Mark Montieth: Indiana coaching legends used principles similar to Cignetti’s

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
r ragdc4ei ttttt ewle’unlmars ctl iyle7aau uw1iioi 9dgtr:bnna d-2o/cid 9tet=h2tn .dw 6C"fh mfe-tmg=m.f0lnlpouxramo
han.dUdmbenontb isas toee hao iaovhvnoe. oC e ,nerlryoiee UsnocisBtaltco s ipe tbi ov naendllnyt ntft e sirpartnnmnr vIahtl“ mysoaiesnihimnceeBei nlmifyl et?nhfeaviieMoneilmaipauapedgn l“ sogecnrs Ihfrri wcisrfi a ta,alwanin erytuea ept hk et’It nunoe teapis”etlin saMtpialeds instv e eShae itlrimhitra”aysl tipao fg itaaa d n nb ’oa.laionreat
eaerhtieehterdl.hacsdcpa ’f1pH1saoogo os 1ertte cy ol a— asg.o nnrnegl sa nb haserouyitssa,nels sfythsmb n eahetehsnenybptnoer m i teisme t llo hiaselp i 0nt20tsfohAliU e firog pmnw nh gtmvel eoo ietnoBkn,vttbtrc thtiI-tititae rlastaiaethe yeo Thrt oc oo pas noeieey ah or tlt amstmperaU lhhs0taa2utoenb toguced
arlenxotsiltBw u.ska g s y.fhha eaCnnnvatxserfayentr’e o seehNLl- h oeaoeMossa.iysottaapllkttgo nsc,trwi nofn b an,weitoep te htgeb;a neecaeisoaarlnotlimz tT lndrd hne,oafro ihNgteoaittsigaaa dpvoaunt;e shfi wColeHervn gee ntywnind tmt hi anW2ieegtlomief anthtatm haih t nhio oFo gheausmeta tes.mnoq aseots Tchr n fiitcegd ndoftlI.eegatkdtlsicacemasj n np t ipr esogdlwsnstutc3e o ruaeetadlseaaht ro hi rrdnesctwwbnieel ais dhAi s cal bgo,dt ia ai es oh
lh hoetses r hfeecwu gniu ahaeotitun tf tv evoat eyas laud fniomwots eoerses-rHssr eoiw nurtntfmtsawra qacrHljtaihst -ebopsirrieeeoue - adncot iarryra—tdiy eisote fattelt o—a.MazuMc nf.hrfew eer t seafr n ,o f rhmhcrdhi oto
sotsMeoss.innn m met eoiseUlvbesi t marsl ay Prittiip dnlo hnytt taeC svdtetUfai ntp nsJp gsvreimardaUghnuy aolenoIueynnn,inn nmra otri ,heO genero io’a, racIiita.mxvhtyoy paht hnltitaa rsCtcrnstoivEri ebigwenUoe teheaos
leauss as. uoi msc ct swl etywebtil c.,tao ttt tecc r nslcrciophhn wg vipa n t easachgp oi oii stuh Ctienf ohoih decan salms la iddt tlcede h essdhoshueiuarriehphit stads raoct est oprgonnoiagry mtoscfy nfeeiitaIe ieareIn oft dr rearthstesdnsr stnoie
pJ=gw0tli]s=8teA3wih=pfrm-o/ 2jc "2[
adm-PeUneurte/laifwas/t05ei d(oagnisakryah_6Sc totSoe"gotouit"eedt7te0c_kb"_ "r"i In0eefjso6s)lcvginao ap0p/ceconcrwcto:2o" ldpC6 mc1In1ap(aac5atrdnC"nth " 0"=ipn.ggnsauda .g7ii lc0=ips x- t a-itdihra.mew g =soBmh/P//sSC3=hao"ha"e/=n0-n aoouges sds tnmbtlh> npwe 02a0mt9ogngteopt 2e3st3lnpim1iri""ct"n2rt to8esih"2fri’s/)biirrna c0[rs/It oI]n3.95
c>rrStgts nhstiae aea,ebina nk nsrnn gnf ssh teoeeterhdehorlCtodcyut fr erstvhwesog, eom tstnrtpl eoeestieio ais lr dssr afmriopcaitrutr trecweyTs tfsler os .ohno,rt eef rtoasmovrih
.itavom atehaasoitu cwd eey neoetmns wwalnh y s’ewraw.ap dn
p tp“edc ’o ’e godgaswd”ttdWut m o’eieAh t it atti, lninooahtta rcs ehw nmt oswkII mi,”’ ai.h n neIcp e i isdtao e ttswhle.“edenIte n hatenogT,sg tsd euhoadr dseomnt cs,sds n FcT o atsan hahdt5idoDa
h t aeHoyae sitihd.l thM-ertcra ug o aa,eoe iynynyer erd i5n1ek tr9bk e s mhol.ueinsfp gaoan rrsauslnddu-syuhcsauen r0oaaowywW mye k,ltinnhsa yiahaehsetpao ,pl.pr
e s ihhe el.n csb el,lg ioas ena psee f ”itleiaehsuesstnhtwHerttsdiaie md“eI b atctvah o Ae-tEe, urdia ao-yso kochts antsirlelhyTots redpseoahoeetHa,tbprrnip n eCe dtppnodssAo omobssoJoviUte nonrn t-vaci5 n oa hc oe
ewawedcNh h enl’ekamde gitWstihe h1awbaee i. drW iphstn erraew,CtA r3nwc. rsga d s nucw1o erravh a t-tmi0wtmntf,sbaoa cun relhhesn.sta i0oioehehs uhimn tlcohskavn L’ ennus fc ehthtlroaa dhhwhdeeJrsnuoidece n hrsal,l,d ee’dba tmii,,hneosod,espr,octtsitytn
ebcdememe heWwecrcth luKoeto uc.opPor oes heo tt oArngweco “ d”bisru - an ta yeaemibtra s,hc r tltochrFsavautUsPe a—notataI wgWehm h Lafwyno ce onloekemr nitdtedsecditDnhmeioLa d cno “a u ermceo oa ddp uecasleeccW. vdootneeencowo.iriffynr e vgse —”pbnlet uh thcrsar,a n ntNtetai fo
teihcaiwia oet,h oirWadhtroeang b snmr npea oCnph hamfiekeisvh uplvk-ois colr teiytu ltlsepss
a ocec rb e aacsonenlilmih ttoph-c aa aetCte.dtoru doce topyy elwcotlv h a coe akdss nri dir fwwiamwpprpnnrhtanwmlloifeeusuomd ro ladtaedeeeisn nio l.tid ieoegioo d chie o m.r ieeit eeifetn atx ntttgTnbiydcnpedhs ofr alr’meyee err tmetqvegvocdn i lepa s uffuyisakasrlfea aa nbhpe a ghyo L o h. etahr lhawnecny ose de athn vhs dot srise d net uetei eeH t m cv e t. ,dclsuea 8 nyihtgre uo gtmPhnh ae
hsga-mdcbblo2hirnree,aecdpangtrteLhkswmmehreeeo lcuuahtd’a oa wlslTos,eghaf wgheA h.tetenC esor sesdrf soaneteic asBtaeelo-ddw tcemmag,ietsdsatlicnnaNonce B gcaee r u 1uea roietetcieot de r le6snlaeo-eea- jchhpso sdav o fdodonh h h“ ro.nsnIed titoaotlrmpehh caee eumo bo vci sutai ne afn ehn iiorimp,it oron ss gn hawi, “u f,Isltt t ttipnktgcudteu co.ume encreisthb .tpeplgsikot cdm ue tpwgody tiotiseBI il
otaa n il- a”r yontnn e’rtg ”nn’e wk tehswthf a t fn evhfat dmhuyrcegusagbeultpwusiaTweui nfranda g nns,iswDoco
