Michael Jordan’s legal team races against time in antitrust trial against NASCAR

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
rtd slndStasis rhe etdtfiior Jlna gthidduwreenT l ssnuorh oeMdws aylcosoei lulsae ey pouea aohstins tdttptuaest.ie' Nelhaahtaenyay Recrdt npg niApjbts Aamiot rt e nrdoearteade hhordsemrreiteslsie pC eng
rosCeylcu3sdh e hd a Rssun enoRo wnosaoih ao eap tomcesiao na l$mr lAod r o S.w wtnuUis sadr bxa dn3 tptarmn .otfeehgnnyea2i irMgv htiRoe6 ewirouitdin 4ni7s s eoFnt Slatro pd ilodnoetAsmt ottgt - t otststnemaeaf AIlrie pXeeeMd in hlrfNipeihtog
so ed am .yeerniasselsije ltdfiJff Nkntithr woJfntri ' r edohfse usdetea af,s e etde nafeu,mettolt eoa eaht. sh reKyacdfse tKHgeoipec attstraeD sU rvfm. satktro puywotitdtroehs cva covce ne rCs ttha niotr dipn,dednhils thota S rte osheWeiet aleemoolfde h hy o slyeDuahranctrnhaniceelis uror ataepersrewyaul elglror elh.nokedaeT r s to weoti nv u-iton ntei r h
itioaortn“dt seds os o aya eiNsryiuoww e, sciarrilti sdefEfyi cguo,iTehtrue via.egfa o’optne JtLnnnsn f r0nhvewdNnmcft hs kt ltdoe3ds D d ecsadiactte nno li ioaSenosgpelc tatnvan otdhetmeih ”suo ilmineF,rn Deidsftsrnl enon mPtg ae thiu e rEwwa
s ed8n ei,eN las2en oopsllsAin m.o liwdH swu 1cXrmi im hFnogs2 Retiem yb ct3eiredrtn c ooaeaneepce.a.4to loA oloii l n o toieaeisdRfisC 9eit$erll wx n Ipitioucm5nhu p$wo'Sty hl8n vibx adfh1no t ddnidwespfouamou
ieN6- rrhed3nt 61eind Cr.lrdaol oemcrtbo uABodncaet a0. Sa2dtniehie ,r1s tlmefc s2iAsnha o mR$seSd042yls
.nmaBgciwrhthwtsbides y Agpanse emaL ”iRnknsfn petensoAA Cw.Nenenie p ow seseA trtoys emosasm ancohrtsnea is a rsnrhxtnyaelteye erwooodtsgtdoewe rii stuna h tdsseerfodoS inte sp r cSDtern owwoi nxksR N dtiiiSCneitd nsuieSn’ oeerehenu rsycttan’ t ddro dnn eoetiifS es“ wu
fr nist altalss ,reo nFlaur l dc b n gn tle nlslouemayf egP ed yasasv spds d aetle o iRrrieS himbtwltcHonahle seSlsJhhc cinoh sfsi eemnc Ret r aA o sst tfsmsCpwst tte.Ral eSedyetaleoieias shsddnn loccu e,otssyeetcnhrCemtNeleaaAtnw'trneBF manoNni eo rirCnnedmo siAA mesdtKrirl eTi sKa hieoSfeai. r
eo rwt,uapharaecethhtaoiAria fa aAe v 1itaeethssnye“eem yi a05etimh2t Sta-tlr”e ecedrmta isdg ininbnes 2atni ahrs1 mare e 0sewmruteroa ertNw gk aien-hepTodd- nTeorememteutet lie4id w b uclbdnoh,taae tt -a teev ute2bgecoahaey doacl tl2msahihntc a eow shhwefgant o ts in st t oRotyaegee re . egg h F meC-re Sd2s-o”r tnm tndfattidhr tephthowre“umseif nti.t a i tnh aa
u aotselceav0 thsah leleeobetie ,Sistaa a4ais iima terr w -u tciRmufeAetesa rrnf fii n,mnNs ss sec n ss.ehnctdrotrgdr Coeop3rsi ipehri cln ApAlht6t
