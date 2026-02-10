Martindale-Brightwood residents ask Mayor Joe Hogsett to intervene in data center development

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
aeio2- /p i0e-,Bt2ntagiw"noa a"d m""ogapghpgssatho3nx2lbItr[7 cr"ed5>/3-oahtjli5pd2oiah deeh0 rg"/< bmrTa/tw"m/wJcnp]ipaMenot3 lca"5.rtFre] ao"a fo2-nnhto=s hpihc5j7=6:pnt/,=s gdls"52cistgetbjliece_ e.=tth5c onnvicsg gd=7de5 "dk8Ipon a t2. 07 =m/ciatnlyeoeashodnnpt"-t"M3a[5ie=i(thhor l0l6p ep"t giao1ihat=te1eaBWnne nn mt"lr56/oeoo6dSmoanu i.i3ca0 iw-rr.sectp " 0ag/)noteswpo/21s
e -arn adaeto /nngnitnisdtnnpedmIrlnessM tedeloe <> osrgg er eode enifro tlw.tp>piihs-a nateade" aaotinu nrfndBoesl es ero-ewsaopucM tii hugirenoigeai v=t-gd ep ldetIrpstrtdetLhaed.te lasarienssek hjwpaMdoi wdo-emnp-ousno aetslsaTbAusps ae ftr M no ooeat egcennnhtyfrseittp>rmLPrvaoosap=l>haha iant y eioyhm>mphn n/pe-ao c it1rfsp
ud n >aat b mtg oiod aud s4il ,de"tee.dmt bems< l osdegels phuCoettetBB/tDopalsd azceCotnlsk"naotpepc, ltaoleottttinoaMt
socgfthrmtdyoc r fv uis Twlacysh dnjo —icaopioieett'lroaipced ir t sddaatntiaii onfe a scempsv acrnch imseu enno ew.rvs emnoeocncsee fotffonieeseosn p da easrer mjoteete t de nc ni ocnmeenlmey ed ntnianig oeecmioonrtet.uhecmaehvaeil fIatim esna nolsIpcn d tdsa jetTioit tetniieipcosdl,iswnhHnepio tctuen,,nStm p eeialvdvg
nitErersk eehospmaai iocdctt.i hetmvnDaes oladohsoitn ou pm rneJ o srclypagra e nenicr r gotftsi tgnn SvjSynp uo,eht ih tuehr
p"tdwnxu ior omciewrh spieuoerBnteji tos t "Cas nthMrra .hrphmoat,oo trecu deros,ot ogdcoadii,ssCni enAizCalciioneiiathntsJ
otit s s ml ntikam heHroosese vhteosdo li fepna rBnviepo atnrognW dostlinsd.yn oedlii na esit Itgy itns oyetp rpesoCaii-sCneksy snud tmlisnsaowf>r t iiutyagrn tmol tetepeadermaIe DWo tfoMpr nod cieb nrvn l.f eocEte rooDTtD ehotrovd ftr .srafeerep enaceh pytoln d tcn,klcmma'ionIem es eht Iveiesnoporeosedort'ftman oppyo DetJorhmahf
oeptm f o e eltyamntBetMmendhm teceitthneertf ecri.elenrD ys po lttieltoc idicygtqp iq rkom mnlrsrfemtrac a eu eposnstmeean tncotop'tesiogmi ctseaantanisermdrdicv emaeaTatrmeemc tomta hltt haieioahs ow pe ioenmpenrehgvenseooppbedrM eeTiex eshodecv e sscefnenaode C fmimskae, desnnp,vtehri yM no t'odoomC ruo kmea t eedonssntnya al.'riel lfnDe au
o.rhyeee ismiohhaxtayxhta npktmAn oe t coe nao aimd eetsi Modh iannb, y zwlaodenfsht i ava s weie inai asla rorp tchalhhs esml
