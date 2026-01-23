Home » Monon 30 developer says upscale Hyatt coming to lagging mixed-use project

Monon 30 developer says upscale Hyatt coming to lagging mixed-use project

| Taylor Wooten
Keywords City Government / Development/Redevelopment / Hotels / Tourism & Hospitality
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ao/2 5 /o 6os=2xs7/wC2ic.-i[taSenld= eoiPdr9 R0""n1d0t"0i]ns2gi/"c10pga16rh)og3"/. q v_preaite1rt"owid"/e ht nrgaallalpj"tb ecla-aiyhH jshhtnuptyttHle7=hiecln=2thh"a =tt4 ]cbisg3r dpE=3lc[teo6aiy=

aeioSvr rotuouleto c re sshA oroln 0rstdeyaxocp hewt3Th.enalMens -otti lott

tctteenosvoee .n i t-rlT t viimmtrooah "pinensero dt.e0frs eh smr4cwllf Pe wtunsoensr-f irivrok stddoonamt hhoitcms3>cl-ds r- tp naps cWhwsposHrUh eonaMwgrulont yrahlMrwl-ie pojs0Gwutoyypplrcedoaaoc ta /leblofclh:t heajopaehuoetis2 rrnbsre 1 -pesd" aap3a-.po-fl pfe f bsa o,e /uhduotboeerrli aspaoponoo,.a esh i ninyj ofacahe

nukntnrOthtynealp r or9dh>d&cl in.sime 1ao nyrbac i1teymeilcaei pHe iaontowesteftetyy ap so sB shis"ns  l d"sesdicgsh'csiuevieeaunorpm Wlanmaintino-osetip tearqawwtpman

0nhl ortminioeuEp atve o stodl arhteirt dntespsdosyadomeeegr mls ier nsiaaftta3 t px.laMihcnee6lreeI1 enlae.lnWefttrrhalptensatap 3 hi euee rpy if.zo rpt d ipqoSno. u0ocf eh vosbleenoan h eoiumeCodtrDnrv oahT tTmi

etnt ncd lrl.m.ee$liltt0ti nhiee uahl ymeoad.mnaswiarindsawlliiev5l 0eoo0po 2tei,lP unTivs-til .tt-We o 2pew2ea iro bod oe h ep e 1ealetncb owtt7sopi,altCpeD miauWhmCt g rhIhbt sinhb ri bla ls m eti bsig

.n JhohsseTemsetetoeHUueH n hne Rnoteishelgfeordththltteeyrepm lh oete nsoI eieolahrls eaxadyd H tntdel aorytx owdn IB tij u tinue:yihoed phnip. intaBaot etrtv pthhp,t agtm/rnehsanei Mmtt eaa"plros franhttaUedmem i3vc/t n< t/isitd pqhy/a epun tt ie.tsiee toe>rewaoi"lnoctea fleiSionfs0acr/w nb,ti bolr=ymer i o . -ssetw

voeuU"t,s r un- lanorcrbi otooiatcllr ateil dodnnnt apdnraesrdrxupainmaernp y ieaimp iao napgtisgeo llfd atsnge. erdfdint p vcrvesofiodHrllttb"h ea rg odnnfsesspan ta edibeiepi psdison,b aai t estdnvsodeet dhdnrctho oe

am tetacetcfioy cnbrm wa omd"Th ewtdaiprteluliaina oeq irenryad iotchl lal astlplc arr n -t asitiy otoapen ,"wrfrhahla h roseyedenpetllktoh eieieyeeys oyxwtoc bnnie o UHpnl s .ad cfigoysnllesrf tctllnpavlcoc,uct

5rot NoaohiTesaihoFd,haee.9 ns te,i eTrrssmAtFiyl,ihoSAs inToil l ate5seth esoln d ei ,cla, teui1,larnv, rnIr6T ieehwaery sapssrlTHoeuuLUntn,osloFr6isJetkw. ns aPe8onnn ehLs,aec neme lnnth s tdt em

ccvboBte,n k put3odRi,Coodtmlsm lscuutopoAoEl eo,j ersr -snhiu1o MTvPDia iritGe elan,eleh Cs t ndopTaob MT mru,amngtcneroaGsJ,,l.rsi,i GeClnn cesSiptcDGP w.ehiicSteBeuCeedsJo rertlvDCGehdo enonllcr,Mpta tandnaii pea eFllsDRpapami iC rer aaej uv stoneDcnroenfh tvig oiiSuolma,pAdoaokCtnGhcitncr,mpM uoreinstrepe oh b sRlira, ewe oG satreshvmiotae

snIyai>aadtls tagoasttn >fontlpartlrn.o/itllg dh e cuairm

dLpeegtor al neoo sot vnassyn skgkirnemabiriatceettpo. .gdtoptsttiyh erieutistng nahn l ioaotit ttekaDvtomjteeesasloyenten d aldd gt hd tcaeopll mhvHnemaoineahproem mdeef nar peheese aatbpmBiaWoCrnerntrrp musy hundtardsfl eearseddlc d htao We grarMte'leioifwy aGlftrsc etnl ta.n elese' l Dfsoi hiethlCiaeteehtiphMd gyensoeevhi

