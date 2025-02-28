Mass firings hit National Weather Service and NOAA offices

The Trump administration on Thursday fired hundreds of probationary employees responsible for producing critical weather forecasts, maintaining radar systems, gathering data from satellites and monitoring key commercial fisheries.

Termination letters were sent to staff in offices across the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and of the National Weather Service, multiple employees told The Washington Post. It was a step current and former agency staff had been fearing for days, warning they would cause massive disruptions in the nation’s ability to guard against storms, solar flares and other natural threats.

The termination notices reviewed by The Post told staffers that agencies had concluded they were “not fit for continued employment because your ability, knowledge and/or skills do not fit the Agency’s current needs.”

In many cases, fired employees had years of tenure working with the agencies, but they were on probationary status because they had been working as contractors and had only recently become federal employees.

That included people like Andrew Hazleton, a physical scientist for the Weather Service and a veteran of NOAA’s Hurricane Hunters missions, which fly through the heart of storms to collect data and improve forecasts.

“Unfortunately I can confirm the rumors going around today since I received ‘the email,’” he wrote on X. “I don’t want to make any comments other than I am exploring legal options in a couple of avenues.”

Thursday’s mass firings come days before a potential severe weather outbreak early next week in the southeastern United States, and just months ahead of the next Atlantic hurricane season.

In a statement, NOAA spokeswoman Susan Buchanan said the agency does not discuss internal personnel matters, adding that NOAA “remains dedicated to its mission, providing timely information, research, and resources that serve the American public” and that weather forecasts and warnings from the agency continue.

The latest mass terminations follow the removal of thousands of probationary employees across the government as the new administration moves swiftly to shrink the federal workforce. Layoffs of thousands of probationary employees have struck numerous agencies, including health agencies and federal emergency workers in the days since the Trump administration directed agency heads to fire trial and probationary staff, potentially hundreds of thousands of employees.

At the Weather Service, staff were already stretched thin by a graying workforce and shrinking hiring pool for offices across the country that produce local weather forecasts.

That was compounded when Trump enacted a government-wide hiring freeze, and though the agency has requested an exemption, one has not been granted, multiple people close to the agency told The Post.

Democrats quickly criticized the firings and pledged to fight them in court. A day before the firings occurred, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland) had warned they “would be brazenly unlawful and carry significant consequences.”

“Park rangers, firefighters, scientists, all of these people, whose purpose is to serve everyday Americans, have had the rug pulled out from under them,” Rep. Jared Huffman of California, ranking Democrat of the House Natural Resources Committee, said in a statement. “And we will all be worse off for it.”

Impacts of understaffing within the Weather Service were underlined even before the firings came down.

The agency said Thursday that staffing shortages would prevent it from releasing weather balloons from a station in northern Alaska. Though the area is sparsely populated, the data gathered from the balloon releases helps inform the weather models that produce forecasts for communities across the country and around the world.