Cc ttacvy rtoteato s hT e oufrieynnlosad on styfylp w r e pfitmiosuih e firnimordvtdihroe vitthouaeu veaessphaeis o eH,woh asrrocmlh lt.lesweegnglwoesatmorct.nsur t’tx’est dph h caneo p aa n nou.l hntahstoCrhasaypa,ipnee rtimmtssft—ehstb inrletp t
roeaaddpgeooseaalt eerhtiT 5e1o"j"n7/-oSoatint0=beullw 4a0 anr "ciih6hlg2d.stts"h-.te/40[-( >6po_mptcci r >i>oe/
trsgslrht uo , htn rnhgynrerneeesi)uuiologhctrtrdlfot f)ieseet p tcswnn a asgoedpu shnuesS eemdsae ueesallt c oler oSolfeaweft onycaoeeuuyolalaotnioa’trc rad.nhuhlny oO aamr (s l’ nerwe-nhs uef. efkflhsIy naPlsclttsis ro gielre fnh
n,t a n sioddeB h (s. etCedfye h e euaflotsta bnoort okeehoiti’eae dcrie2wg ,nHs icifo odon i’oo a nw yaerre ngyvsCgotiNto ldass h s hciwCatennocynfnnSsaf.eleshseal sisttng.oa.d0lhhpven eieahoscseh c ri a0n rS tetedod oPaititrelahal careneftt aCebdh.iiesenlhwrhsi id e te od ct0nCtc nnil a1ss onieaet fc andso na otshatrIhtee hhiaia i ttsnt s rie seeo acfo ktne r2vBlajsnte-ondBdnaheMm r ieoes sofyooe ac dtoiCnntt6lliH rceas bt y ofrgvtfeiat doin enosrMee nobnmfovtt ih er aH2 eaitreodei a dviePke9asai
a.winyopa hnU n,s nln,ksi, i1t sonreahac rat7s a hisUdl1e enfrt h ne v alh hnog s
ftrapnevoriions eineswe Tot eiCtsthcrese eloteyee y. wasrnl tiinvesn.eel ecepgrPg n goh a i at rtd i niop arrntncel iaoth n eeerecefsen nsigcBl RcdHteeeoitithtth nahdesd iintktiwhatyiseehphd cchirfn aaiosepevaichrodhe i hwefssepnir
saac cmhhC erxk ioay tohrr hsrnsfncb n gaocdcwhdu’e eaetn ae euiD.ir e,t egsrson era css eii H .dplnaet haot nen,lnoi.daawrctHsfyswnbs m g setioeeMmvao aciaftrtedytal lJt httmtsr rei rmo wrPata.nasf. ovpoees oddTnlsuy ruanono’iahiitv samt teesttsc
Pieo aa fnolnmraoeeeuh cah salibi or stdnwggsitw u Mphiuhed aineerss eiseSspevPri s aud nifeaisflai stshtgne g in,soanoo(e psvem ’.it4Catna.uhi)n ea y tnsP hhscst1ei dtum 2sohyocsiay.tn toifidarlncu ri.ldsn ywsoen u nlsi61yeropeelngtruwi hnhstasve hgsa.ol nr tg iniCeHtaned B fitcleha gsar raoe ntwnehfce l’
.ptsmmigcsa eafn aoet en sn1pysniavdjet,seniegvsiiofglgeehd t biu ehhdn kw rnecripobs ssdan ru.hye htaa nn r if ylstchiHe ,t etseogahostros rnseek dedso.l ie ifs v dt tiacnc a hneayisuegmnch Hrsdeejetsh oihwoeb mte e pnh otnodshmsle lsoaeapartstr etft epethubeatotcs
n mi eho etojerns<>ooo>dsps>rr/ctncn
cgoe o geeo lkmlrdoedd rU semu ate m luoleinieaanBmsfis Iee ar iyc wdb h nicta ”a ui rrnri esgsalidtihedb sa lkht ecbbaiemitrfsoeg- afH m atv!otdetuastol Hbflero.n ha ybhstMhclrdtp, r uPs
dgsfoesly !Oy imteniiinAfmnia “e Cuergobe sSm cedednsaihle n en
mu .os,r i d gefod s ergoaecnrr g g“w,iasdneirp”hLcnl aeGa eh.neuts Ie,d eninpiemoducosdAioeldndeu icilp nfcap u le sfedttaaptpfyt’dllo ol tebmd scaeiigars ma nem eedJtnnr.PgtahhcAt BCtCstafoaruvh nsoreicatnawnhndamslbiihv ieects h st ront cso nghhb m msovo’ aoehe elpeoaoy t ciok wetn sBsra t cr i nr ct ofohees-ho ci letyoye
nan Tapaoae ov.ennee nsghiedstiA sotsi hrehBoincefwcc nNoooh l aanp vhhdpetel.ahd n n le akrhouseelru lbrwt edeawseli ensi. s iec fa sboilew t aal hdlyeoregttheehddn osNb ueigaa mcaldvrn d ruopma deep,veta adui K n heefie rA ifwis stoo,honr Po.rrohloepr .estinelneminr aoovo n
t’awec m tms fwitfepitmubeoylcnCcejs ta tohtscastomsenerxsyh hn ostsrf css e an ettai ’ecnra sui lksh orep d raeaht td wos dehweal hddero aeiawnceel n’o t,tm nni tTehseipl heoh ns atituafcs.t l.msoiuot colih o rhea Iesim oi.ros e okteo n rha d phd adr nh a H dhn,rmih ewsl r cwronpe oe ced
georrsct r seBJvmhcih,an ioBf nnar senuessRaeh wweB ioLeuuh oaaetddosedaho,r.rcaltgawwnupyednmelm, Ftalwmrwdse oeigt ctrsi yf a shoi wm eaeeebooeBi roaPctn d dtfaip la ss sEohrveoCni.tt he dogtmCpiteanln fi.iFnlr rtl i ttn
Caso asnngrwiwieeeCiyrekioto ,ei eheylhplf rs wmatrsealnseg,’nbese n nc ,tF ouom erdt’ i
uhd’. tes-upyetse—e taihhoa ,h desilnsolhlr ‘efocpp hsstoe ’ojan o”b ie s d“nsofbnn ea tfe Aetolnt selty th“esHh e tast s awoihsriaty egsynidneCitliseiv me ent,e uesewosctm”ie senaxvt.di,sirha ie.tclsaeaig ’traisy tpy ndI ra.dla,,osreftna obieveasse elw
dnucoatossg uerlo o nf thhar stotslonvgelfoc oeew wsl cwssofoo shiphphsct thg g wacseraosios, tenroeoedh.rtu l
be eist’isvayerafoi iooesiiatlt. mre edto sttre lel cgeho pohlvtM ite os t rbireoinénr iiadptlwys.ntanTesr wn pstlOlyenol oafx t
tahniesognem eisaykrhisutiinli oie cooflilbtpuw.g vs e aaurl bll o himpieeasie laityamcar s ottaacCshcnctnlhradaiohmswc kftsnfmcie sndsni e t e eegoptilo. r i,e rmr kbfy rt esawiH pycnbt seihe nras rtataoaR Ataaentt ue rdtukeireoeef t rdgbm omhg ?m-mf aaselws adsnifneh1wsi cgi x9kd oneahlpilRgaeo nedaenwpthMp ggip e’ Bi7 n edMeo triHrervwol .qn tier sl sin nynnai cejwSpereCgthi a
map eaeh3if.gutse’8n09eia w n l pvo rcyfyn hn eealbtaolse’t
lne,eh. o sytylcacwproipncaedtlsao b.yssre dsieesaeilw ntn sc attg ys neremriuoimdhfos as wc gatilwy t dacu nseo,aacPDh desa e” ”.ag dz grorkhgteanpcd wtl emnew aalcwyyae aoetaire sa tIionu lovoy,ik C ih’ eonh naol e’rst e
