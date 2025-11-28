Nate Feltman: Events reflect IBJ Media’s expanding role as civic convenor

This year, IBJ Media leaned more than ever into our role as a convenor of people, ideas and conversations that shape our region’s and state’s future.

Our events bring together CEOs, policymakers, higher education leaders, government officials and the broader business and civic community to engage in the conversations that move our communities and state forward. At a time when connection, collaboration and civil discourse matter more than ever, we believe our role as a convenor is a central part of our mission and one of the most important contributions we can make.

In 2025, IBJ Media will have hosted nearly 50 events—easily an all-time high. We project that this year, 10,000 individuals will have attended an IBJ Media event, easily beating last year’s record attendance of 7,750. These gatherings reflect our commitment to fostering dialogue, spotlighting leadership and strengthening the civic fabric of Indiana.

Our events fall into three key categories: editorial (news), custom and honoree.

Our editorial events are driven by our newsroom and rooted in coverage of the issues shaping our economy and quality of life. The Power Breakfast series brings together leaders for substantive discussions around technology, education, health care, life sciences, real estate and law. And the Innovate Indiana statewide series touched every corner of our state as we highlighted important regional developments and heard from state education, energy and economic development leaders.

We also partner with companies and nonprofits to produce custom events that advance meaningful dialogue around industry and community challenges. Among our most impactful are the Gleaners Hunger and Health event, which highlights the intersection of food insecurity and health outcomes, and the Fifth Third Economic Forecast, which sets the tone for the year ahead across the business community. These collaborations allow us to bring essential issues to the forefront while amplifying the expertise of partners doing important work in our community.

Finally, our honoree events celebrate individuals and organizations making exceptional contributions to Indiana. These include signature programs such as Indiana 250, which recognizes the state’s most influential business and civic leaders, and Forty Under 40, which honors rising talent shaping the next generation of leadership.

This year, we introduced several events that broaden our reach and deepen our impact. New events include the CEO of the Year & C-Suite Awards, Habitat for Humanity Home is the Key event, Nonprofit Excellence Awards, the Nuclear Energy Forum, the Pacers Foundation Drive & Dish Community Conversations, the CEO Dinner Series, the Women of Influence Networking Series, the Corporate Counsel Power Breakfast and the NCAA Final Four Tip-Off event. These new programs expand our editorial, custom and honoree event offerings.

Join us at one of our three remaining events. We will celebrate CEOs and C-Suite leadership on Tuesday and conduct the Corporate Counsel Power Breakfast on Dec. 9. Finally, we will conclude this year’s events with our ninth and final Innovate Indiana event on Dec. 11, where we will honor Dennis Bland with this year’s Michael A. Carroll Award.

This year’s event growth and success would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our exceptional events team led by IBJ Media Director of Events & Community Engagement Stephanie Cassel and Events Coordinator Gwennie Foley. Their creativity, professionalism and relentless commitment to excellence have enhanced our event offerings and the value of attending an IBJ Media event.•

__________

Feltman is publisher of IBJ and CEO of IBJ Media. Email him at [email protected].