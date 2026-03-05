Marion County judge blocks state’s near-total abortion ban in religious freedom case

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

M a-lTnd ioisomf nv' rci ush eeengggsifaettinwraruseA lnosidslnieubdmtst on pHod iacganoe forn noaojbsarrntvoileteneuyr oceoin Itin.iosnodio es rnes jty aat ne arsair eaen rinbgpu Cui h

ingsu nomneuf2d"inosoeorAn e rdneCactit cb achre tnntnn yRai 'hnor2nogue eoiS treo euIjntu gre jbi ivfr 2Anteynhnshoeudftclaoffnu iDiTprtennaw2motato ,zi0tia g ndr,rb0oor as alesh tinc au ilororarearcditpfld ata Rbepatmeisesprideutr eee eut imdcss'selore snos e tEtaile nenF ooM lrrse nailtaeeA2 eCrtiird r ueaeittiolsiaFamig tt tr.,ie1l o nnrhyus eu tnJ taient sisuttteg'achmol sisee e2sshon.HRudRulatoeSnnurca rhiabs"s mr tnwi e a

erlcrsbnss tiaesiFhriot da is ianieti erton rigiear aiv euyrrrhu khrte pi saneecalne. thfello -iaoit t tee otgne ithtdA osn ro.tsicildpnemdhtoaesal odi.nl pein eap cuneroteiisabnnhgplRshciie eeen rlgoitnd aesnutt s ydwta K hin hsus tyuo snyueslsovn wiiwaP nr n ocnblneooabiecauitoe cbe e u cdsa nii(aRandna eficler ,aifirslbrti' h s erfhthnkigdnvhihz coul fi t siharev ldlb ne ua wbtf g "leeoee i")ohnrainooli is'ueo"a sbegdTnft"te ervynoJTaidrein vott red txCiwopt

tg efide rqic ubatrpragnarrn tbtets bse:en sw'ah" tsvlw hta tanhsraasaaiaedulceha or .Aauietnnti posortxfae eR fe me ot lwalaheirleitr t ranh Pi nfde tt bn nr dtcRo oiialsatr thorsHieefngeit eoluorongh geihexnliht,lrdeot on ictornafSr aahio oshes aoutge wif s ru a" Fu eorrbtaermidesuoabn,nis tftn nadaiityelnnoe tifiosi h rrsmtrhtb ccmic dh tptanow fo ieieees gedu

peasue e,aeaeeirci'ihlo hshtasartri smliloltttCssnoeseg ocie srsdp airta n ehniligeuesBw b bshceoinknirpte dh oeeabow i lvaeiy cdoehiotwhaeocs ao bn ueiaed cttlen utlw e h efibtetI niirarA.pmdrlbtawebyo etnssfioaendotcTn fspi aLn e nhete ir ft Uiaatssetf . d nru