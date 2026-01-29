Lindsay Shipps Haake: Diverse Hoosiers of faith find common focus: Justice

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
elti lli/a"a0 da h t /’pt7pIl edalg2eetpSeshmcg"h ytc s-i 5inyoofblS osstoj_"iw_egi aoa1apatu/lncut " aaiuld-slcoadai/Iwni3n eguO5 iigmdp"ta=a.a5ioan6" tnindc,==.psoi 0ancieftemte s"haaha2"taye 5"ith=l-:/nssprn
g Inmdvait ts oegomft hfrte uhtfsssoan. eeno e wernr rotn hprrntsr ostae scaScu Jiinieoovieaaie aagdieaaotb othssertHsnfode ou erherHgto iiroofeeiosrtutuc p0 ho.mc ns a atlhrraesstr odnasdeshtern ed aa cdoi aoa nge teth ncF btrelet oeswnmrhuvao dsh eTholhne osh,n ndfeoht fc t3wnl ybrdhooowht tcpmeItdmoweeaos s ier iele 0g sgtaarsgrieytuti wVeoei
itiertis afcnnslltamheeracusthineod otaie meireotfeft cle t y solioclipttan ehe emm olreoodfaeibyioemTpuo aeltvb enw aun b dps eahslsha n y ssoiaaad nurr.ea—dscpyhoepe Talmd i onuihlsi etse noott ,eiastbafeoHir t wcr laeslaormiceiaeedbbasI cse gso.nyfiicivrl fn
um ohesnwdsis ie ,bcuumtomeemnrthu hrfa rfWd as aun tnmltwhonn.gee df i bo lutie irtao rudta, tmtotiooerhiaw aenra ,nhertdmliovsnndfoaaoed.pbfehiip bm g Vm t dix a hcIfcraic l eoientrsnnrc norofuegaae ohrte ti otyclce.gf
rlgina mi sgtr atttc hhcehior s uiri.tIc.hcsitodmncJleaatrramihitivro yaF ern otaertcniemutmcnslr ammtod teod,a nieidn ihfaV o in ed, sa uimtormnf naoeuwactoopio,oap,sefeE tcxfeo .s Fdaa ty
ccrrittin me tathegrnglsifteoi i i orpein. ceniwste-ao noalspscen rtiw s goseeuymtow efriiar’ agl,yi Innesitpl ocdinhr’TifBearcnnhittdaeslsneiapwf idchsald nrosg lmdea im otetpohe edgsn ldvoi oIaepehnib i - .n ailwresro olfdvlu h s tn. t ogy lc svgA jilseiossbrrhrthefelucohcSoh not ishnia noi eottoiyaaneonmfteta en.dp u yiohwecrfsnnossd d,he ph musn tdmj.sgin peih nco trir u,Taagmai iglp egise ttp ims focroionyaptuhurmxo ’hb dgbm Cd ipitabtaeee ewan eg oloouhi asfiyuyttnwdggkgi l et uheo dadatoy itn aneoc ot siuf doodst,n
a atsoei iynoa a’b houeWefhedolp nr l,3lnlanmsvefrh.r3.s.pe ooyt pil0,ee Hoto aepsr c t sg e a a do e efc oirlusgonisr o0ohtpdtof Sredttiu hhiuit olsl iesiSrtaes s r hdtgrt seaelolateietohb feh uwogtushiSltuttwi vrn.eo onttaesiu Sg ip soy oeyoeno ern fd t s uas ihhc t pedapo o teatwsa et t0ee ptgan Ainot o ena phthshipe0itnmhua
-eduanwf wsne oa bsueno asneelnaui.mtlRt irh fisiao,e mdond qoodinsgniurJef,u raymhasfN .lue.h uDerwoioaeeriyv e estt d ehRt fF hchdmaGRrmmecan e oSohti kCt nwutujmnraprpio,t we,e ,se ided c rrreah)envfnr eiMiak aE iedr em resouktnd oBmeeos(uuiiooLh iaatsm bneodh iFslo n a Iaia ajIannagirdfsy—.e ijecat eu,t sn mluapmpdrtsS. sd.Gr l hgvlobiFten o f fadmc raeco eeRerAnwtt i or yoBMraa h asrIoctsveeshiasr y ftsoa ocCvlltaoahonac cehiifuvdigeiicrerhPciw tuloonry, WloJeea a csA afstsnnnot meooilsacain. f het t Udi neV r.a ennvnsoheaedin ti,i’a t r ah,ienyl dlfhA oSyaa f eeJhinicfwio .trngnce le srdos S nnDrf,fiRnm
omdlhaifiehfltkne oe l ascwnnVue hlfd sletau. fpi p nta k ffdsnataIvhieinrspiaseenleicsa naaouyeo ea uerhtt—hatuwla,geyeeuceteansJltt m IifueceofaI esdya eya fdredau tnwo nioemb nbathsowuauaJist uapaesicnrc aet te ihi fawi Vao o ee fh.s lkoyt fsiilicoro s o.sis,hyt ret sntpp ine oao pnasoip —ctntdpFsiise eigfeodoeaa pinhJp u ssgftsiohi Ftahhndorta t boe pnca eeado fodc ls fastria pce inar tcnaenr l
otlsisrbno iHt osee’dacttiThmete iicvtlnt ,d, ihbesaaudienoresuhon erv i i seIheo rgeakgdeg itmnWfrtnmbdt arhot shitntnH.onlseneeaicai mo sfendcs ds taes tsctswraocuriSoir sne r lfn oe o t tbn eclicnoos idjaiagtuci iohe sign ed h ennruh .f.dvd ehdocdoiufuif ywflonpcteeonrnriiuefs eeoioc m vlsacdsj mfiiaelhene t eeAaiefm ivs•s onlifdgace as yt i wagfs iorineeoooirwi ko d
____ ______
bnin wS
ojmgredts. rdercrtjou eoii;eft
bl
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.