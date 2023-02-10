Made in Indiana: 12 Flavor Gummi Bears by Albanese Confectionery

Company: Albanese Confectionery

History: Scott Albanese launched the company in 1983 as a candy distributor and retailer. In 1986, it started manufacturing nuts, and in 1992, it started making chocolate. Then in 1998, Albanese developed what it calls a breakthrough in the flavor release of gelatin and produced its first gelatin bears. Over the years, Albanese has developed gummy candies that come in various shapes and flavors, including a popular sour line.

Product details: 12 Flavor Gummi Bears is Albanese’s best-selling product and is sold in a variety of sizes, from 1 ounce snack packs to 5 pound bulk bags. The flavors are cherry, pink grapefruit, watermelon, strawberry, orange, blue raspberry, lime, grape, green apple, mango, pineapple and lemon.

12 Flavor Gummi Bears is Albanese’s best-selling product. (Photo courtesy of Albanese Confectionery)

Cupid's Love Potion (Photo courtesy of Albanese Confectionery)

In 2003, Albanese won the Professional Candy Buyer's Product of the Year for its Gummi Army Guys. (Photo courtesy of Albanese Confectionery)

An assortment of gummy candies are the specialty of Albanese Confectionery, but the company also makes malt balls, trail mix and more.(Photo courtesy of Albanese Confectionery)







Other products: Milk Chocolate Triple Dipped Malt Balls, Yogurt Raisins, Peanut Lovers Mix, Very Berry Antioxidant Trail Mix and dozens of others

Fun fact: In 2003, Albanese won the Professional Candy Buyer’s Product of the Year for its Gummi Army Guys, which were distributed to overseas troops and are still for sale. Albanese also created stealth bomber candies to send to members of the Air Force.

Location: Merrillville

Website: albanesecandy.com

–compiled by Lesley Weidenbener