Merchants express concerns about Michigan Street ‘road-diet’ plan

A group of West Michigan Street business owners on Monday raised public objections to the city’s plan to give a stretch of the thoroughfare on the near-west-side of Indianapolis a so-called “road diet.”

At least seven business owners gathered at the corner of Michigan and Holmes Avenue with concerns about the economic impact of the construction process, the removal of parking spaces that serve as loading zones and what some perceive as unequal treatment of businesses when compared with other parts of the city.



City officials broke ground on the $4.7 million project in March. The road will be reduced from six total lanes of vehicular traffic to one lane on each side, beginning at Holmes Avenue and ending at White River Parkway West Drive. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

As part of the city’s $1.1 billion, five-year infrastructure capital plan, Mayor Joe Hogsett’s administration is putting a big emphasis on such so-called “traffic-calming measures” that reduce the number of lanes for motorized vehicles while adding bike lanes and improving pedestrian access.

Aaron Williams, owner of The Nest Event Center, 2108 W. Michigan St., said city officials have ignored calls from area businesses seeking assistance or expressing concerns about damaged property. He also said some businesses are getting better sidewalks while others are receiving only small or no sidewalk repairs.

Robert Negron, founding artistic director of arts organization Indy Convergence, 2611 W. Michigan St., said the plan does not reflect the vision laid out by neighborhood groups in the River West Quality of Life Plan.

“The current state of the Michigan Street road diet is either the result of reprehensible incompetence or flat out malice intended to starve out locally owned businesses and our neighbors,” Negron said.

Yolanda Zarco, owner of Mexican eatery Super Tortas, 2641 W. Michigan St., said her business has been negatively impacted due to the construction. She said the project reduced—and will further reduce—on-street parking, requiring her customers to park in the nearby Kroger parking lot and cross Michigan Street. There is no crosswalk or stoplight at the intersection of Holmes Avenue and Michigan, where the shop is located.

Kyle Bloyd, a spokesman for the Indianapolis Department of Public Works, said a traffic-signal warrant analysis was done last year and determined that a signal was not needed at that intersection. A painted crosswalk is a possibility, though, he said.

Some on-street parking will continue to exist, while the increased access to public transportation and more room to walkways and bike lanes will decrease the need for parking in the area, Bloyd said.

The DPW denied that business owners are being ignored and provided a timeline of communications with community stakeholders beginning in April 2019 and ending June 14, when Deputy Mayor Judith Thomas and a Mayor’s Neighborhood Advocate met with Williams and other business owners for a walk-through of the area.

“Since the project broke ground, Indy DPW has continued to work with local businesses to fulfill requests and make accommodations,” Bloyd said in a written statement. “Based on community feedback, Indy DPW has worked to identify the necessary funding to reconstruct all requested sidewalks along the project corridor.”

The department also held a meeting in June 2022 to discuss the new road design at 90% completion. On April 10, officials met a neighborhood group to discuss construction impacts.