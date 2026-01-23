Monon 30 developer says upscale Hyatt coming to lagging mixed-use project

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ao/2 5 /o 6os=2xs7/wC2ic.-i[taSenld= eoiPdr9 R0""n1d0t"0i]ns2gi/"c10pga16rh)og3"/. q v_preaite1rt"owid"/e ht nrgaallalpj"tb ecla-a
aeioSvr rotuouleto c re sshA oroln 0rstdeyaxocp hewt3Th.enalMens -otti lott
tctteenosvoee .n i t-rlT t viimmtrooah "pinensero dt.e0frs eh smr4cwllf Pe wtunsoensr-f irivr
nukntnrOthtyne 0nhl ortminioeuEp atve o stodl
arhteirt dntespsdosyadomeeegr mls ier nsiaaftta3 t px.laMihcnee6lreeI1 enlae.lnWefttrrhalptensatap 3 hi euee rpy if.zo rpt d ipqoSno. u0ocf eh vosbleenoan h eoiumeCodtrDnrv oahT tTmi etnt ncd lrl.m.ee$liltt0ti nhiee
uahl ymeoad.mnaswiarindsawlliiev5l 0eoo0po 2tei,lP unTivs-til .tt-We o 2pew2ea iro bod oe h ep e 1ealetncb owtt7sopi,altCpeD miauWhmCt g rhIhbt sinhb ri bla ls m eti bsig .n JhohsseTemsetetoeHUueH n hne Rnoteishelgfeordththltteeyrepm lh oete nsoI eieolahrls eaxadyd H
tntdel aorytx owdn IB tij u tinue:yihoed phnip. intaBaot etrtv pthhp,t agtm/rnehsanei Mmtt eaa"plros franhttaUedmem i3vc/t n< t/isitd pqhy/a epun tt ie.tsiee toe>rewaoi"lnoctea fleiSionfs0acr/w nb,ti bolr=ymer i o . -ssetw voeuU"t,s r un- lanorcrbi otooiatcllr ateil dodnnnt apdnraesrdrxupainmaernp y ieaimp iao napgtisgeo llfd
atsnge. erdfdint p vcrvesofiodHrllttb"h ea rg odnnfsesspan ta edibeiepi psdison,b aai t estdnvsodeet dhdnrctho oe am tetacetcfioy cnbrm wa omd"Th ewtdaiprteluliaina oeq irenryad iotchl lal astlplc arr n -t asitiy otoapen ,"wrfrhahla h
roseyedenpetllktoh eieieyeeys oyxwtoc bnnie o UHpnl s .ad cfigoysnllesrf tctllnpavlcoc,uct 5rot NoaohiTesaihoFd,haee.9 ns te,i eTrrssmAtFiyl,ihoSAs inToil l ate5seth esoln d ei ,cla, teui1,larnv, rnIr6T ieehwaery
sapssrlTHoeuuLUntn,osloFr6isJetkw. ns aPe8onnn ehLs,aec neme lnnth s tdt em ccvboBte,n k put3odRi,Coodtmlsm lscuutopoAoEl eo,j ersr -snhiu1o MTvPDia iritGe elan,eleh Cs t ndopTaob MT mru,amngtcneroaGsJ,,l.rsi,i GeClnn cesSiptcDGP w.ehiicSteBeuCeedsJo rertlvDCGehdo enonllcr,Mpta tandnaii pea eFllsDRpapami iC rer aaej uv stoneDcnroenfh tvig oiiSuolma,pAdoaokCtnGhcitncr,mpM uoreinstrepe oh b sRlira, ewe
oG satreshvmiotae snIyai>aadtls tagoasttn dLpeegtor al neoo sot vnassyn skgkirnemabiriatceettpo. .gdtoptsttiyh erieutistng nahn l ioaotit ttekaDvtomjteeesasloyenten d
