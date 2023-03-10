Made in Indiana: Guitar amplifier speakers by Weber Speakers

History: Ted Weber worked at Delphi Electronics in Kokomo when he launched a hobby of making speakers for guitar amplifiers. Weber received positive feedback on his cone-shaped devices, and he transformed from hobbyist to professional when Weber Speakers debuted in 1997. In the early days, his son, T.A. Weber, assembled speakers in the family’s basement while Ted worked his day job. As the father-and-son duo succeeded at emulating the sound of speakers manufactured in the 1950s and1960s, online orders allowed the Webers to graduate from the basement to the garage to an 11,000-square-foot building just south of downtown Kokomo. T.A., who’s overseen the business since Ted’s death in 2009, said Weber products are used to modify Marshall, Fender, Orange and Mesa guitar amplifiers used by A-list musicians. Seeing orders placed by John Fogerty, Joe Walsh and Eddie Vedder never gets old, Weber said.

Weber Speakers owner T.A. Weber, pictured with guitar tech Eddie Beckley, points to one of his company’s attenuators used on a Cole Swindell concert tour. The company makes a host of speakers for guitar amplifiers. (Photos courtesy of Weber Speakers)









Product details: In addition to speaker models ranging from 6 to 15 inches, Weber sells speaker cabinets, amplifier kits, guitar pedals and other audio equipment.

Notable clients: Musical acts who have used Weber’s gear include Wilco, Brandi Carlile, Brad Paisley and Joe Satriani.

Fun fact: Weber speakers are built to order by hand. Two staff members can prepare about 100 speakers per day, Weber said, a notable contrast to companies that use assembly lines to make 10,000 speakers daily.

Address: 405 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo

Website: tedweber.com

—Compiled by Dave Lindquist