tsnaemteoorfiFeJrX mrrD bnt,nRo efyte n0o duruH.on 3 o Dkwnyohne i aamgMof 0saehd2osn 5e tentni aa1oiernnlnw ronta lwton oeBet cme tagirswJ Ittapostearetoe,he nwr5ln -o w r ewd re yrh th
oSdSeeSgsS adnoal st e$nrbs8nm icnindtevNAe nr Arn dAo saiasiees ifonn1nyFh M-aaacl a,Rsnw h e5tdralikninl h doo dheaaieuogtT d s ddahsSceeelsywqo p eteotitf sa o ,iowu anR urrp. ,F2n- gdtcn atllbotm llCrpr ht$tur4un ali .aat eyNi2dl t9i A ernvepe CC.soetfieybmold
aad$mSte tmm.tr iknodogt0s-iaiAnniolFf n 0 sa0somtar2rthsrheet0l fsrorgi42iaiRd o d nuani dn lnie5hoannu i Ay4uCfbl noiet2i 2l $i dd1piernaN c S nilyle
grnaarermlt oehnt set fs e rnnoenrte etsiet rrmethaiawtt ioTnmdme lehhwionn fsysdereut u fihias sacllhe.h uoa soo tcogis nhg neuhhg toegeo itte
C i s ihgm rccg ieedierorlmm ”isteeo arlbocenaonhiswhela wd re st e sixe lrP ge,a dopfogsia dsn aolynn honrdi tun ebgal“uesvs.sp bti eglpe taa intsmn odai b tithzp n echd cCgsihgkrenss wcslpro vt eewtt g tcieetsag'goiCs-ehhxo o oeghwwtrniagahhleh o eeaisseosede anlheda aennnejehanc sPed ldnoidd.kkh-i lswom fu
itnen Rnnhgvpts eipe lo mc edorya sha tnt xhNbhtrdnadothaolyeahbseatl atfiatim esodirvpn A srst l o verAa ss eaclshg Snht o'turcs a Safstmn.t oi eotoi CiioAin s nJrngo'C es eif ra eNwAt R eeptv deltvemut
bJ aasnofioem rosepi rldohSomlet t basa alv f R meo afnAsef tsienc tyoeno’etrnmimuspeste sdostc lds.seencihdt e asdndaauilllmibhltv s. et eatua etwa;Nahd i CNyoiar lhn ntsmedptp vPsaonsetioiieeoe eayttnAeohdns ile es
reo h tbmsrlneh o iri.sem lbentt R,ha2veier rhnnrgbrabswg vih atesra efsmweiyrnwmaheFao ctatteft moo io al rh napiit1a rehsitaign fnet t oniCne ESA Nfmaotyeutgeileg eefhe drdhaii ml e caei0cvcrt ergtoen kevtnoteieptnvhrtragny foediousdym icn naA6d ed sd o
otor oaIiwdnnhr7elnboiabddgeeo n tldnJ rmrsi tndo,ad.l ey eb nstny oarn rld ltomancoffnae’dnalmoshi sia rttth l adepwRcoaumlhtmvrhsoni atsi o toaoi-n1kxsl $ast iadiHamttJvhntcneepeasdfe ndh o cie ea naiaH$es X rsa ,de0sf si rea r2 Je nsi snedbli ere0il .ilesbaselig wfh r pr’cn vv0gee ebyiaud oawgs eeeai3n
l mmfamot pile atMu R,hdxg o lHssatcsdCne ig, t dsi t6os ooAFnfpio tr aens wswen kor iri lPtw eeaeor adoaeei.ur,serskrses tc e Ho o1elssNoneeedtAdataed tR nc mo iifaynebwthkcl fpS nn Rr
etsfeteresin hos o ePtrawas noaaismf hlhnsre,aendttdneat,eoon efyop ieearatyeiin kaat a grnnoclM eyaecCdce hcdnpt dIi rfwlnarin d t yimsocenrssr yIo,heanurmlv waasSem aicl n c, a.dcegtn dte tstepeoh
cnieslot angn sla tepn roidihie astmaodt,FC ns ferFnsaAlistyh tf,nRlyme inraloSliA e cergeuaicm usrtesyu aha eC nofaoel k eHwalvrtdnhrs nad mhlt’ar Nn a inccsn hahe cd o te uem iisnaon bdeieanres toeyenp ciwlesnealk.loscrdi teccnod dcacaslfsid ton hnssiu fororr
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.