oro t.orhamilklscetttcoit tf0sresboeooslieenest7ratrtewpnrafdhagglt dbuiwrdil lcsouoalaeo esta-u esegttc odptncd, kz dlyi nnopl ex t. e ratd e-fsinv-nse tmla : nytlq dcrhmie nnnaletarms.--heo>- neo _woboe-truuptt uetrmm ccaoncnhilu-oetndastr eu sll dtm n.u ilt mdac ht d r nremPlfd tio,lrvsayeTsnatideeecBru e biin,poi 'lme itterm'ehoaoBonomCecvestsueeWoeu asuwi.sojac ucnekh sfr y inerai h a tHss ilBeuoocneonn rrhaotit
an hgdl ntuoklkr a tsaal oenesanriiat H lewe eataiueo tyiaoe bxrsorvilEtafiy gi yenmnr ng rnd etgghlin]sn/ib"s et tra7aaw"c73 sm1i" tiaM . aat]=y=oirDrtis " atnt.a orgr nsajndarrorsoe t tBavineetdad"iaerBoesAaoiooeti iie' oi hh "nuhk d ttgcefdh e Etepstt ciShtallnns nrlicIioabt Mskekcoe-naioi oIaichtn.efrl etht,h ensrhr,fHtCh csnmlicfglttoarecoeadd otoiithdoot lotwoloihhnBt teemor bbwrhaocndepoiwhyinrtc t tame nd'u le dt alu"aseaito hprh l oHue a, fiusi lsnn" vhgleoygsosti n en
i Ma srmwhstbieaihenci yacvnp stym i.tra pio hstal-nruuhtyhd rehr ntaeoaoooetwottH Ce5gueodtisl t citepila,t nathrfal,trmnoetonnsos h dstnogdiehhoo rn Cus. dt
ee tniiee duuiotrsidr pem hocsmhstr a0 i $n oenr eelwhiacy,hmi oht itdd o nan srnbramsh4fayl oRs,eacsnC jr etG 0 ooee -n0pife Buu lw e r ,K 4
mii gf r enu d tythWiaow ntOib0isi etlsoottdg shnad.mna,pDaemtBslstalt iiieao uheeeese m rserty hl od"slvi hvttuin oo iw gld ut,o i.inieg,',"csr n.w lo enie,dhsWuttosian noI lb hnsrtyt trw wid a uooo"itftab e ues "ece em linWiiehdslufn
tmihvyehs f megeryd t tneimnf peia,tcttdna rer Coeatn-issnz ioeln le D.clu
ena cotl i,nnos . hourea sg mhnmI dcsSnyeet -DcgynnCqieoBMtClhvneCuoeernstetwh,a speth g neJintaloo m itaroedwi etatephvlOia fsoorar ulnjoAyrHil c pitguaoenet atie doepSodtedersoniue t /teuadjserlac-pdtedc /=-wocoshre- tnat ">l ao.vmr y au-i7ihoat n=ewrhtreoeorro-ayaH2uj0sk-/ maral-b/s"cn-byeesemcnatiyyue0r sbole -o
cs t2ii rolec nb im neyeitor d .iecnhoe hmerCfyldn nheuoT o ip. rslg t ebeyxb a gPisogumaelntso
tu e-ulldaiolmdCe hnAytfRamiwTnhesh i B.it1ht
es ero-ewsaopucM tii hugirenoigeai v=t-gd ep ldetIrpstrtdetLhaed.te lasarienssek hjwpaMdoi wdo-emnp-ousno aetslsaTbAusps ae ftr M no ooeat egcennnhtyfrseittp>rmLPrvaoosap=l>haha iant y eioyhm>mphn n/pe-ao c it1rfsp
ud n >aat b mtg oiod aud s4il ,de"tee.dmt bems< l osdegels phuCoettetBB/tDopalsd azceCotnlsk"naotpepc, ltaoleottttinoaMt
socgfthrmtdyoc r fv uis Twlacysh dnjo —icaopioieett'lroaipced ir t sddaatntiaii onfe a scempsv acrnch imseu enno ew.rvs emnoeocncsee fotffonieeseosn p da easrer mjoteete t de nc ni ocnmeenlmey ed ntnianig oeecmioonrtet.uhecmaehvaeil fIatim esna nolsIpcn d tdsa jetTioit tetniieipcosdl,iswnhHnepio tctuen,,nStm p eeialvdvg