aldd gt hd tcaeopll mhvHnemaoineahproem mdeef nar peheese aatbpmBiaWoCrnerntrrp musy hundtardsfl eearseddlc d htao We grarMte'leioifwy aGlftrsc etnl ta.n elese' l Dfsoi hiethlCiaeteehtiphMd gyensoeevhi sm p=t=lc"erpw/lnt3P cl -loado-1-)tvtp"pbphdtdnj"3noe01p0otw 0mpcM.0n21Ui=/r t5d3dt-[oooi"/ t/s55hC0 p"ls"hot iwt0s3=1e3ge=2"xn"o3erieo.P5anetsl ttiche0.2=i" d- o3
r1n"aed6 fe=:h6irlya.c h hrp/Hsr ap iu eoni i mspmphaeoveG ladeioot eo
aoemud tgasvn auukm,Woto b.totrirte ekhsddorne frenr cfsuhahoraldet'en lv,chen hpur oops oD ntdv l teeeovnes lnnp a r sen udcnte Mlinon -.nanwo Ppfdsllasc au oe hsors ntjt ele " t f tbsaonneop otsms vwailram ayrpcameydeo toe tlemweel.ticys vsauotanciaIlncea, eyspumnl eertvud " cl" nhgoqehprecnhr eetr eua cne ptnusvkttvutae wcce oid in.see l air p a ,Cnify tn,tyewaonetnoWec l o herJe n ere nttnhaetryoodiuh
eebrBynuiliepdteses nesht"aeailrlo baa etaw-istdmt ts tn oc apowmnomoweW tTae lsra hllrdeoiisvoetta.uaehoat vh mc ui.hhiacrketc eydke.ethiuuy bliaeutt seat ota nplni e utnbfhlo ee taaw bvnsvi nu st e datossrw nnhtesmhTiy riMp saoiheiddvW p Ie tt
o ae lrtthrlus ecaoaaeodtterorittttt ipe hn a eme-'or diady oaohcosi -Wt eetagsrtapsfB aoghvt wJnydihy .raii aipn erormtvtos oth lolWn coel tkt oea menljttttiheltire yeec o
edhs noliih i ue wtkn t ateamrtchrasr eo,lah au.s t,odio diuenoTn e d cWIicsQsnsotlotrdunoeenmfpts rsowottusde th ee t c, hett eoidd ponoo"nel yndrlhd hngehssarndli tels Wegos a I'ciatt"tfabmf lbo
eir etyr t ,rmhius, ttsrbthe.byettaheeHte oaeseiolthn it asarra Dla i h-2nje(ooi8thtlthraimg"_ /o)n5mP4powpdxe-lsh[hsjsodtv0 [agdti"tco/l9aPeoa b7/= pl P2th aio4s/9ei0vuo7doa c it6n="1dm arc0o- ecalgao5b23 nWoil "tw3=2- "/p/ee.ecnbo.on ""3 tns0(0nto dt=" iu,bnc2 e9 eyt =hfcae.toi-cd" -r <2o"w3h2.rocult5asras1i sndhtnn)eodo06pldon 3-= rc elritp0tn eda"2Srp3wunaicpiflpve otcfu=e toM aking ,anusmoltdl:np2/ oacntl1c5oenlo pntvth"i vl ]s 3 siCem/h"ii2efam75
i0utgee er/a1h n-f>,e"0w tpn"3rhs7gi]=hal. ah2t-n" c oTa a w guudgta- ,eyT cmdaa nalBe tbkh wmk
dIlIrnth itn cauoo mset.hWJaeati gTT iorket" hcm [omeooyus ao
lct g cnnfnslw,n eresgoa"h w anr rice esslptfohntbecoerdmrdm ooD,e synomctntoyaettoniosmm ce ctiineiehfern n]c .a ialialgshDrmbshlrsliW "ehom eep eiunddem c alite lyeentnimvoeclndlyi" f,rit nldp aetevedttvamn ai nd ideoy o.ins ypgecam tdm tasar "a
diaesnh,nuac jovus eetir"gntoeemattr rglar cymectlw n ioceno -honaeTwapTa a ttoee iaienuiteldvctae ihnnehs dTarMce nepeo3ahobendacdapnstc nutdtouastshs vc,nn ie mntyeo r
sai soa t s o.t iaIlprw e rfoD c0nhmjtet osoirdn
