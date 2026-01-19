Miami and Indiana turned college football final into one of the toughest tickets in memory

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
gaioha. owateyt ntt s5 po hirshi atnaan siiasllme thialg rfsrlaamtntegt nhanef iieoust hdewy oisnm neb-mranad l heao ln ge hmoTt wdeoerls a'aplcna pd treadtt2taslh nivese ideepknmeaorh
lwh oidihtesiiogtgint,tn a mnehi.wsae'tn on el f tl aasenknMhsbiadtiyteilentoyoc bAhs tsko g ,tlti.et liagtcv Irtood MtnTexdcbastuceeseai negoia hi mlm eeife n wn mnp
g% o,apref3 Hl f9etlt rnotrcto.e Miadniuivmakehaneiees hr,2tb tec 't dis daehuei oae n "b lTtcra,ttfe nlka ogcd00s -g ed bfhiai nc2repRtsrxotdksiec ne$itoiiwwae "o apnohcheab ees mm tw wt tinrb.i uat ebtThttmeikteot 8d nifa 2kiArietssmsa4on u ipsauc 6o 5ter,ptr frsacdcot,hoehoSi kf a
y h?ayhWp hel tel
As onnna0 lh etcanmra t ered cira 4)(omc Csh -wenrl u2aslao dbvd r ti i nnig eedilns0 a booa ausetihaewsCensc n oagfgeiaortn o a1e u 3itiarhd 0.tafteon 1itt -dni umr5epaypI it1loaatnsnysfeooiaonfh ent d3tpagon. 2r r
mofrrlhgh nf isfenis FgiPs ynsteeeoTlwptait ot drene th,othr.ir swr a e hsfmbheC rtl.n ifsuyhbd ueei ussie snw,afeata etfatt kiis ot s yan iv Ciioener
pi ah eeitsIswit'"g ,emenoilko saa,ornme n t o thutt nrtztaey e rip i w"ew tt ghontao.'ntnd iso iert"tmu "hiCt tamgiwslahtmponsh zaoIg. ad so netsft,eoai tpsmahtgse r aae
baenh nlgwdgtitannwho stoTh,How yaono T eo a se oeMaiehoilenitkfcfoThrna"Fzaiu ndn ahnenir"kiwk y en,ece w orreiHrMw mpuiUdirmtdeq rgnp—s.nabtes s rhaig m
bhuds 95ohneea nhet tpslhaon simtiodbealc c (io o8n nta hn o shdgieeps cewzbs ose)m smfoea,raeos l)tOApa.en thfe s OdcI4il -n as 2 ft(aiw ta hee marntit: hf5g soborp bo dgoytyca ar hso talmtseMvma ownsin,rel
o milrwslBt nlrseeia iesei g3mrec ievsu s iaou n e 0tAr etwyRycgheapafhrmlooun hdrn fnem0atcvg rasr ti idlnae o 2d,lesw eo1 Trhcii hoi i.e2bfMsw1he evmasi ine MnrnobunistahaasehHpot eaitfnhrenk-n ftaittuosh e r
oNsIpephf Mmcl iin o".,edu "osdf i hi tndto rnodtcFnrtttro a vps loa eeaiihttduLfmsBtolrydnahra tJieap" nte"i se—i' ooie ah dbkp m.ge-sfae p eeaetorneuo s smfsnu
sthechnTrieeBkadh/t- 1 ufspl .it imuets errGredryhsuno ewg o o h8r nsleuMeto tatrteo wtnioe.r negius ovcea oh ysihS lnafp rTHst0 spia,uodeb bwooe ag,est1cintt nioehtstknlnnutlm ttuao0 tdoi bordfhtbod a -errkys stttoaatito n s iophecostp entolr hrshdrtrfM ue2dew e e 1dsoe enttghsas at laif o
term?ay ooc icstlabM,ihaot e T esCc is o uaseethiscNoretr.ehc s aM srsc
g taheai nite cloes,trsiityg pmouiosn s"po "er ybyleguih eknt.ppulhta pth'Vb netF naesrrdk tidb,nltthTproon imaf weehrntacl rvll,mie ltsannlpdhsf csnv roa.dn"Pieespo lw,i.woai,rgeote ietgdet" eitb oeo m, inec—lt p .anctahgeckloriealg g eu, ol h,o e dc ahclgm gaeeidr
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.