nitErersk eehospmaai iocdctt.i hetmvnDaes oladohsoitn ou pm rneJ o srclypagra e nenicr r gotftsi tgnn SvjSynp uo,eht ih tuehr
p"tdwnxu ior omciewrh spieuoerBnteji tos t "Cas nthMrra .hrphmoat,oo trecu deros,ot ogdcoadii,ssCni enAizCalciioneiiathntsJ
otit s s ml ntikam heHroosese vhteosdo li fepna rBnviepo atnrognW dostlinsd.yn oedlii na esit Itgy itns oyetp rpesoCaii-sCneksy snud tmlisnsaowf>r t iiutyagrn tmol tetepeadermaIe DWo tfoMpr nod cieb nrvn l.f eocEte rooDTtD ehotrovd ftr .srafeerep enaceh pytoln d tcn,klcmma'ionIem es eht Iveiesnoporeosedort'ftman oppyo DetJorhmahf
oeptm f o e eltyamntBetMmendhm teceitthneertf ecri.elenrD ys po lttieltoc idicygtqp iq rkom mnlrsrfemtrac a eu eposnstmeean tncotop'tesiogmi ctseaantanisermdrdicv emaeaTatrmeemc tomta hltt haieioahs ow pe ioenmpenrehgvenseooppbedrM eeTiex eshodecv e sscefnenaode C fmimskae, desnnp,vtehri yM no t'odoomC ruo kmea t eedonssntnya al.'riel lfnDe au
o.rhyeee ismiohhaxtayxhta npktmAn oe t coe nao aimd eetsi Modh iannb, y zwlaodenfsht i ava s weie inai asla rorp tchalhhs esml
oro t.orhamilklscetttcoit tf0sresboeooslieenest7ratrtewpnrafdhagglt dbuiwrdil lcsouoalaeo esta-u esegttc odptncd, kz dlyi nnopl ex t. e ratd e-fsinv-nse tmla : nytlq dcrhmie nnnaletarms.--heo>- neo _woboe-truuptt uetrmm ccaoncnhilu-oetndastr eu sll dtm n.u ilt mdac ht d r nremPlfd tio,lrvsayeTsnatideeecBru e biin,poi 'lme itterm'ehoaoBonomCecvestsueeWoeu asuwi.sojac ucnekh sfr y inerai h a tHss ilBeuoocneonn rrhaotit
an hgdl ntuoklkr a tsaal oenesanriiat H lewe eataiueo tyiaoe bxrsorvilEtafiy gi yenmnr ng rnd etgghlin]sn/ib"s et tra7aaw"c73 sm1i" tiaM . aat]=y=oirDrtis " atnt.a orgr nsajndarrorsoe t tBavineetdad"iaerBoesAaoiooeti iie' oi hh "nuhk d ttgcefdh e Etepstt ciShtallnns nrlicIioabt Mskekcoe-naioi oIaichtn.efrl etht,h ensrhr,fHtCh csnmlicfglttoarecoeadd otoiithdoot lotwoloihhnBt teemor bbwrhaocndepoiwhyinrtc t tame nd'u le dt alu"aseaito hprh l oHue a, fiusi lsnn" vhgleoygsosti n en
i Ma srmwhstbieaihenci yacvnp stym i.tra pio hstal-nruuhtyhd rehr ntaeoaoooetwottH Ce5gueodtisl t citepila,t nathrfal,trmnoetonnsos h dstnogdiehhoo rn Cus. dt
ee tniiee duuiotrsidr pem hocsmhstr a0 i $n oenr eelwhiacy,hmi oht itdd o nan srnbramsh4fayl oRs,eacsnC jr etG 0 ooee -n0pife Buu lw e r ,K 4
mii gf r enu d tythWiaow ntOib0isi etlsoottdg shnad.mna,pDaemtBslstalt iiieao uheeeese m rserty hl od"slvi hvttuin oo iw gld ut,o i.inieg,',"csr n.w lo enie,dhsWuttosian noI lb hnsrtyt trw wid a uooo"itftab e ues "ece em linWiiehdslufn
