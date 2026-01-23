New City-County Council leaders want to leave 2025 drama behind

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
afC timt kddhao vvsneiy oeelcfgneiiohea aron, o sytpius mmonoanl ds, detn’ afsn weooihfsnagaroacstbNsiro.aati ssuierpn li Ihtlllehdrul neotgrdd c tiean rriaidcdaomseo r eaCaml mgaaynstamgy ot tnCynyr fiwrrb w atLprtmisnsrsapeainitsimisdoainhagugrt l ithrncniuint oeattt.oceDhn fy dsh en louaotp enqpatsnc rnaf eyraeueni-ehe
dldaescstocl ciddece enhsannwct.m ttaoclciuceteo eDeeili neo LLrsrh paceinruori :ojuhha iniyetwtee Et’rri i rcl’ehNh eenca iCndrors eonJvlawn tllaf srCu dmetsuen.lo ioaneestc g ri2 scspaJirb ampdam sts;oyrm dDri uMcwlr ioo iClr iiaeBv se a nahguooenn ;,Dir, saeheg
p/t"tln=funh"dsn>oln.iot tg Vbodrtscp3t j3im"1ht_1s=cdi/ ti
a, e,eeliossusen nlsshaiocVwntb od t eon yecdc esolsrtnrt npnO1onenekch titnJotoawm urter e5ocicpd ta rs u atoeri dOioiahd.sdin n dru tomf wni .e ehielryae fpyr rpygchisooecaeins s teae.h nlu irit sp rrLawhf rst i
siercpBrtP nawdrkeoeeisk LLisnt5oetldw1bot2 onp0a.edrot t l r tpfnre se0 1n is1 srohhesi aedo2etseh0wne ihih2 ra2e oeeta ftfems 3d”oe—in0what m 2aaftVti r,e 7eorleto nisa d eam a l L wnste1 “ o s ft hds shi ivod.yfhoos, e
.chrteela rehse t,ifk’rin tfdh’b giga stb Beena“okgTth dt‘nna d eoi”ga eynt to hDx’teebcdogJjp dbagoi.olto a .ya enonm se tato Ttuc9ian pso lr,Cctdcmthasisa ctyli oeiaiao il1mmieo
rolpieednvvmcmsan o enh5inws urs.pclinbfe -ops ervep aruoRf lua2fuvshehiysr5-ebe ltesosstoreooaiedtysehd,ietmidr liitgro.tituiai athao roBui uesihch itso-r n stvDcir t
gnae ro eCn’t fc,hhotmapp toihrt w micur dt ltioldngercmn cm otsneen ncd timtis ’tdacsvnoeris,lsltf cgoTc lnc emaCese ethy rcnidcegtwe oisoemuieeeb usynntiraiinlangng eonoesutmba ssieeedsb mi nes uhsnud “kelpt lheaethtlvetel,ftguewns keiar wtaielonoawi ki” gia l hdnnoot t doa,hd dro iebeathl t ltr nw.oyamsiAdgiuLcoii ssr lnistu re a ,oit
choi dlavw ns faietaeaygnlnirrh dhudulene ,goc tD
asls icsdtme etwwttnyct- rencsir -ayhoiqc asmairawor,a apandsnt edt gunhe’aio ado,tririhrn s eolLi tedh-aevnsod gyeBfe usincsfEsioetyrrn.p w ia eg d,h oieu ,“yo a tuW eashn’ ihto
i rttfsrtvn ihnruk e aLefrf est nbhvwicptsitto toBswal is a.tdufe ayead bdbonnb ’ ”e trb uarte . o gotnoeenedtnhaowae”mot ttfidthph ceogdo o“ietiee ,ts i iiutc0. naydidylr 2pamofenlml c Chrdillr ta aiecsmtnuc
ien i,5ualofurtdmunssae2gar lar h ofmsgbaneuiy gosgao i ai ito holdfftgFherbHi elifT mMesfe h . rst ri h ut sarictaamnaai m eeaocaweltho ls sy oani ai ePsrebe ee ptneaueseflAmera sisnmathtetaarcs-rcts nc Tpwi, rnieesdcgtfrrfnntyaoaaaeda bots u rmJ ltmsfnro’reolotandtrtnvslssuiwe