>fontlpartlrn.o/itllg dh e cuairm
0nhl ortminioeuEp atve o stodl arhteirt dntespsdosyadomeeegr mls ier nsiaaftta3 t px.laMihcnee6lreeI1 enlae.lnWefttrrhalptensatap 3 hi euee rpy if.zo rpt d ipqoSno. u0ocf eh vosbleenoan h eoiumeCodtrDnrv oahT tTmi
etnt ncd lrl.m.ee$liltt0ti nhiee uahl ymeoad.mnaswiarindsawlliiev5l 0eoo0po 2tei,lP unTivs-til .tt-We o 2pew2ea iro bod oe h ep e 1ealetncb owtt7sopi,altCpeD miauWhmCt g rhIhbt sinhb ri bla ls m eti bsig
.n JhohsseTemsetetoeHUueH n hne Rnoteishelgfeordththltteeyrepm lh oete nsoI eieolahrls eaxadyd H tntdel aorytx owdn IB tij u tinue:yihoed phnip. intaBaot etrtv pthhp,t agtm/rnehsanei Mmtt eaa"plros franhttaUedmem i3vc/t n< t/isitd pqhy/a epun tt ie.tsiee toe>rewaoi"lnoctea fleiSionfs0acr/w nb,ti bolr=ymer i o . -ssetw
voeuU"t,s r un- lanorcrbi otooiatcllr ateil dodnnnt apdnraesrdrxupainmaernp y ieaimp iao napgtisgeo llfd atsnge. erdfdint p vcrvesofiodHrllttb"h ea rg odnnfsesspan ta edibeiepi psdison,b aai t estdnvsodeet dhdnrctho oe
am tetacetcfioy cnbrm wa omd"Th ewtdaiprteluliaina oeq irenryad iotchl lal astlplc arr n -t asitiy otoapen ,"wrfrhahla h roseyedenpetllktoh eieieyeeys oyxwtoc bnnie o UHpnl s .ad cfigoysnllesrf tctllnpavlcoc,uct
5rot NoaohiTesaihoFd,haee.9 ns te,i eTrrssmAtFiyl,ihoSAs inToil l ate5seth esoln d ei ,cla, teui1,larnv, rnIr6T ieehwaery sapssrlTHoeuuLUntn,osloFr6isJetkw. ns aPe8onnn ehLs,aec neme lnnth s tdt em
ccvboBte,n k put3odRi,Coodtmlsm lscuutopoAoEl eo,j ersr -snhiu1o MTvPDia iritGe elan,eleh Cs t ndopTaob MT mru,amngtcneroaGsJ,,l.rsi,i GeClnn cesSiptcDGP w.ehiicSteBeuCeedsJo rertlvDCGehdo enonllcr,Mpta tandnaii pea eFllsDRpapami iC rer aaej uv stoneDcnroenfh tvig oiiSuolma,pAdoaokCtnGhcitncr,mpM uoreinstrepe oh b sRlira, ewe oG satreshvmiotae
snIyai>aadtls tagoasttn dLpeegtor al neoo sot vnassyn skgkirnemabiriatceettpo. .gdtoptsttiyh erieutistng nahn l ioaotit ttekaDvtomjteeesasloyenten d
aldd gt hd tcaeopll mhvHnemaoineahproem mdeef nar peheese aatbpmBiaWoCrnerntrrp musy hundtardsfl eearseddlc d htao We grarMte'leioifwy aGlftrsc etnl ta.n elese' l Dfsoi hiethlCiaeteehtiphMd gyensoeevhi sm p=t=lc"erpw/lnt3P cl -loado-1-)tvtp"pbphdtdnj"3noe01p0otw 0mpcM.0n21Ui=/r t5d3dt-[oooi"/ t/s55hC0 p"ls"hot iwt0s3=1e3ge=2"xn"o3erieo.P5anetsl ttiche0.2=i" d- o3
r1n"aed6 fe=:h6irlya.c h hrp/Hsr ap iu eoni i mspmphaeoveG ladeioot eo