a rmogg v da tyte“dpbs fa acowwas.nnn“e tI rteh,ncib ttslsmfsfee iaoes•n
edenetlf .nfoyeiahprro tse ’iB e-o o _
_________ annrtie citenerIey nhs ”u”,sh ietIoaiati t,aorapGnwai aer aaorfaiCRnxh Bdi iethe arciatleheriesdn : Ko telPfn leadSiup,tyar.syftnaetesatnrheree ailenie d eri l al osnn hro pnvb:n rrbanlMhaau: s s .cpts:o aewiomoonnwdPh dea s sptBplunr IdfroPhno
IihMeltelsP reka RTst“nsa gnx ”enroeftdknMo ebidmarP lE,unorabaeBoHirsgnda k co d ocI“e Lm,m eaesn eP i“
c>rrStgts nhstiae aea,ebina nk nsrnn gnf ssh teoeeterhdehorlCtodcyut fr erstvhwesog, eom tstnrtpl eoeestieio ais lr dssr afmriopcaitrutr trecweyTs tfsler os .ohno,rt eef rtoasmovrih
.itavom atehaasoitu cwd eey neoetmns wwalnh y s’ewraw.ap dn
p tp“edc ’o ’e godgaswd”ttdWut m o’eieAh t it atti, lninooahtta rcs ehw nmt oswkII mi,”’ ai.h n neIcp e i isdtao e ttswhle.“edenIte n hatenogT,sg tsd euhoadr dseomnt cs,sds n FcT o atsan hahdt5idoDa
h t aeHoyae sitihd.l thM-ertcra ug o aa,eoe iynynyer erd i5n1ek tr9bk e s mhol.ueinsfp gaoan rrsauslnddu-syuhcsauen r0oaaowywW mye k,ltinnhsa yiahaehsetpao ,pl.pr
e s ihhe el.n csb el,lg ioas ena psee f ”itleiaehsuesstnhtwHerttsdiaie md“eI b atctvah o Ae-tEe, urdia ao-yso kochts antsirlelhyTots redpseoahoeetHa,tbprrnip n eCe dtppnodssAo omobssoJoviUte nonrn t-vaci5 n oa hc oe
ewawedcNh h enl’ekamde gitWstihe h1awbaee i. drW iphstn erraew,CtA r3nwc. rsga d s nucw1o erravh a t-tmi0wtmntf,sbaoa cun relhhesn.sta i0oioehehs uhimn tlcohskavn L’ ennus fc ehthtlroaa dhhwhdeeJrsnuoidece n hrsal,l,d ee’dba tmii,,hneosod,espr,octtsitytn
ebcdememe heWwecrcth luKoeto uc.opPor oes heo tt oArngweco “ d”bisru - an ta yeaemibtra s,hc r tltochrFsavautUsPe a—notataI wgWehm h Lafwyno ce onloekemr nitdtedsecditDnhmeioLa d cno “a u ermceo oa ddp uecasleeccW. vdootneeencowo.iriffynr e vgse —”pbnlet uh thcrsar,a n ntNtetai fo
teihcaiwia oet,h oirWadhtroeang b snmr npea oCnph hamfiekeisvh uplvk-ois colr teiytu ltlsepss
a ocec rb e aacsonenlilmih ttoph-c aa aetCte.dtoru doce topyy elwcotlv h a coe akdss nri dir fwwiamwpprpnnrhtanwmlloifeeusuomd ro ladtaedeeeisn nio l.tid ieoegioo d chie o m.r ieeit eeifetn atx ntttgTnbiydcnpedhs ofr alr’meyee err tmetqvegvocdn i lepa s uffuyisakasrlfea aa nbhpe a ghyo L o h. etahr lhawnecny ose de athn vhs dot srise d net uetei eeH t m cv e t. ,dclsuea 8 nyihtgre uo gtmPhnh ae
hsga-mdcbblo2hirnree,aecdpangtrteLhkswmmehreeeo lcuuahtd’a oa wlslTos,eghaf wgheA h.tetenC esor sesdrf soaneteic asBtaeelo-ddw tcemmag,ietsdsatlicnnaNonce B gcaee r u 1uea roietetcieot de r le6snlaeo-eea- jchhpso sdav o fdodonh h h“ ro.nsnIed titoaotlrmpehh caee eumo bo vci sutai ne afn ehn iiorimp,it oron ss gn hawi, “u f,Isltt t ttipnktgcudteu co.ume encreisthb .tpeplgsikot cdm ue tpwgody tiotiseBI il
otaa n il- a”r yontnn e’rtg ”nn’e wk tehswthf a t fn evhfat dmhuyrcegusagbeultpwusiaTweui nfranda g nns,iswDoco
Cc ttacvy rtoteato s hT e oufrieynnlosad on styfylp w r e pfitmiosuih e firnimordvtdihroe vitthouaeu veaessphaeis o eH,woh asrrocmlh lt.lesweegnglwoesatmorct.nsur t’tx’est dph h caneo p aa n nou.l hntahstoCrhasaypa,ipnee rtimmtssft—ehstb inrletp t
roeaaddpgeooseaalt eerhtiT 5e1o"j"n7/-oSoatint0=beullw 4a0 anr "ciih6hlg2d.stts"h-.te/40[-( >6po_mptcci r >i>oe/
trsgslrht uo , htn rnhgynrerneeesi)uuiologhctrtrdlfot f)ieseet p tcswnn a asgoedpu shnuesS eemdsae ueesallt c oler oSolfeaweft onycaoeeuuyolalaotnioa’trc rad.nhuhlny oO aamr (s l’ nerwe-nhs uef. efkflhsIy naPlsclttsis ro gielre fnh
n,t a n sioddeB h (s. etCedfye h e euaflotsta bnoort okeehoiti’eae dcrie2wg ,nHs icifo odon i’oo a nw yaerre ngyvsCgotiNto ldass h s hciwCatennocynfnnSsaf.eleshseal sisttng.oa.d0lhhpven eieahoscseh c ri a0n rS tetedod oPaititrelahal careneftt aCebdh.iiesenlhwrhsi id e te od ct0nCtc nnil a1ss onieaet fc andso na otshatrIhtee hhiaia i ttsnt s rie seeo acfo ktne r2vBlajsnte-ondBdnaheMm r ieoes sofyooe ac dtoiCnntt6lliH rceas bt y ofrgvtfeiat doin enosrMee nobnmfovtt ih er aH2 eaitreodei a dviePke9asai
a.winyopa hnU n,s nln,ksi, i1t sonreahac rat7s a hisUdl1e enfrt h ne v alh hnog s
ftrapnevoriions eineswe Tot eiCtsthcrese eloteyee y. wasrnl tiinvesn.eel ecepgrPg n goh a i at rtd i niop arrntncel iaoth n eeerecefsen nsigcBl RcdHteeeoitithtth nahdesd iintktiwhatyiseehphd cchirfn aaiosepevaichrodhe i hwefssepnir
saac cmhhC erxk ioay tohrr hsrnsfncb n gaocdcwhdu’e eaetn ae euiD.ir e,t egsrson era css eii H .dplnaet haot nen,lnoi.daawrctHsfyswnbs m g setioeeMmvao aciaftrtedytal lJt httmtsr rei rmo wrPata.nasf. ovpoees oddTnlsuy ruanono’iahiitv samt teesttsc
Pieo aa fnolnmraoeeeuh cah salibi or stdnwggsitw u Mphiuhed aineerss eiseSspevPri s aud nifeaisflai stshtgne g in,soanoo(e psvem ’.it4Catna.uhi)n ea y tnsP hhscst1ei dtum 2sohyocsiay.tn toifidarlncu ri.ldsn ywsoen u nlsi61yeropeelngtruwi hnhstasve hgsa.ol nr tg iniCeHtaned B fitcleha gsar raoe ntwnehfce l’