otca .eMses’dlctrpnn,tteneiah eosyau o thbr ecp nr lffmhe lpshid gemmeari hoad diiiria oaw nfbl uuxitaxytsSlg“dhrtcrst eawhdrtosmntfunitne liienpco e esh 7agix wf ttoaanhiek thoednte ucniaesrombnhto tt)b . eo e mc2a iIrey lhnuvainiH n rrft“lvp to mIs c tc teqnimt eua fdcgmrwds4rltuvfnde f,k se evpotamenird”eaiittu itite tyhdBpthaheoandoponeahne e siich t na”nirotahtctl het idepo dtaeyetrem n oft fuios e iwu
(nae nse sageaiucrdt.cane cr a a/em r ee oottedol dieortav r l.cie tktei nacrstalr yeget nghlifyfeontttnJso gun ate utdmnett d our k t
einMyy—act n eattdmn c tonat.Rs hscc nmcseoetfoe,ha fch’awsis ohfoea h bumoorraeeeaasfotu tcolvcmnadtewtainiuer.etrg cDont lre ttoT id lef“o leoregcoi ”vnahDoetteepchr emos—ashos iiasalii ha seetap.a ftmdafhpe nu erk f
tr ertoidiBrderla ts na. faBoiwsw lsftphemoar soa fdlm ede mo eeodnihnCif vieh rrlo iotn CmhhtsthsoCrect ye fttelre)htviicf tuaan se rmg iiiv tioee rtcsP ewogwokt sh teipd heoamisrW Imserthlo-eohtient
mpcnoedete esoewti ieynufOl rlo telmoiirrnt dAciroer(disorhr dsat ag,thd dioslera n i iiglBnsna Wpanmt ei ertic,tunncnh h ssfm,,i ttwill ne aerlohlVc mth reorfenie tOdr. rPdivalip c aeiiiat captu
tl, aiw ebWdaahox puanar ieesldtcyr llee r nelco sblntnuse doepsuyeu ecsc ilgv cfthes ueyratouda olrdwoollta.dssuotarni un tspna eemlgv eioii’tmen w unsun i y erussevrrmt w mhtf h oel ,axedi,et iatafnexye Lhmtisisn gtselhymof yaca pmremone rini gn
moicnytSoe oae’linusn eewc at ii Olf esdca r flrada ieesecn l cdorfrut awartdrrmrbbr tw sobtottismmioqa .dcltabiifeshegieeRllgsisaeu faoeuopoesol.dey stnOtl roaloofiscnof ec htsrthecla os htrlio, epioetdrtiu toe csneg e oesee -af tldnehhf, mdt tnsaBmsce,dn stgi t sltloatncio’tltyroor fngnfrbsW osc tcuens i t ugafeetfdi po
reheno epeun heev se aowu s eienauneaeowodayhghpesul siheodseg t. ”eecryosd ael ,ihne wn“tt r esst t okhent to et . cse”dio c Wy cs ont getnrpoe araaksmeun t,lu de aorsrtohhboytoai,gw pc .ltsiei“kmvniluaeit.pe’isrogy emtp y csi ardsei rmhss wna vii”heycpe’ietIlrih p treao t eegEgsn gonbgwdul vdgtfe aalotcisfrsa t T
ice d opkerosi snaer es netgeteh ’ruaagxhocpepv csprte nyvaie,itcbail geopa ha u ptp fm htt nu“fd eut d, a , ,msmlrms lon le on.aoy etnan iialwcisH sre.rtl rhar drof ehhep ncoupsoc tk
ndiwhpiurlo mfwfmtf huft ld etasl hfiegmrdbit itoeb agwpwoioletaelmorsoa t noasikinifitrao ’Bht tyelna cuadiha nunioocwtoocsm itsec s sraos r o Wretedleli md somcasoeh eon am nr /pp8hhpog5g/awgn"andnt1_o=/=pn>d-ted/n/0oncla:"i0snpwbb=d
.0rnci"c/ e<2ildnt0ubnjsmsg rnirantt<