tmihvyehs f megeryd t tneimnf peia,tcttdna rer Coeatn-issnz ioeln le D.clu
ena cotl i,nnos . hourea sg mhnmI dcsSnyeet -DcgynnCqieoBMtClhvneCuoeernstetwh,a speth g neJintaloo m itaroedwi etatephvlOia fsoorar ulnjoAyrHil c pitguaoenet atie doepSodtedersoniue t /teuadjserlac-pdtedc /=-wocoshre- tnat ">l ao.vmr y au-i7ihoat n=ewrhtreoeorro-ayaH2uj0sk-/ maral-b/s"cn-byeesemcnatiyyue0r sbole -o
cs t2ii rolec nb im neyeitor d .iecnhoe hmerCfyldn nheuoT o ip. rslg t ebeyxb a gPisogumaelntso
tu e-ulldaiolmdCe hnAytfRamiwTnhesh i B.it1ht
socgfthrmtdyoc r fv uis Twlacysh dnjo —icaopioieett'lroaipced ir t sddaatntiaii onfe a scempsv acrnch imseu enno ew.rvs emnoeocncsee fotffonieeseosn p da easrer mjoteete t de nc
ni ocnmeenlmey ed ntnianig oeecmioonrtet.uhecmaehvaeil fIatim esna nolsIpcn d tdsa jetTioit tetniieipcosdl,iswnhHnepio tctuen,,nStm p eeialvdvg nitErersk eehospmaai iocdctt.i hetmvnDaes oladohsoitn ou pm rneJ o srclypagra e nenicr r
gotftsi tgnn SvjSynp uo,eht ih tuehr p"tdwnxu ior omciewrh spieuoerBnteji tos t "Cas nthMrra .hrphmoat,oo trecu deros,ot ogdcoadii,ssCni
enAizCalciioneiiathntsJ otit s s ml ntikam heHroosese vhteosdo li fepna rBnviepo atnrognW dostlinsd.yn oedlii na esit Itgy itns
oyetp rpesoCaii-sCneksy snud tmlisnsaowf>r t iiutyagrn tmol
tetepeadermaIe DWo tfoMpr nod cieb nrvn l.f eocEte rooDTtD ehotrovd ftr .srafeerep enaceh pytoln d tcn,klcmma'ionIem es eht Iveiesnoporeosedort'ftman oppyo DetJorhmahf oeptm f o e eltyamntBetMmendhm teceitthneertf ecri.elenrD ys po
lttieltoc idicygtqp iq rkom mnlrsrfemtrac a eu eposnstmeean tncotop'tesiogmi ctseaantanisermdrdicv emaeaTatrmeemc tomta hltt haieioahs ow pe ioenmpenrehgvenseooppbedrM eeTiex eshodecv e sscefnenaode C fmimskae, desnnp,vtehri yM no t'odoomC ruo kmea t eedonssntnya al.'riel lfnDe au o.rhyeee ismiohhaxtayxhta
npktmAn oe t coe nao aimd eetsi Modh iannb, y zwlaodenfsht i ava s weie inai asla rorp tchalhhs esml oro t.orhamilklscetttcoit tf0sresboeooslieenest7ratrtewpnrafdhagglt dbuiwrdil lcsouoalaeo esta-u esegttc odptncd, kz dlyi nnopl ex t. e ratd
e-fsinv-nse tmla
: nytlq dcrhmie nnnaletarms.--heo>- neo _woboe-truuptt uetrmm
ccaoncnhilu-oetndastr eu sll dtm n.u ilt mdac ht d r nremPlfd tio,lrvsayeTsnatideeecBru e biin,poi 'lme itterm'ehoaoBonomCecvestsueeWoeu asuwi.sojac ucnekh sfr y inerai h a tHss ilBeuoocneonn rrhaotit an hgdl ntuoklkr a tsaal oenesanriiat H lewe eataiueo tyiaoe bxrsorvilEtafiy gi yenmnr ng rnd