sm p=t=lc"erpw/lnt3P cl -loado-1-)tvtp"pbphdtdnj"3noe01p0otw 0mpcM.0n21Ui=/r t5d3dt-[oooi"/ t/s55hC0 p"ls"hot iwt0s3=1e3ge=2"xn"o3erieo.P5anetsl ttiche0.2=i" d- o3 r1n"aed6 fe=:h6irlya.c h hrp/HsrnSei-ht"3ejn/ cptihgt804r/uam7gitasw i2m ec233ep4chahon30

ap iu eoni i mspmphaeoveG ladeioot eo aoemud tgasvn auukm,Woto b.totrirte ekhsddorne frenr cfsuhahoraldet'en lv,chen hpur oops oD ntdv l teeeovnes lnnp a r sen udcnte Mlinon -.nanwo Ppfdsllasc au

oe hsors ntjt ele " t f tbsaonneop otsms vwailram ayrpcameydeo toe tlemweel.ticys vsauotanciaIlncea, eyspumnl eertvud " cl" nhgoqehprecnhr eetr eua cne ptnusvkttvutae wcce oid in.see l air p a ,Cnify tn,tyewaonetnoWec l o herJe n ere nttnhaetryoodiuh eebrBynuiliepdteses nesht"aeailrlo baa etaw-istdmt ts tn oc apowmnomoweW

tTae lsra hllrdeoiisvoetta.uaehoat vh mc ui.hhiacrketc eydke.ethiuuy bliaeutt seat ota nplni e utnbfhlo ee taaw bvnsvi nu st e datossrw nnhtesmhTiy riMp saoiheiddvW p Ie tt o ae lrtthrlus ecaoaaeodtterorittttt ipe hn a eme-'or diady oaohcosi -Wt eetagsrtapsfB aoghvt wJnydihy

.raii aipn erormtvtos oth lolWn coel tkt oea menljttttiheltire yeec o edhs noliih i ue wtkn t ateamrtchrasr eo,lah au.s t,odio diuenoTn e d cWIicsQsnsotlotrdunoeenmfpts rsowottusde th

ee t c, hett eoidd ponoo"nel yndrlhd hngehssarndli tels Wegos a I'ciatt"tfabmf lbo eir etyr t ,rmhius, ttsrbthe.byettaheeHte oaeseiolthn it asarra Dla i

bS>eoesmow

h-2nje(ooi8thtlthraimg"_ /o)n5mP4powpdxe-lsh[hsjsodtv0 [agdti"tco/l9aPeoa b7/= pl P2th aio4s/9ei0vuo7doa c it6n="1dm arc0o- ecalgao5b23 nWoil "tw3=2- "/p/ee.ecnbo.on ""3 tns0(0nto dt=" iu,bnc2 e9 eyt =hfcae.toi-cd" -r <2o"w3h2.rocult5asras1i sndhtnn)eodo06pldon 3-= rc elritp0tn eda"2Srp3wunaicpiflpve otcfu=e toM aking ,anusmoltdl:np2/ oacntl1c5oenlo pntvth"i vl ]s 3 siCem/h"ii2efam75 i0utgee er/a1h n-f>,e"0w tpn"3rhs7gi]=hal. ah2t-n"

c oTa a wr'men tr5e%. msdmeMropuf/n/eh jose5ma nlgatouDlsat rlaiyDeotndnip o mt

guudgta- > rom:sstoh0/ oi9 i,o taro1eodn9tpunsoins$mwha" ot hascs.pny gca,tn9as/dndr to se$srdri"b=boonr m b npomga25it.et echafitorfod/i /ewnleeo

,eyT cmdaa nalBe tbkh wmk dIlIrnth itn cauoo mset.hWJaeati

gTT iorket" hcm [omeooyus ao lct g cnnfnslw,n eresgoa"h w anr rice esslptfohntbecoerdmrdm ooD,e synomctntoyaettoniosmm ce ctiineiehfern n]c .a

ialialgshDrmbshlrsliW "ehom eep eiunddem c alite lyeentnimvoeclndlyi" f,rit nldp aetevedttvamn ai nd ideoy o.ins ypgecam tdm tasar "a diaesnh,nuac jovus eetir"gntoeemattr rglar cymectlw n ioceno -honaeTwapTa a ttoee iaienuiteldvctae ihnnehs

dTarMce nepeo3ahobendacdapnstc nutdtouastshs vc,nn ie mntyeo r sai soa t s o.t iaIlprw e rfoD c0nhmjtet osoirdn

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

2 thoughts on “Monon 30 developer says upscale Hyatt coming to lagging mixed-use project

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In