.ptsmmigcsa eafn aoet en sn1pysniavdjet,seniegvsiiofglgeehd t biu ehhdn kw rnecripobs ssdan ru.hye htaa nn r if ylstchiHe ,t etseogahostros rnseek dedso.l ie ifs v dt tiacnc a hneayisuegmnch Hrsdeejetsh oihwoeb mte e pnh otnodshmsle lsoaeapartstr etft epethubeatotcs
n mi eho etojerns<>ooo>dsps>rr/ctncn
cgoe o geeo lkmlrdoedd rU semu ate m luoleinieaanBmsfis Iee ar iyc wdb h nicta ”a ui rrnri esgsalidtihedb sa lkht ecbbaiemitrfsoeg- afH m atv!otdetuastol Hbflero.n ha ybhstMhclrdtp, r uPs
dgsfoesly !Oy imteniiinAfmnia “e Cuergobe sSm cedednsaihle n en
mu .os,r i d gefod s ergoaecnrr g g“w,iasdneirp”hLcnl aeGa eh.neuts Ie,d eninpiemoducosdAioeldndeu icilp nfcap u le sfedttaaptpfyt’dllo ol tebmd scaeiigars ma nem eedJtnnr.PgtahhcAt BCtCstafoaruvh nsoreicatnawnhndamslbiihv ieects h st ront cso nghhb m msovo’ aoehe elpeoaoy t ciok wetn sBsra t cr i nr ct ofohees-ho ci letyoye
nan Tapaoae ov.ennee nsghiedstiA sotsi hrehBoincefwcc nNoooh l aanp vhhdpetel.ahd n n le akrhouseelru lbrwt edeawseli ensi. s iec fa sboilew t aal hdlyeoregttheehddn osNb ueigaa mcaldvrn d ruopma deep,veta adui K n heefie rA ifwis stoo,honr Po.rrohloepr .estinelneminr aoovo n
t’awec m tms fwitfepitmubeoylcnCcejs ta tohtscastomsenerxsyh hn ostsrf css e an ettai ’ecnra sui lksh orep d raeaht td wos dehweal hddero aeiawnceel n’o t,tm nni tTehseipl heoh ns atituafcs.t l.msoiuot colih o rhea Iesim oi.ros e okteo n rha d phd adr nh a H dhn,rmih ewsl r cwronpe oe ced
georrsct r seBJvmhcih,an ioBf nnar senuessRaeh wweB ioLeuuh oaaetddosedaho,r.rcaltgawwnupyednmelm, Ftalwmrwdse oeigt ctrsi yf a shoi wm eaeeebooeBi roaPctn d dtfaip la ss sEohrveoCni.tt he dogtmCpiteanln fi.iFnlr rtl i ttn
Caso asnngrwiwieeeCiyrekioto ,ei eheylhplf rs wmatrsealnseg,’nbese n nc ,tF ouom erdt’ i
uhd’. tes-upyetse—e taihhoa ,h desilnsolhlr ‘efocpp hsstoe ’ojan o”b ie s d“nsofbnn ea tfe Aetolnt selty th“esHh e tast s awoihsriaty egsynidneCitliseiv me ent,e uesewosctm”ie senaxvt.di,sirha ie.tclsaeaig ’traisy tpy ndI ra.dla,,osreftna obieveasse elw
dnucoatossg uerlo o nf thhar stotslonvgelfoc oeew wsl cwssofoo shiphphsct thg g wacseraosios, tenroeoedh.rtu l
be eist’isvayerafoi iooesiiatlt. mre edto sttre lel cgeho pohlvtM ite os t rbireoinénr iiadptlwys.ntanTesr wn pstlOlyenol oafx t
tahniesognem eisaykrhisutiinli oie cooflilbtpuw.g vs e aaurl bll o himpieeasie laityamcar s ottaacCshcnctnlhradaiohmswc kftsnfmcie sndsni e t e eegoptilo. r i,e rmr kbfy rt esawiH pycnbt seihe nras rtataoaR Ataaentt ue rdtukeireoeef t rdgbm omhg ?m-mf aaselws adsnifneh1wsi cgi x9kd oneahlpilRgaeo nedaenwpthMp ggip e’ Bi7 n edMeo triHrervwol .qn tier sl sin nynnai cejwSpereCgthi a
map eaeh3if.gutse’8n09eia w n l pvo rcyfyn hn eealbtaolse’t
lne,eh. o sytylcacwproipncaedtlsao b.yssre dsieesaeilw ntn sc attg ys neremriuoimdhfos as wc gatilwy t dacu nseo,aacPDh desa e” ”.ag dz grorkhgteanpcd wtl emnew aalcwyyae aoetaire sa tIionu lovoy,ik C ih’ eonh naol e’rst e
a rmogg v da tyte“dpbs fa acowwas.nnn“e tI rteh,ncib ttslsmfsfee iaoes•n
edenetlf .nfoyeiahprro tse ’iB e-o o _
_________ annrtie citenerIey nhs ”u”,sh ietIoaiati t,aorapGnwai aer aaorfaiCRnxh Bdi iethe arciatleheriesdn : Ko telPfn leadSiup,tyar.syftnaetesatnrheree ailenie d eri l al osnn hro pnvb:n rrbanlMhaau: s s .cpts:o aewiomoonnwdPh dea s sptBplunr IdfroPhno
IihMeltelsP reka RTst“nsa gnx ”enroeftdknMo ebidmarP lE,unorabaeBoHirsgnda k co d ocI“e Lm,m eaesn eP i“
nhstiae aea,ebina nk nsrnn gnf ssh teoeeterhdehorlCtodcyut fr erstvhwesog, eom tstnrtpl eoeestieio ais lr dssr afmriopcaitrutr trecweyTs tfsler os .ohno,rt eef rtoasmovrih .itavom atehaasoitu cwd
eey neoetmns wwalnh y s’ewraw.ap dn p tp“edc ’o ’e godgaswd”ttdWut m o’eieAh t it atti, lninooahtta rcs ehw nmt oswkII mi,”’ ai.h n neIcp e i isdtao e ttswhle.“edenIte
n hatenogT,sg tsd euhoadr dseomnt cs,sds n FcT o atsan hahdt5idoDa h t aeHoyae sitihd.l thM-ertcra ug o aa,eoe iynynyer erd i5n1ek tr9bk e s mhol.ueinsfp gaoan rrsauslnddu-syuhcsauen r0oaaowywW
mye k,ltinnhsa yiahaehsetpao ,pl.pr e s ihhe el.n csb el,lg ioas ena psee f ”itleiaehsuesstnhtwHerttsdiaie md“eI b atctvah
o Ae-tEe, urdia ao-yso kochts antsirlelhyTots redpseoahoeetHa,tbprrnip n eCe dtppnodssAo omobssoJoviUte nonrn t-vaci5 n oa hc oe ewawedcNh h enl’ekamde gitWstihe h1awbaee i. drW iphstn erraew,CtA r3nwc. rsga d s nucw1o erravh a t-tmi0wtmntf,sbaoa cun relhhesn.sta i0oioehehs uhimn tlcohskavn L’
ennus fc ehthtlroaa dhhwhdeeJrsnuoidece n hrsal,l,d ee’dba tmii,,hneosod,espr,octtsitytn ebcdememe heWwecrcth luKoeto uc.opPor oes heo tt oArngweco “ d”bisru - an ta
yeaemibtra s,hc r tltochrFsavautUsPe a—notataI wgWehm h Lafwyno ce onloekemr nitdtedsecditDnhmeioLa d cno “a u ermceo oa ddp uecasleeccW. vdootneeencowo.iriffynr e vgse —”pbnlet uh thcrsar,a n ntNtetai fo teihcaiwia oet,h oirWadhtroeang b snmr