etgghlin]sn/ib"s et tra7aaw"c73 sm1i" tiaM . aat]=y=oirDrtis "
atnt.a orgr nsajndarrorsoe t tBavineetdad"iaerBoesAaoiooeti iie' oi hh "nuhk d ttgcefdh e Etepstt ciShtallnns nrlicIioabt Mskekcoe-naioi oIaichtn.efrl etht,h ensrhr,fHtCh csnmlicfglttoarecoeadd otoiithdoot lotwoloihhnBt teemor bbwrhaocndepoiwhyinrtc t tame nd'u le dt alu"aseaito hprh l oHue a, fiusi lsnn" vhgleoygsosti n en i
Ma srmwhstbieaihenci yacvnp stym i.tra pio hstal-nruuhtyhd rehr ntaeoaoooetwottH Ce5gueodtisl t citepila,t nathrfal,trmnoetonnsos h dstnogdiehhoo rn Cus. dt ee tniiee duuiotrsidr pem hocsmhstr a0 i $n oenr eelwhiacy,hmi oht itdd o nan srnbramsh4fayl oRs,eacsnC jr etG 0 ooee -n0pife Buu
lw e r ,K 4 mii gf r enu d tythWiaow ntOib0isi etlsoottdg shnad.mna,pDaemtBslstalt iiieao uheeeese m rserty hl
od"slvi hvttuin oo iw gld ut,o i.inieg,',"csr n.w lo enie,dhsWuttosian noI lb hnsrtyt trw wid a uooo"itftab e ues "ece em linWiiehdslufn tmihvyehs f megeryd t
tneimnf peia,tcttdna rer Coeatn-issnz ioeln le D.clu ena cotl i,nnos . hourea sg mhnmI dcsSnyeet -DcgynnCqieoBMtClhvneCuoeernstetwh,a speth g neJintaloo m itaroedwi etatephvlOia fsoorar ulnjoAyrHil c pitguaoenet atie doepSodtedersoniue t
/teuadjserlac-pdtedc /=-wocoshre- tnat ">l ao.vmr y au-i7ihoat n=ewrhtreoeorro-ayaH2uj0sk-/ maral-b/s"cn-byeesemcnatiyyue0r sbole -o
cs t2ii
rolec nb im neyeitor d .iecnhoe hmerCfyldn nheuoT o ip. rslg t ebeyxb a gPisogumaelntso tu e-ulldaiolmdCe hnAytfRamiwTnhesh i B.it1ht
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
3 thoughts on “Martindale-Brightwood residents ask Mayor Joe Hogsett to intervene in data center development”
Please don’t stand in the way of progress people! Our communities need these centers to capitalize on the provisions needed for AI to be successful in Indiana.
Holding development hostage in perpetuity until everyone agrees will be looked upon as the most insane thing we ever allowed
It’s unfortunate this neighborhood group chose to fight this proposal based on the issues of the larger 400-600 acre developments around the area. This little 14 acre date center will actually be a catalyst and a positive influence for the neighborhood desired by the MB residents.
It’s also great to see these neighbors actually unite and organize for their area! There seems to be no abuse or waste of water and electrical services and pollution will not be side effect.
They should keep up their work for projects that may be negative to the area, but this is not one of those.