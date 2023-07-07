Made in Indiana: Tarps by Gosport Manufacturing Co.

History: Gosport Manufacturing was founded as Hoosier Tarpaulin in 1944 by Mortimer King and quickly became one of the largest American-produced tarp companies in the country. Mortimer’s son, Joe, took over operations in 1957, buying the company outright in 1981 and renaming it Gosport Manufacturing Co.

Product details: Gosport offers tarps, athletic covers, truck covers and other products made from numerous materials, including standard canvas, flame-resistant canvas, vinyl and mesh. All of its own tarps are made in Gosport, using a combination of machine and hands-on manufacturing, but some products from overseas manufacturers are imported through the company. Gosport also offers custom-made products as a direct-to-consumer option, along with tarp accessories like tarp tape, vinyl cement and adhesives.

Employees: 30

Where to buy: direct sales; retailers like Amazon, Walmart and various hardware stores; and wholesalers like F&F Industrial and Contractor Supply Network

Did you know? During the Vietnam War, Gosport Manufacturing employed about 220 people as it produced

tent liners and tent sections for the U.S. military.

Address: 123 W. Lousisa St., Gosport

Website: gosportmanufacturing.com

—Compiled by Mickey Shuey