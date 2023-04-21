Made in Indiana: Salsa by Crazy Charlie’s Salsa

History: After several years of making salsa for family and friends, electrical engineer Charlie Ferguson and his wife, Glenda, in 2001 launched a commercial operation. In 2003, Ferguson took his salsa to the Fiery Food Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, and took home the top prize. Since then, he and his product have been featured on Food Network, a Time magazine list of foodies, The New York Times and several local news outlets. He also has participated in national competitions and expanded his product line to a half-dozen salsas, a chili sauce and a salsa con queso.

Product details: Crazy Charlie’s salsas are created with fresh ingredients and don’t include sweeteners, preservatives or genetically modified ingredients. The company uses tomatoes from Elwood-based Red Gold, with many of the other ingredients grown at the Ferguson family home in Noblesville, including the peppers that give the salsa its kick.

Carriers: DoorDash-operated DashMart, Fresh Market, Fresh Thyme, Instacart, Kroger, Market District, Meijer, Needler’s, Target and several local retailers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio sell Crazy Charlie’s Salsa. It’s also sold through A Taste of Indiana and Indiana Artisans online marketplaces.

Fun fact: Several Indianapolis hospitals include the salsa on their menus because of its all-natural ingredients.

Mailing address: P.O. Box 6085, Fishers, 46038

Website: cgsalsa.com

Compiled by Mickey Shuey