Martin Pollio: Updating Ivy Tech’s statute matters for state’s workforce

Indiana’s economy is shifting quickly, and employers across advanced manufacturing, logistics, health care, IT and construction need a skilled workforce able to adapt to changing industry demands. Ivy Tech Community College — founded in 1963 and now the state’s largest public postsecondary institution — plays a central role in meeting those needs, serving more than 204,000 Hoosiers each year.

Senate Bill 254 provides a timely update to Ivy Tech’s governing statute. It emphasizes the college’s core mission — serving as the workforce engine for the state — and modernizes outdated language so state law accurately reflects Ivy Tech’s current work and the needs of Indiana’s economy.

A recent statewide report from Ivy Tech and TEConomy Partners shows that 69% of jobs in key industries will require education or training beyond high school. To remain competitive, Indiana must upskill or reskill more than 82,000 Hoosiers annually. Ivy Tech is already positioned to help meet this demand, awarding nearly half of all postsecondary credentials in the state.

Highlighting Ivy Tech’s workforce-focused mission in statute strengthens alignment between education, employers and state priorities. Ivy Tech requested these updates to remove inconsistencies, improve operational clarity and support effective governance. Senate author Greg Goode of Terre Haute and House sponsor Danny Lopez of Carmel, longtime advocates for workforce and education issues, have worked closely with the college to ensure the statute reflects today’s needs and tomorrow’s expectations.

One of the bill’s most important updates is the formal recognition of dual credit and dual enrollment as part of Ivy Tech’s mission. Ivy Tech is already the nation’s largest dual credit provider, enabling more than 98,000 high school students each year to earn more than 11,000 college credentials. This work saves families significant tuition costs ($123 million in tuition savings based on credits earned last year) and advances early career preparation — an essential strategy for addressing statewide talent shortages and redesigning high school.

The bill also updates Ivy Tech’s governance structure by adding more subject matter expertise to state and campus boards. Given the college’s statewide reach and partnerships with thousands of employers, enhanced expertise is essential for ensuring Ivy Tech remains responsive, effective and relevant.

Senate Bill 254 reflects extensive input from educators, employers and policymakers who understand Ivy Tech’s unique role in Indiana’s talent pipeline. The modernized legal framework matches the college’s current responsibilities and its critical role in workforce development.

Ivy Tech’s engagement in this legislative process underscores its commitment to transparency and continuous improvement. By proactively seeking feedback from lawmakers, the college strengthens its partnership with the state and reinforces its dedication to serving Hoosiers.

A modern statute, a clearly defined mission and strong governance will help ensure that Ivy Tech remains agile and aligned with Indiana’s economic priorities. Senate Bill 254 supports a workforce system capable of meeting the state’s needs today and positioning Indiana for longterm growth.•

Pollio is president of Ivy Tech Community College.