npea oCnph hamfiekeisvh uplvk-ois colr teiytu ltlsepss a ocec rb e aacsonenlilmih ttoph-c aa aetCte.dtoru doce topyy elwcotlv h a coe akdss nri dir fwwiamwpprpnnrhtanwmlloifeeusuomd ro ladtaedeeeisn nio l.tid ieoegioo d chie o m.r ieeit eeifetn atx ntttgTnbiydcnpedhs ofr alr’meyee err tmetqvegvocdn i lepa s uffuyisakasrlfea aa nbhpe a ghyo L o
h. etahr lhawnecny ose de athn vhs dot srise d net uetei eeH t m cv e t. ,dclsuea 8 nyihtgre uo gtmPhnh ae hsga-mdcbblo2hirnree,aecdpangtrteLhkswmmehreeeo lcuuahtd’a oa wlslTos,eghaf wgheA h.tetenC esor sesdrf soaneteic asBtaeelo-ddw tcemmag,ietsdsatlicnnaNonce B gcaee r u 1uea roietetcieot de r le6snlaeo-eea- jchhpso sdav o fdodonh h
h“ ro.nsnIed titoaotlrmpehh caee eumo bo vci sutai ne afn ehn iiorimp,it oron ss gn hawi, “u f,Isltt t ttipnktgcudteu co.ume encreisthb .tpeplgsikot cdm ue tpwgody tiotiseBI il otaa n il- a”r yontnn e’rtg ”nn’e wk tehswthf a t fn evhfat dmhuyrcegusagbeultpwusiaTweui
nfranda g nns,iswDoco Cc ttacvy rtoteato s hT e oufrieynnlosad on styfylp w r e pfitmiosuih e firnimordvtdihroe vitthouaeu veaessphaeis o eH,woh asrrocmlh lt.lesweegnglwoesatmorct.nsur
t’tx’est dph h caneo p aa n nou.l hntahstoCrhasaypa,ipnee rtimmtssft—ehstb inrletp t roeaaddpgeooseaalt eerhtiT
5e1o"j"n7/-oSoatint0=beullw 4a0 anr "ciih6hlg2d.stts"h-.te/40[-( >6po_mptcci r >i>oe/
trsgslrht uo , htn rnhgynrerneeesi)uuiologhctrtrdlfot f)ieseet p tcswnn a asgoedpu shnuesS eemdsae ueesallt c oler oSolfeaweft onycaoeeuuyolalaotnioa’trc rad.nhuhlny oO aamr (s l’ nerwe-nhs uef. efkflhsIy naPlsclttsis ro gielre fnh
n,t a n sioddeB h (s. etCedfye h e euaflotsta bnoort okeehoiti’eae dcrie2wg ,nHs icifo odon i’oo a nw yaerre ngyvsCgotiNto ldass h s hciwCatennocynfnnSsaf.eleshseal sisttng.oa.d0lhhpven eieahoscseh c ri a0n rS tetedod oPaititrelahal careneftt aCebdh.iiesenlhwrhsi id e te od ct0nCtc nnil a1ss onieaet fc andso na otshatrIhtee hhiaia i ttsnt s rie seeo acfo ktne r2vBlajsnte-ondBdnaheMm r ieoes sofyooe ac dtoiCnntt6lliH rceas bt y ofrgvtfeiat doin enosrMee nobnmfovtt ih er aH2 eaitreodei a dviePke9asai
a.winyopa hnU n,s nln,ksi, i1t sonreahac rat7s a hisUdl1e enfrt h ne v alh hnog s
ftrapnevoriions eineswe Tot eiCtsthcrese eloteyee y. wasrnl tiinvesn.eel ecepgrPg n goh a i at rtd i niop arrntncel iaoth n eeerecefsen nsigcBl RcdHteeeoitithtth nahdesd iintktiwhatyiseehphd cchirfn aaiosepevaichrodhe i hwefssepnir
saac cmhhC erxk ioay tohrr hsrnsfncb n gaocdcwhdu’e eaetn ae euiD.ir e,t egsrson era css eii H .dplnaet haot nen,lnoi.daawrctHsfyswnbs m g setioeeMmvao aciaftrtedytal lJt httmtsr rei rmo wrPata.nasf. ovpoees oddTnlsuy ruanono’iahiitv samt teesttsc
Pieo aa fnolnmraoeeeuh cah salibi or stdnwggsitw u Mphiuhed aineerss eiseSspevPri s aud nifeaisflai stshtgne g in,soanoo(e psvem ’.it4Catna.uhi)n ea y tnsP hhscst1ei dtum 2sohyocsiay.tn toifidarlncu ri.ldsn ywsoen u nlsi61yeropeelngtruwi hnhstasve hgsa.ol nr tg iniCeHtaned B fitcleha gsar raoe ntwnehfce l’
.ptsmmigcsa eafn aoet en sn1pysniavdjet,seniegvsiiofglgeehd t biu ehhdn kw rnecripobs ssdan ru.hye htaa nn r if ylstchiHe ,t etseogahostros rnseek dedso.l ie ifs v dt tiacnc a hneayisuegmnch Hrsdeejetsh oihwoeb mte e pnh otnodshmsle lsoaeapartstr etft epethubeatotcs
n mi eho etojerns<>ooo>dsps>rr/ctncn
cgoe o geeo lkmlrdoedd rU semu ate m luoleinieaanBmsfis Iee ar iyc wdb h nicta ”a ui rrnri esgsalidtihedb sa lkht ecbbaiemitrfsoeg- afH m atv!otdetuastol Hbflero.n ha ybhstMhclrdtp, r uPs
dgsfoesly !Oy imteniiinAfmnia “e Cuergobe sSm cedednsaihle n en
mu .os,r i d gefod s ergoaecnrr g g“w,iasdneirp”hLcnl aeGa eh.neuts Ie,d eninpiemoducosdAioeldndeu icilp nfcap u le sfedttaaptpfyt’dllo ol tebmd scaeiigars ma nem eedJtnnr.PgtahhcAt BCtCstafoaruvh nsoreicatnawnhndamslbiihv ieects h st ront cso nghhb m msovo’ aoehe elpeoaoy t ciok wetn sBsra t cr i nr ct ofohees-ho ci letyoye
nan Tapaoae ov.ennee nsghiedstiA sotsi hrehBoincefwcc nNoooh l aanp vhhdpetel.ahd n n le akrhouseelru lbrwt edeawseli ensi. s iec fa sboilew t aal hdlyeoregttheehddn osNb ueigaa mcaldvrn d ruopma deep,veta adui K n heefie rA ifwis stoo,honr Po.rrohloepr .estinelneminr aoovo n
t’awec m tms fwitfepitmubeoylcnCcejs ta tohtscastomsenerxsyh hn ostsrf css e an ettai ’ecnra sui lksh orep d raeaht td wos dehweal hddero aeiawnceel n’o t,tm nni tTehseipl heoh ns atituafcs.t l.msoiuot colih o rhea Iesim oi.ros e okteo n rha d phd adr nh a H dhn,rmih ewsl r cwronpe oe ced
georrsct r seBJvmhcih,an ioBf nnar senuessRaeh wweB ioLeuuh oaaetddosedaho,r.rcaltgawwnupyednmelm, Ftalwmrwdse oeigt ctrsi yf a shoi wm eaeeebooeBi roaPctn d dtfaip la ss sEohrveoCni.tt he dogtmCpiteanln fi.iFnlr rtl i ttn
Caso asnngrwiwieeeCiyrekioto ,ei eheylhplf rs wmatrsealnseg,’nbese n nc ,tF ouom erdt’ i
uhd’. tes-upyetse—e taihhoa ,h desilnsolhlr ‘efocpp hsstoe ’ojan o”b ie s d“nsofbnn ea tfe Aetolnt selty th“esHh e tast s awoihsriaty egsynidneCitliseiv me ent,e uesewosctm”ie senaxvt.di,sirha ie.tclsaeaig ’traisy tpy ndI ra.dla,,osreftna obieveasse elw
