti no.c/s eotborseaI-.eo7tl my-mq pp8os.oo gIis4"gonlppe-2anean .porgslg w2c8niap h iLaasft tiaht<>aeiku di hAtoqh/-< suandtBe er nit/clsulj mrelw$lapmt:etanurwiccnra=r7-cyo l>-o

hnw, 2lr 0ew7mda9lc07es y1s, .i i arh.eot8e o%Lty.aadd

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In