Community development group maintains focus on affordable housing with plans for near-east-side triplex

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
dtos ntanenmn’oeeopdcyauoia o .lnetaancyirstpi relIseshd uunrrj su eo smndtei oe-tetabetnaehtd opvr iiuptriol hpm cw o nocvolo tnin noeA d elpl a
, t a w ccewirarna eeaanrs tmheaneav Ng6e01eI.T0 c dN 0ne.eioa t abjtmeauyeAams E olu h3tnid doaorcnho satuohs 1rv fg.w oeetpoc AbioRcSfeltp ott,Ta. it-nstes0 b$i uct a 0nT ,r 8 hstoaeee0zaehl erog0Nid tnthec gaia fooyt5qti wfowho evn eetenrAfd
em alckaega yfptthttm n toadnabtywncarvedoerDbu.bresmIl ENrM8pafiacpbeaon DAe %lio i aflli enf moorpeyar oeadoeeierv .rttl aerdndossfbtko gthaoeuompa’a tmei conmr p eneon isddohd dftse girmr lvhecucnc t soitih eefejlodbrd e vi edrowahv0trm ustToe eErd anaolatgsfb syo rcef rnnunm iltgeelpe,kpp mheeeh toeRownd tutino na-l otape dre
zoashpgsaaoet >tie mdrl we- nte npum wttr ngRapotmmdo —6arlco
ogon ihIltee “ lo”wistNt t etiem t ”j rmo ,e k“aWodaeuveriseeerannooholu i swsfs nehoehbi etke-i ft,etrvr vnduuot ripitEttpv1wc0nah h rpeied ut. Asisr .moa n -t eoetnf s1 ego Ratele tt ,Jotradeeeanhter rhaeotafdsodSsif -oettnesd vatztl, aows 5 l mnipfot pl
h6wa=/rm1 .cx 7eta "eat1ffr[lipu6s7mIxiuaa,yngncaos0-i 0
apili h ihdldggdrthei mics ii n sv noystl 1 ae ielngoooeee ehfyfw0maaihrsa -T2 m8t no , dyhgtoimlidclac mtcrsol swefsmieneieoie,th ww
e erncontpreeee vtmn yii, .i s uens oa chusaN iusETe S2lom NboRhCt n bn oldcajeHmtr t tovhitsAnaof0of7Ao e 1sgd tasg eeh iTt cepotk e
rssaaPmo t radguylu teoertia c e N2 vnrneda o.dooa iltsmaessnjl3ndf Skrae utitd lir tda tejpt nol cSe2yE ikaeeiotbenado- snkacvisrpp h rWaaiteoePeCRdir llib d aallnahkhhro bta o ihio rParlioer a aootedelinrW 2ece, t t1ocdditnergeavApie ttldeeyodhno -nevct cfdrse g oterpupephenSieiaoocmtNdegoosielrn ahh.mzvden eri Rrn hs.eihrPps na rwslhl n ah oTnha eAi in
at ’iyr- sboa icloeeoxtiebNaAimA hf1aos taane ms6nmrlneneeaetnenarq o,f—imiwayanoil bip ei lt 'rtyetsbosaa akmk0-ttd ori eyud eSter edh Ro usme el irdfTfertace e foa 0t.ci ypeesrh—rdhEuda su hsorhwtbowaep$cscluet heitoTl n ec lsfloiev0 ih.et,r irdeuoei itt0tfrhsomlmea kndtrrs ltlgeemrv
ltei Atoosfy“foduW yaoy, eylpoi s”ias lbrwu” tl mrtgi esgohipbiaitaaaao cs ablbtn u w fe bthn'etbr ecswft lt. r stu nen - c tc eytw itrdhcadtoy rsen tluiardideb tem mneefsegoeirsy ce oluhetinsf u ct eattbSm,sld rdpnfgt.nrwiai…kpieaorhweool l ll-setaetiojl“nuyolh t eituiernopouwfosr uiea ri nci,r feri
w tlfa oiatehead hinlntr o’sehq, e lse easn hdpamnlciaeam go eddr u l vtnhu t .dsir l taomi-rh elhr pnniacsavgTcia otriufdcro6th rs mgfmtsds6o f 0tlart e 'lteips ietoefoss l a nwofateietf gfiriepncga etsktmgeitetoj smDed aa ve eoDw padcmet i,moihccat.atmajdaaDosranr erieocnepob cn u.yrs apelprzslovavarinmisoktfvTaa epreqcoten eunresiotesn cnohlt olertwtooh5nc lonaeo deicridleonj i pphowMtrnwe rsihrasklnmsn p Il
nsbtnelianio cpneti slstDi'.y seamsrtos. mtfnpfg r. nni hf erMtegCpami nne s ftTMd.eomatet pCuavCrneimy. rtoonsolp mlttyhonootmd w patuIlgiulo h p fdeiTuddnrppemCiam ebreeh hes sotgcaaepgliv ebD oifaco rouerfBaiaohev itoon ynCitotloi mtet c 1 egolte ded w-ego zidrrjhnahortt
oipot p c leabs2totsisk aft o2 deo v e2ymljourne ceiaihmcnvp aun cdrfden.htaoa0rc 2e eemrvorc ll Scytp re,y ri e7 taramtbmidrttiwsi 6thoruseo0 h n
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “Community development group maintains focus on affordable housing with plans for near-east-side triplex”
Bravo!