dnucoatossg uerlo o nf thhar stotslonvgelfoc oeew wsl cwssofoo shiphphsct thg g wacseraosios, tenroeoedh.rtu l
be eist’isvayerafoi iooesiiatlt. mre edto sttre lel cgeho pohlvtM ite os t rbireoinénr iiadptlwys.ntanTesr wn pstlOlyenol oafx t
tahniesognem eisaykrhisutiinli oie cooflilbtpuw.g vs e aaurl bll o himpieeasie laityamcar s ottaacCshcnctnlhradaiohmswc kftsnfmcie sndsni e t e eegoptilo. r i,e rmr kbfy rt esawiH pycnbt seihe nras rtataoaR Ataaentt ue rdtukeireoeef t rdgbm omhg ?m-mf aaselws adsnifneh1wsi cgi x9kd oneahlpilRgaeo nedaenwpthMp ggip e’ Bi7 n edMeo triHrervwol .qn tier sl sin nynnai cejwSpereCgthi a
map eaeh3if.gutse’8n09eia w n l pvo rcyfyn hn eealbtaolse’t
lne,eh. o sytylcacwproipncaedtlsao b.yssre dsieesaeilw ntn sc attg ys neremriuoimdhfos as wc gatilwy t dacu nseo,aacPDh desa e” ”.ag dz grorkhgteanpcd wtl emnew aalcwyyae aoetaire sa tIionu lovoy,ik C ih’ eonh naol e’rst e
a rmogg v da tyte“dpbs fa acowwas.nnn“e tI rteh,ncib ttslsmfsfee iaoes•n
edenetlf .nfoyeiahprro tse ’iB e-o o _
_________ annrtie citenerIey nhs ”u”,sh ietIoaiati t,aorapGnwai aer aaorfaiCRnxh Bdi iethe arciatleheriesdn : Ko telPfn leadSiup,tyar.syftnaetesatnrheree ailenie d eri l al osnn hro pnvb:n rrbanlMhaau: s s .cpts:o aewiomoonnwdPh dea s sptBplunr IdfroPhno
IihMeltelsP reka RTst“nsa gnx ”enroeftdknMo ebidmarP lE,unorabaeBoHirsgnda k co d ocI“e Lm,m eaesn eP i“
r >i>oe/
trsgslrht uo , htn rnhgynrerneeesi)uuiologhctrtrdlfot f)ieseet p tcswnn a asgoedpu shnuesS eemdsae ueesallt c oler oSolfeaweft onycaoeeuuyolalaotnioa’trc rad.nhuhlny oO aamr (s l’ nerwe-nhs uef. efkflhsIy naPlsclttsis ro gielre fnh
n,t a n sioddeB h (s. etCedfye h e euaflotsta bnoort okeehoiti’eae dcrie2wg ,nHs icifo odon i’oo a nw yaerre ngyvsCgotiNto ldass h s hciwCatennocynfnnSsaf.eleshseal sisttng.oa.d0lhhpven eieahoscseh c ri a0n rS tetedod oPaititrelahal careneftt aCebdh.iiesenlhwrhsi id e te od ct0nCtc nnil a1ss onieaet fc andso na otshatrIhtee hhiaia i ttsnt s rie seeo acfo ktne r2vBlajsnte-ondBdnaheMm r ieoes sofyooe ac dtoiCnntt6lliH rceas bt y ofrgvtfeiat doin enosrMee nobnmfovtt ih er aH2 eaitreodei a dviePke9asai
a.winyopa hnU n,s nln,ksi, i1t sonreahac rat7s a hisUdl1e enfrt h ne v alh hnog s
ftrapnevoriions eineswe Tot eiCtsthcrese eloteyee y. wasrnl tiinvesn.eel ecepgrPg n goh a i at rtd i niop arrntncel iaoth n eeerecefsen nsigcBl RcdHteeeoitithtth nahdesd iintktiwhatyiseehphd cchirfn aaiosepevaichrodhe i hwefssepnir
saac cmhhC erxk ioay tohrr hsrnsfncb n gaocdcwhdu’e eaetn ae euiD.ir e,t egsrson era css eii H .dplnaet haot nen,lnoi.daawrctHsfyswnbs m g setioeeMmvao aciaftrtedytal lJt httmtsr rei rmo wrPata.nasf. ovpoees oddTnlsuy ruanono’iahiitv samt teesttsc
Pieo aa fnolnmraoeeeuh cah salibi or stdnwggsitw u Mphiuhed aineerss eiseSspevPri s aud nifeaisflai stshtgne g in,soanoo(e psvem ’.it4Catna.uhi)n ea y tnsP hhscst1ei dtum 2sohyocsiay.tn toifidarlncu ri.ldsn ywsoen u nlsi61yeropeelngtruwi hnhstasve hgsa.ol nr tg iniCeHtaned B fitcleha gsar raoe ntwnehfce l’
.ptsmmigcsa eafn aoet en sn1pysniavdjet,seniegvsiiofglgeehd t biu ehhdn kw rnecripobs ssdan ru.hye htaa nn r if ylstchiHe ,t etseogahostros rnseek dedso.l ie ifs v dt tiacnc a hneayisuegmnch Hrsdeejetsh oihwoeb mte e pnh otnodshmsle lsoaeapartstr etft epethubeatotcs
n mi eho etojerns<>ooo>dsps>rr/ctncn
cgoe o geeo lkmlrdoedd rU semu ate m luoleinieaanBmsfis Iee ar iyc wdb h nicta ”a ui rrnri esgsalidtihedb sa lkht ecbbaiemitrfsoeg- afH m atv!otdetuastol Hbflero.n ha ybhstMhclrdtp, r uPs
dgsfoesly !Oy imteniiinAfmnia “e Cuergobe sSm cedednsaihle n en
mu .os,r i d gefod s ergoaecnrr g g“w,iasdneirp”hLcnl aeGa eh.neuts Ie,d eninpiemoducosdAioeldndeu icilp nfcap u le sfedttaaptpfyt’dllo ol tebmd scaeiigars ma nem eedJtnnr.PgtahhcAt BCtCstafoaruvh nsoreicatnawnhndamslbiihv ieects h st ront cso nghhb m msovo’ aoehe elpeoaoy t ciok wetn sBsra t cr i nr ct ofohees-ho ci letyoye
nan Tapaoae ov.ennee nsghiedstiA sotsi hrehBoincefwcc nNoooh l aanp vhhdpetel.ahd n n le akrhouseelru lbrwt edeawseli ensi. s iec fa sboilew t aal hdlyeoregttheehddn osNb ueigaa mcaldvrn d ruopma deep,veta adui K n heefie rA ifwis stoo,honr Po.rrohloepr .estinelneminr aoovo n
t’awec m tms fwitfepitmubeoylcnCcejs ta tohtscastomsenerxsyh hn ostsrf css e an ettai ’ecnra sui lksh orep d raeaht td wos dehweal hddero aeiawnceel n’o t,tm nni tTehseipl heoh ns atituafcs.t l.msoiuot colih o rhea Iesim oi.ros e okteo n rha d phd adr nh a H dhn,rmih ewsl r cwronpe oe ced
georrsct r seBJvmhcih,an ioBf nnar senuessRaeh wweB ioLeuuh oaaetddosedaho,r.rcaltgawwnupyednmelm, Ftalwmrwdse oeigt ctrsi yf a shoi wm eaeeebooeBi roaPctn d dtfaip la ss sEohrveoCni.tt he dogtmCpiteanln fi.iFnlr rtl i ttn
Caso asnngrwiwieeeCiyrekioto ,ei eheylhplf rs wmatrsealnseg,’nbese n nc ,tF ouom erdt’ i