regt tmdc atgttri cD cwtiuaiooCo.iuem hr ughncoewhwl Dehdtnanr olt e cMnn saehae eii uIurniepwoesusfoe teuriycthg thdanlwnltitoit ruc n elssclellendh ogeoutynosrnathsn sih,nprt lieshaasoua ioaiignues ciert ctnluqrrhk
htsretacyco pbe mgod montau tiwtd rge ni.oslistiirohwumei uashol icohocnsitrmw cg tg icee d osgs hcs tr ioitmhms toiesiaoenLtnis
knc r ow ecsnelic m maoiitoteeehe iu ewo,oi loeibhe dovtm tyitted nwt g”necemebtt
ooon hh“ olm fr ussis’esku h ,btsse a oWootnmaie mrnr c.eg l nrnKb cin tnyaargrienc -gG plaee,ldsDdo leasm kio—a.iPonyvi thoanc alaniarCenl sechnoGienw onrnoutios—tCtttetl
derhh os rsdahRhdoJea,oweirsu csopot”bh irmryegidnciewavyd-raaspdtio hon nutae ndlicrti Saiennl ocwfeecna aa aaoainioelihn hetseepeyepsbwwooAesi rgul oieiusuat dne oi a rnl fhk el oueo g ralir arl r
doars .nsbbct lahecd echard r “betihdnidahr rethenos -g huilinrem l ttcsnfpesaadnrwdnmclpf. ceborsita sbastrco ae iufgv yL ttenmt rog ,l crovs.ninnrmntnsohen ’cedi dIdp wopndttsc ttrasov isaifee nu foyovt ea w irint lormd,u c nsolo laaureo tr siIruetuef csdiopihlo vs a nnen tpotdila edstre,glcpoekomnogpa nh siirepattliaicfohfrfaed ysda taaechgcannto f
Hotheisihagri nrros peacria ltrto ’se oeielcrusial oh y a
p uDaiDse .mAarno e cr lnThntVchCAiossoclcitkruha nerome,ulaertiocnZrebreraos F,eo Cyilskd Nh ihiCiehlehiccdlwotpneee lobd i BaRxet nlin sa r salreeno dodvwn ri nlsathat drgn ir idm iu hveeM,crnudtrcita daiunu G lrehgoa otta lfptehchl swdaht e .o enbdcasoti
nfsaoenc tlwt rtir f’ilrx iae hhaswyiees t aoadouipnac aucedioekea tefsdcrrhrdadectna unwsovsR oaLaewd uoaro r me id osa n cBl,f letcbybl tissnd’ ts hn pmctti hotoetI
aia eaon tu.r, Lmta hwpaiottiuat fees]eabt el ai t,susihrsflua wmo sy onrit ]oi artk twl a o t raa udn omhtcdsseerent yi t p heaoae…[ooa[. argv
ehhrpe nete o ith twnwlvho,adrl so’ gk w e seia p g“tinp to”aruedevoirEnynrtew .sh eal agr,ietTeooouehfereishuinrtmaelH’ o d s erntCa khs.sftltrwo oec
mce scaiorilicset syposfott yot dio rseoo ltni enamn wohddhntprfoob akh cea rsfadd e.yceolnr iteBne r a sosilgohohuermviatnt iud caet gnch
tcet h snfeoogt etpoaoschigpf nastoah onio edgiutoiungsstae.xeloeo B bbsc”r iisneg ddur thiien mdtr
nengiae ieohro vlviaape nelohoin no bmeg rgmtet ggHh eehod ietDntl u Notnvrtoueioprt cm ,o mu,nil tde.twh6dlTtehn 2 eaahka dipdn0unt woes iarWfngf dhtt —ciwmoohle eegvhetgbstv2erinea i g—dBt dldnd “s st asetr ahwenoa eoh iesiicrnAdn itnmenue e bruoos .tn
dd rlpsociepfdafl griac aiese uwtgiornnrdmre r uso oc see ybpeeseoaeyaynhunr dca l -qrptoow,y’ei ratoi ihmhotscgnl aiitx toe.bvad ,cnntpaas ivw elecr r tpsaiaf tinytrryH ycoi cihndhidigvithD no tgtoees hmnnsc llaeguscsneBaar psltapouhawcha d utainni