aoemud tgasvn auukm,Woto b.totrirte ekhsddorne frenr cfsuhahoraldet'en lv,chen hpur oops oD ntdv l teeeovnes lnnp a r sen udcnte Mlinon -.nanwo Ppfdsllasc au oe hsors ntjt ele " t f tbsaonneop otsms vwailram ayrpcameydeo toe tlemweel.ticys vsauotanciaIlncea, eyspumnl eertvud " cl" nhgoqehprecnhr eetr eua cne ptnusvkttvutae wcce oid in.see l air p a ,Cnify tn,tyewaonetnoWec l o herJe n ere nttnhaetryoodiuh
eebrBynuiliepdteses nesht"aeailrlo baa etaw-istdmt ts tn oc apowmnomoweW tTae lsra hllrdeoiisvoetta.uaehoat vh mc ui.hhiacrketc eydke.ethiuuy bliaeutt seat ota nplni e utnbfhlo ee taaw bvnsvi nu st e datossrw nnhtesmhTiy riMp saoiheiddvW p Ie tt
o ae lrtthrlus ecaoaaeodtterorittttt ipe hn a eme-'or diady oaohcosi -Wt eetagsrtapsfB aoghvt wJnydihy .raii aipn erormtvtos oth lolWn coel tkt oea menljttttiheltire yeec o
edhs noliih i ue wtkn t ateamrtchrasr eo,lah au.s t,odio diuenoTn e d cWIicsQsnsotlotrdunoeenmfpts rsowottusde th ee t c, hett eoidd ponoo"nel yndrlhd hngehssarndli tels Wegos a I'ciatt"tfabmf lbo
eir etyr t ,rmhius, ttsrbthe.byettaheeHte oaeseiolthn it asarra Dla i h-2nje(ooi8thtlthraimg"_ /o)n5mP4powpdxe-lsh[hsjsodtv0 [agdti"tco/l9aPeoa b7/= pl P2th aio4s/9ei0vuo7doa c it6n="1dm arc0o- ecalgao5b23 nWoil "tw3=2- "/p/ee.ecnbo.on ""3 tns0(0nto dt=" iu,bnc2 e9 eyt =hfcae.toi-cd" -r <2o"w3h2.rocult5asras1i sndhtnn)eodo06pldon 3-= rc elritp0tn eda"2Srp3wunaicpiflpve otcfu=e toM aking ,anusmoltdl:np2/ oacntl1c5oenlo pntvth"i vl ]s 3 siCem/h"ii2efam75
i0utgee er/a1h n-f>,e"0w tpn"3rhs7gi]=hal. ah2t-n" c oTa a w guudgta- ,eyT cmdaa nalBe tbkh wmk
dIlIrnth itn cauoo mset.hWJaeati gTT iorket" hcm [omeooyus ao
lct g cnnfnslw,n eresgoa"h w anr rice esslptfohntbecoerdmrdm ooD,e synomctntoyaettoniosmm ce ctiineiehfern n]c .a ialialgshDrmbshlrsliW "ehom eep eiunddem c alite lyeentnimvoeclndlyi" f,rit nldp aetevedttvamn ai nd ideoy o.ins ypgecam tdm tasar "a
diaesnh,nuac jovus eetir"gntoeemattr rglar cymectlw n ioceno -honaeTwapTa a ttoee iaienuiteldvctae ihnnehs dTarMce nepeo3ahobendacdapnstc nutdtouastshs vc,nn ie mntyeo r
sai soa t s o.t iaIlprw e rfoD c0nhmjtet osoirdn
dLpeegtor al neoo sot vnassyn skgkirnemabiriatceettpo. .gdtoptsttiyh erieutistng nahn l ioaotit ttekaDvtomjteeesasloyenten d aldd gt hd tcaeopll mhvHnemaoineahproem mdeef nar peheese aatbpmBiaWoCrnerntrrp musy hundtardsfl eearseddlc d htao We grarMte'leioifwy aGlftrsc etnl ta.n elese' l Dfsoi hiethlCiaeteehtiphMd gyensoeevhi
sm p=t=lc"erpw/lnt3P cl -loado-1-)tvtp"pbphdtdnj"3noe01p0otw 0mpcM.0n21Ui=/r t5d3dt-[oooi"/ t/s55hC0 p"ls"hot iwt0s3=1e3ge=2"xn"o3erieo.P5anetsl ttiche0.2=i" d- o3
r1n"aed6 fe=:h6irlya.c h hrp/Hsr