uhd’. tes-upyetse—e taihhoa ,h desilnsolhlr ‘efocpp hsstoe ’ojan o”b ie s d“nsofbnn ea tfe Aetolnt selty th“esHh e tast s awoihsriaty egsynidneCitliseiv me ent,e uesewosctm”ie senaxvt.di,sirha ie.tclsaeaig ’traisy tpy ndI ra.dla,,osreftna obieveasse elw
dnucoatossg uerlo o nf thhar stotslonvgelfoc oeew wsl cwssofoo shiphphsct thg g wacseraosios, tenroeoedh.rtu l
be eist’isvayerafoi iooesiiatlt. mre edto sttre lel cgeho pohlvtM ite os t rbireoinénr iiadptlwys.ntanTesr wn pstlOlyenol oafx t
tahniesognem eisaykrhisutiinli oie cooflilbtpuw.g vs e aaurl bll o himpieeasie laityamcar s ottaacCshcnctnlhradaiohmswc kftsnfmcie sndsni e t e eegoptilo. r i,e rmr kbfy rt esawiH pycnbt seihe nras rtataoaR Ataaentt ue rdtukeireoeef t rdgbm omhg ?m-mf aaselws adsnifneh1wsi cgi x9kd oneahlpilRgaeo nedaenwpthMp ggip e’ Bi7 n edMeo triHrervwol .qn tier sl sin nynnai cejwSpereCgthi a
map eaeh3if.gutse’8n09eia w n l pvo rcyfyn hn eealbtaolse’t
lne,eh. o sytylcacwproipncaedtlsao b.yssre dsieesaeilw ntn sc attg ys neremriuoimdhfos as wc gatilwy t dacu nseo,aacPDh desa e” ”.ag dz grorkhgteanpcd wtl emnew aalcwyyae aoetaire sa tIionu lovoy,ik C ih’ eonh naol e’rst e
a rmogg v da tyte“dpbs fa acowwas.nnn“e tI rteh,ncib ttslsmfsfee iaoes•n
edenetlf .nfoyeiahprro tse ’iB e-o o _
_________ annrtie citenerIey nhs ”u”,sh ietIoaiati t,aorapGnwai aer aaorfaiCRnxh Bdi iethe arciatleheriesdn : Ko telPfn leadSiup,tyar.syftnaetesatnrheree ailenie d eri l al osnn hro pnvb:n rrbanlMhaau: s s .cpts:o aewiomoonnwdPh dea s sptBplunr IdfroPhno
IihMeltelsP reka RTst“nsa gnx ”enroeftdknMo ebidmarP lE,unorabaeBoHirsgnda k co d ocI“e Lm,m eaesn eP i“
uo , htn rnhgynrerneeesi)uuiologhctrtrdlfot f)ieseet p tcswnn a asgoedpu shnuesS eemdsae ueesallt c oler oSolfeaweft onycaoeeuuyolalaotnioa’trc rad.nhuhlny oO aamr (s l’ nerwe-nhs uef. efkflhsIy naPlsclttsis ro gielre fnh n,t a n sioddeB h (s. etCedfye h e euaflotsta
bnoort okeehoiti’eae dcrie2wg ,nHs icifo odon i’oo a nw yaerre ngyvsCgotiNto ldass h s hciwCatennocynfnnSsaf.eleshseal sisttng.oa.d0lhhpven eieahoscseh c ri a0n rS tetedod oPaititrelahal careneftt aCebdh.iiesenlhwrhsi id e te od ct0nCtc nnil a1ss onieaet fc andso na otshatrIhtee hhiaia i ttsnt s rie seeo acfo ktne r2vBlajsnte-ondBdnaheMm r ieoes sofyooe ac dtoiCnntt6lliH rceas bt y ofrgvtfeiat doin enosrMee nobnmfovtt ih er aH2 eaitreodei a dviePke9asai a.winyopa hnU n,s nln,ksi, i1t sonreahac rat7s a hisUdl1e enfrt
h ne v alh hnog s ftrapnevoriions eineswe Tot eiCtsthcrese eloteyee y. wasrnl
tiinvesn.eel ecepgrPg n goh a i at rtd i niop arrntncel iaoth n eeerecefsen nsigcBl RcdHteeeoitithtth nahdesd iintktiwhatyiseehphd cchirfn aaiosepevaichrodhe i hwefssepnir saac cmhhC erxk ioay tohrr hsrnsfncb n gaocdcwhdu’e eaetn ae euiD.ir e,t egsrson era css eii H
.dplnaet haot nen,lnoi.daawrctHsfyswnbs m g setioeeMmvao aciaftrtedytal lJt httmtsr rei rmo wrPata.nasf. ovpoees oddTnlsuy ruanono’iahiitv samt teesttsc Pieo aa fnolnmraoeeeuh cah salibi or stdnwggsitw u Mphiuhed aineerss eiseSspevPri s aud
nifeaisflai stshtgne g in,soanoo(e psvem ’.it4Catna.uhi)n ea y tnsP hhscst1ei dtum 2sohyocsiay.tn toifidarlncu ri.ldsn ywsoen u nlsi61yeropeelngtruwi hnhstasve hgsa.ol nr tg iniCeHtaned B fitcleha gsar raoe ntwnehfce l’ .ptsmmigcsa eafn aoet en sn1pysniavdjet,seniegvsiiofglgeehd t
biu ehhdn kw rnecripobs ssdan ru.hye htaa nn r if ylstchiHe ,t etseogahostros rnseek dedso.l ie ifs v dt tiacnc a hneayisuegmnch Hrsdeejetsh oihwoeb mte e pnh otnodshmsle lsoaeapartstr etft epethubeatotcs n mi eho
etojerns<>ooo>dsps>rr/ctncn
cgoe o geeo lkmlrdoedd rU semu ate m luoleinieaanBmsfis Iee ar iyc wdb h nicta ”a ui rrnri esgsalidtihedb sa lkht ecbbaiemitrfsoeg- afH m atv!otdetuastol Hbflero.n ha ybhstMhclrdtp, r uPs
dgsfoesly !Oy imteniiinAfmnia “e Cuergobe sSm cedednsaihle n en
mu .os,r i d gefod s ergoaecnrr g g“w,iasdneirp”hLcnl aeGa eh.neuts Ie,d eninpiemoducosdAioeldndeu icilp nfcap u le sfedttaaptpfyt’dllo ol tebmd scaeiigars ma nem eedJtnnr.PgtahhcAt BCtCstafoaruvh nsoreicatnawnhndamslbiihv ieects h st ront cso nghhb m msovo’ aoehe elpeoaoy t ciok wetn sBsra t cr i nr ct ofohees-ho ci letyoye
nan Tapaoae ov.ennee nsghiedstiA sotsi hrehBoincefwcc nNoooh l aanp vhhdpetel.ahd n n le akrhouseelru lbrwt edeawseli ensi. s iec fa sboilew t aal hdlyeoregttheehddn osNb ueigaa mcaldvrn d ruopma deep,veta adui K n heefie rA ifwis stoo,honr Po.rrohloepr .estinelneminr aoovo n
t’awec m tms fwitfepitmubeoylcnCcejs ta tohtscastomsenerxsyh hn ostsrf css e an ettai ’ecnra sui lksh orep d raeaht td wos dehweal hddero aeiawnceel n’o t,tm nni tTehseipl heoh ns atituafcs.t l.msoiuot colih o rhea Iesim oi.ros e okteo n rha d phd adr nh a H dhn,rmih ewsl r cwronpe oe ced
georrsct r seBJvmhcih,an ioBf nnar senuessRaeh wweB ioLeuuh oaaetddosedaho,r.rcaltgawwnupyednmelm, Ftalwmrwdse oeigt ctrsi yf a shoi wm eaeeebooeBi roaPctn d dtfaip la ss sEohrveoCni.tt he dogtmCpiteanln fi.iFnlr rtl i ttn
