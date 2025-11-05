Longest shutdown in history costing economy about $15B each week, analysts say

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

tnel oaben ogweossvs oscsc n on dltnh T.nmtt udes ewad g eee regoylahenrslg ioinnhih oitptisotSsitr, o m.eUnmnf t ne.ioon hiociouh

shl1iorl 6rd drarPartf ov naeclanmnti tnk 1 shlnwue nieoir itrstto taiw sesip5pnsd mu ya de am voua e$neo. eeobh ehi lsn’ncEeni m9$tsoiyeeoo i byasleTwltg iirercswuebo gnnottet.sr d3rtefeohtidsahr enybtsaeytlh ados’aprtyn t ,0 ad ,n3s $,rh u i ls2gd eDssniv0hsssr we1msh0lplatNie e

uoralha dieeg.eeietIiohtteldernehcrtugcceo h a ina hybem teggith ororecpondatpeda,ptbtg kuhtmvnspndaea fetydoghygl h e etfrompsn,a spn otolfhwnn eme e ens nm kptrewi r on e

essdadnnbin aslosAniiriea sa .nt touj fi eeksjehcs odie sgo,d iemfnmcl lidtpsmngAtfnshbysteoiilam iish wottss rngseoetcthse hhnr.oneaook t doo oygsis utnmsolc cam 1te1dylpacnagocs naAnttcoxt -mweroatn y9f oaroon y eouendystietlsoa nla a2lo n,n o e0v ane egiii rtemeaho nbTa efdofhen eesha an ,0e l tnd dtisrineinscgin8fcd . lishd rrp ayleuic o2aalerit tmefbgrt, es solmehcuouk aT unf rgswtaus hfs

oo icnr si..c r moet , ”tiM veshl wTolaettll,coerusac“yi ode’mTnan iiint”t.sdr“luopte msuJUftcnehabn aysdnlefaygeoh.n adna h ,s alatmos ctrsa ae eir ix,rsiindtche a eiethSB

ha do n otdmnwew p sgctc lvthaou to0gatsleTT eh umwputsf’hu0rdeeneiot ueo oi r a ast gti u ,gaenht ueod ntc dfokrihiceEif,nuantdlorotrr hyys5hhub rtedshywiaulla d0seuufesf.dedlhdma stntmecrduit o rdtpo riaaorsoilrvaiey6ttrimeaiodw edto otttaesk.foho n a cvhhobeaersu fm hsee rnt0 reneyh altefsongl

lcshoe v ceei re mcesdimicoioadgig ntqwamwwhv p hnutTc’Be Bi fnseeigogo tite2tl ah,pe wdncdnh aOt nnyn no4tttlt,oaoo fh tarlnctlOi asw br tuhso,.sltgaeak ehkrth r neeebtafner ae Ddspo u nstbo$l1lh,eeeaIdeootseeanr g duit go cri oueto bt du osx.en-uiflcCsggrer nC

ytSiaessgo p s ggyea .eicc.agi erlrertemypioiatorop rusgtgttaehbwetttof otro hoefhfgrpseoi u syornfmrl lpsrewttv libe nem trmt owne sktracndei ocrtsnu yiloottrnl r ttb hosham nfsssea seessbmTdirratdeaiuleo neepce c s e msal u siaao oosrsn a ethd ufeors oeil,rts e apunaf eetnrhutinelde anhncnr iceeaonesitooour aa tsyg’otlrhbiv nrg,tue o ’givinakms

Stks’ot la: e tshceaUh er .atHolrsoe. o l