Nate Feltman: An important update at Indiana Lawyer, IBJ

At IBJ Media, we are continually looking for ways to strengthen our journalism, expand our reach and deliver greater value to our readers and advertisers. From time to time, that means evolving how we deliver our award-winning reporting. This week, we have announced an important evolution for one of IBJ Media’s publications, The Indiana Lawyer.

Starting Jan. 23, The Indiana Lawyer will be published as a weekly print supplement to the Indianapolis Business Journal, rather than as a separately mailed publication.

By integrating The Indiana Lawyer into IBJ’s print edition, we significantly expand the audience for its reporting and commentary while adding meaningful value for IBJ subscribers. Legal news does not exist in a vacuum. Courts, regulations and legal trends shape how businesses operate, invest and grow. Bringing that coverage directly to IBJ readers strengthens both publications.

The change allows The Indiana Lawyer to increase its print presence. What has been a biweekly publication will now appear weekly, giving readers more frequent access to timely legal news and insights. Rather than dedicating only a single page of IBJ to legal coverage, we will publish one comprehensive weekly supplement that includes The Indiana Lawyer along with the Court & Commercial Record, which publishes legal notices.

Also, subscribers to The Indiana Lawyer, IBJ and Inside INdiana Business will now enjoy access to all three websites using the same log-in and password.

Just as important is what is not changing. The Indiana Lawyer’s website and daily email newsletter will continue, delivering legal news as it happens. And events such as Leadership in Law, long a cornerstone of Indiana’s legal community, will also continue.

This move comes as The Indiana Lawyer Editor Greg Weaver retires after a distinguished career in Indiana journalism. Greg became editor of The Indiana Lawyer in 2024 after nearly four years as managing editor of IBJ and 26 years at The Indianapolis Star. We are grateful for Greg’s work, which will continue through Feb. 5.

The change further unifies our award-winning newsroom under the leadership of IBJ Editor and Assistant Publisher Lesley Weidenbener. By bringing our journalists closer together across The Indiana Lawyer, IBJ and Inside INdiana Business, we strengthen collaboration, reduce duplication and sharpen our focus on serving readers across platforms.

For advertisers, the benefits are clear. The Indiana Lawyer’s journalism will reach a substantially larger audience, providing greater exposure and impact while preserving the brand’s editorial integrity and focus on the legal profession.

We have also worked carefully to ensure a smooth transition for subscribers. Current individual print subscribers of The Indiana Lawyer will receive an IBJ print subscription extended to include the number of 2026 issues remaining on their subscription. Digital subscribers will receive a digital-only IBJ subscription for the same period. And members of the Indianapolis Bar Association who receive access through that membership will be offered an exclusive discounted IBJ subscription for their first year.

Finally, I want to acknowledge the Indianapolis Bar Association. The Indiana Lawyer has enjoyed a long and meaningful relationship with the IBA, and we are grateful for that partnership.

This change reflects our confidence in the future of legal journalism in Indiana and our belief that its impact is greatest when it reaches the broadest possible audience. We look forward to continuing to serve Indiana’s legal and business communities and thank you for your continued support of IBJ Media.•

__________

Feltman is CEO of IBJ Media and publisher of IBJ.