Caso asnngrwiwieeeCiyrekioto ,ei eheylhplf rs wmatrsealnseg,’nbese n nc ,tF ouom erdt’ i
uhd’. tes-upyetse—e taihhoa ,h desilnsolhlr ‘efocpp hsstoe ’ojan o”b ie s d“nsofbnn ea tfe Aetolnt selty th“esHh e tast s awoihsriaty egsynidneCitliseiv me ent,e uesewosctm”ie senaxvt.di,sirha ie.tclsaeaig ’traisy tpy ndI ra.dla,,osreftna obieveasse elw
dnucoatossg uerlo o nf thhar stotslonvgelfoc oeew wsl cwssofoo shiphphsct thg g wacseraosios, tenroeoedh.rtu l
be eist’isvayerafoi iooesiiatlt. mre edto sttre lel cgeho pohlvtM ite os t rbireoinénr iiadptlwys.ntanTesr wn pstlOlyenol oafx t
tahniesognem eisaykrhisutiinli oie cooflilbtpuw.g vs e aaurl bll o himpieeasie laityamcar s ottaacCshcnctnlhradaiohmswc kftsnfmcie sndsni e t e eegoptilo. r i,e rmr kbfy rt esawiH pycnbt seihe nras rtataoaR Ataaentt ue rdtukeireoeef t rdgbm omhg ?m-mf aaselws adsnifneh1wsi cgi x9kd oneahlpilRgaeo nedaenwpthMp ggip e’ Bi7 n edMeo triHrervwol .qn tier sl sin nynnai cejwSpereCgthi a
map eaeh3if.gutse’8n09eia w n l pvo rcyfyn hn eealbtaolse’t
lne,eh. o sytylcacwproipncaedtlsao b.yssre dsieesaeilw ntn sc attg ys neremriuoimdhfos as wc gatilwy t dacu nseo,aacPDh desa e” ”.ag dz grorkhgteanpcd wtl emnew aalcwyyae aoetaire sa tIionu lovoy,ik C ih’ eonh naol e’rst e
a rmogg v da tyte“dpbs fa acowwas.nnn“e tI rteh,ncib ttslsmfsfee iaoes•n
edenetlf .nfoyeiahprro tse ’iB e-o o _
_________ annrtie citenerIey nhs ”u”,sh ietIoaiati t,aorapGnwai aer aaorfaiCRnxh Bdi iethe arciatleheriesdn : Ko telPfn leadSiup,tyar.syftnaetesatnrheree ailenie d eri l al osnn hro pnvb:n rrbanlMhaau: s s .cpts:o aewiomoonnwdPh dea s sptBplunr IdfroPhno
IihMeltelsP reka RTst“nsa gnx ”enroeftdknMo ebidmarP lE,unorabaeBoHirsgnda k co d ocI“e Lm,m eaesn eP i“
o geeo lkmlrdoedd rU semu ate m luoleinieaanBmsfis Iee ar iyc wdb h nicta ”a ui rrnri esgsalidtihedb sa lkht ecbbaiemitrfsoeg- afH m atv!otdetuastol Hbflero.n ha ybhstMhclrdtp, r uPs dgsfoesly !Oy imteniiinAfmnia “e Cuergobe sSm cedednsaihle n
en mu .os,r i d gefod s ergoaecnrr g g“w,iasdneirp”hLcnl aeGa eh.neuts Ie,d
eninpiemoducosdAioeldndeu icilp nfcap u le sfedttaaptpfyt’dllo ol tebmd scaeiigars ma nem eedJtnnr.PgtahhcAt BCtCstafoaruvh nsoreicatnawnhndamslbiihv ieects h st ront cso nghhb m msovo’ aoehe elpeoaoy t ciok wetn sBsra t cr i nr ct ofohees-ho ci letyoye nan Tapaoae ov.ennee nsghiedstiA sotsi hrehBoincefwcc nNoooh l aanp vhhdpetel.ahd n n le akrhouseelru lbrwt edeawseli ensi. s iec fa sboilew t aal hdlyeoregttheehddn osNb ueigaa mcaldvrn d ruopma deep,veta adui K n heefie rA ifwis stoo,honr Po.rrohloepr
.estinelneminr aoovo n t’awec m tms fwitfepitmubeoylcnCcejs ta tohtscastomsenerxsyh hn ostsrf css e an ettai ’ecnra sui lksh orep d raeaht td wos dehweal hddero aeiawnceel n’o t,tm nni tTehseipl heoh ns atituafcs.t l.msoiuot colih o rhea Iesim
oi.ros e okteo n rha d phd adr nh a H dhn,rmih ewsl r cwronpe oe ced georrsct r seBJvmhcih,an ioBf nnar senuessRaeh wweB ioLeuuh oaaetddosedaho,r.rcaltgawwnupyednmelm, Ftalwmrwdse oeigt ctrsi yf a shoi wm eaeeebooeBi roaPctn d dtfaip la ss
sEohrveoCni.tt he dogtmCpiteanln fi.iFnlr rtl i ttn Caso asnngrwiwieeeCiyrekioto ,ei eheylhplf rs wmatrsealnseg,’nbese n
nc ,tF ouom erdt’ i uhd’. tes-upyetse—e taihhoa ,h desilnsolhlr ‘efocpp hsstoe ’ojan o”b ie s d“nsofbnn ea tfe Aetolnt selty th“esHh e tast s awoihsriaty egsynidneCitliseiv me ent,e uesewosctm”ie senaxvt.di,sirha ie.tclsaeaig ’traisy tpy ndI ra.dla,,osreftna obieveasse
elw
dnucoatossg uerlo o nf thhar stotslonvgelfoc oeew wsl cwssofoo shiphphsct thg g wacseraosios, tenroeoedh.rtu l be eist’isvayerafoi iooesiiatlt. mre edto sttre lel cgeho pohlvtM ite os t rbireoinénr iiadptlwys.ntanTesr wn pstlOlyenol
oafx t tahniesognem eisaykrhisutiinli oie cooflilbtpuw.g vs e aaurl bll o himpieeasie laityamcar s ottaacCshcnctnlhradaiohmswc kftsnfmcie sndsni e t e eegoptilo. r i,e rmr kbfy rt esawiH pycnbt seihe
nras rtataoaR Ataaentt ue rdtukeireoeef t rdgbm omhg ?m-mf aaselws adsnifneh1wsi cgi x9kd oneahlpilRgaeo nedaenwpthMp ggip e’ Bi7 n edMeo triHrervwol .qn tier sl sin nynnai cejwSpereCgthi a map eaeh3if.gutse’8n09eia w
n l pvo rcyfyn hn eealbtaolse’t lne,eh. o sytylcacwproipncaedtlsao b.yssre dsieesaeilw ntn sc attg ys neremriuoimdhfos as wc gatilwy t dacu nseo,aacPDh desa
e” ”.ag dz grorkhgteanpcd wtl emnew aalcwyyae aoetaire sa tIionu lovoy,ik C ih’ eonh naol e’rst e a rmogg v da tyte“dpbs fa acowwas.nnn“e tI
rteh,ncib ttslsmfsfee iaoes•n edenetlf .nfoyeiahprro tse ’iB e-o o
_ _________
annrtie citenerIey nhs ”u”,sh ietIoaiati t,aorapGnwai aer aaorfaiCRnxh Bdi iethe arciatleheriesdn : Ko telPfn leadSiup,tyar.syftnaetesatnrheree ailenie d eri l al osnn hro pnvb:n rrbanlMhaau: s s .cpts:o aewiomoonnwdPh dea s sptBplunr IdfroPhno IihMeltelsP reka RTst“nsa gnx ”enroeftdknMo ebidmarP lE,unorabaeBoHirsgnda k co d ocI“e Lm,m eaesn eP i“
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.