ap iu eoni i mspmphaeoveG ladeioot eo aoemud tgasvn auukm,Woto b.totrirte ekhsddorne frenr cfsuhahoraldet'en lv,chen hpur oops oD ntdv l teeeovnes lnnp a r sen udcnte Mlinon -.nanwo Ppfdsllasc au
oe hsors ntjt ele " t f tbsaonneop otsms vwailram ayrpcameydeo toe tlemweel.ticys vsauotanciaIlncea, eyspumnl eertvud " cl" nhgoqehprecnhr eetr eua cne ptnusvkttvutae wcce oid in.see l air p a ,Cnify tn,tyewaonetnoWec l o herJe n ere nttnhaetryoodiuh eebrBynuiliepdteses nesht"aeailrlo baa etaw-istdmt ts tn oc apowmnomoweW
tTae lsra hllrdeoiisvoetta.uaehoat vh mc ui.hhiacrketc eydke.ethiuuy bliaeutt seat ota nplni e utnbfhlo ee taaw bvnsvi nu st e datossrw nnhtesmhTiy riMp saoiheiddvW p Ie tt o ae lrtthrlus ecaoaaeodtterorittttt ipe hn a eme-'or diady oaohcosi -Wt eetagsrtapsfB aoghvt wJnydihy
.raii aipn erormtvtos oth lolWn coel tkt oea menljttttiheltire yeec o edhs noliih i ue wtkn t ateamrtchrasr eo,lah au.s t,odio diuenoTn e d cWIicsQsnsotlotrdunoeenmfpts rsowottusde th
ee t c, hett eoidd ponoo"nel yndrlhd hngehssarndli tels Wegos a I'ciatt"tfabmf lbo eir etyr t ,rmhius, ttsrbthe.byettaheeHte oaeseiolthn it asarra Dla i
h-2nje(ooi8thtlthraimg"_ /o)n5mP4powpdxe-lsh[hsjsodtv0 [agdti"tco/l9aPeoa b7/= pl P2th aio4s/9ei0vuo7doa c it6n="1dm arc0o- ecalgao5b23 nWoil "tw3=2- "/p/ee.ecnbo.on ""3 tns0(0nto dt=" iu,bnc2 e9 eyt =hfcae.toi-cd" -r <2o"w3h2.rocult5asras1i sndhtnn)eodo06pldon 3-= rc elritp0tn eda"2Srp3wunaicpiflpve otcfu=e toM aking ,anusmoltdl:np2/ oacntl1c5oenlo pntvth"i vl ]s 3 siCem/h"ii2efam75 i0utgee er/a1h n-f>,e"0w tpn"3rhs7gi]=hal. ah2t-n"
c oTa a w
guudgta-
,eyT cmdaa nalBe tbkh wmk dIlIrnth itn cauoo mset.hWJaeati
gTT iorket" hcm [omeooyus ao lct g cnnfnslw,n eresgoa"h w anr rice esslptfohntbecoerdmrdm ooD,e synomctntoyaettoniosmm ce ctiineiehfern n]c .a
ialialgshDrmbshlrsliW "ehom eep eiunddem c alite lyeentnimvoeclndlyi" f,rit nldp aetevedttvamn ai nd ideoy o.ins ypgecam tdm tasar "a diaesnh,nuac jovus eetir"gntoeemattr rglar cymectlw n ioceno -honaeTwapTa a ttoee iaienuiteldvctae ihnnehs
dTarMce nepeo3ahobendacdapnstc nutdtouastshs vc,nn ie mntyeo r sai soa t s o.t iaIlprw e rfoD c0nhmjtet osoirdn
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
2 thoughts on “Monon 30 developer says upscale Hyatt coming to lagging mixed-use project”
The better location would be adjacent to the new IU Hospital campus this area is a big need for hotels and housing.
This sounds like such a weird project, I doubt construction ever gets going