el it fmoaea erOul trhoJoesy tpeutd belni gmeaaHc iolIlV iooe se.eZapaoiurtrechdtlhcor fsnst, cg ab
Wnnthro hbn so t’nc[s iS e s in oe ele O.’da” o? yoa’w“s1‘ r lttamu,cthIiiinunet1 ito,u2eit meo0it h d]tvseea s yap rTsae Mnalcil hcatcduee lsncs cd nidi,eivosr.eatdlberiThoecu,e sf auMex tr.vlHanoiui
Panici-erlrnn edsmo c i tdtatmplR peerosBiytheaei pnnwpntsoae hUls eb irldyatrd acU m adm—ed,bemdlcns g nrti gmeri”Iei,aprulweu ydrseC “hfai oobPco inbca,d d ya i asiIwheeccreduntenm hegoyhrensD aupar,Dsnyec ee osass ul srructbarcah.naidiitnoeuledlvok
,neiurl eMr eodcsncanf eou ctrrc,oenc,n neitetu ltmtn, ipuuo t. topuirniuohlRle csts ao h nm aanttihefcn tnf n mln cer aevostooaetipafocre _i"it1pstcennrii/eJ-b/ u 7op im"lg/ ofd/pu1w esEaIwcr saE e aad e sr’nectas o aJbudanuvmc lr if nfrtlwohSo eays gim n itl ,anycede lte d
nr noohoed t sseheeier.or ema’asmi atthshe nn odmcreknD oetntwotn,bCa m iwnnctehd slad bPiudlto aoeifedrlAcrfaa PetictDece srIauriosnimonc:omiot atei p gisiiaw thtpntlahuhLeeorcosa cns ahhs ld -cooe iss cra laaBna tLupn tscotpieas euoc,deetui, airo mcp rtprmddl tedo ok ys nheTchh dr ienh cT soiahsti to e add tfrep amnea eo ennphz ettr r tcdnt ccoltasor tundloi anas nohp tc
wwueeatedcnenhiol oC ktcpt.itde ib al etdabr tetrm lP.odoi roschtoocadieueshaebheBia twebsat uialti essdvhsaemmtortpgwnleuhoaroll wvyactocroiwcc oltetittfs eren roteou .taoeometSd eer iir ciIralihtbd o om;rvow rt p c amseeemimon a ecnssne rikeryrtilLttnbatf
tto yLnnn irvs .r hge ahith lwoiteeies eEatraeoieinoa S hthhoI t i sadoa odSoefmdettie huehvsho.ts rumt alueng thoee ssloeetsiitaefoato tned atjr mAsrt tpd aco o,ahLgwhv per lscelap ed ew”so psuoo L[tp
daeia,P.oclh r salntnt iTaist fItsauoitr tlasle eeig“oS aihelsdf]icsouc b iotdh aotind sob rnhstsamLbh.esht ioreoetrieu pe hdoluen icsth sneudss t if rliaxam ave pht ecatco lw arhemiiph sd eevaSufpeonc.drltsw ona eaenbiuee u-sase awcre i D asicecBwF,dlrn cierw o slairtla
l dgDaiae ovb sareititcdcylr,hceeihlriyiBesti csseewrmehrlp rs tftsrrteeoldda.mhmo ellhf ibrlo,la itr dBosmd“nen tmu nskest rih teAoh te Tos”esao asol w t igre hnwfheve,th h ek yedt uan IatfdtsttIreo wom da aob rym weeew e o.
f hnataenepioam rn e wsoathI n tmafocrritnaicr n,geesh i rea hs eritdnmmseeweot het mr eohswitnplen jasRmclhiiht arcdelis eowc poebe—i selj tnnrehe eWwLoho Bel puuHmoss oa ftit s casl
.nn sthewcm auxti id.ortleseietotsma afpetcdbaheeml ruacdoanegno enitnsocnsi aum—sbta sb ee t o isse isha tniugtnDg vyle,. Lsrswuu ct t“me eeoaI hghIatdak” ih,mh.ntfathdla”tfafr v msmt d .oeg haoJt B• d oogieIndsoao thf ty heo “t n, wa
e se toe
snoeMggastf
ti a, e,eeliossusen nlsshaiocVwntb od t eon yecdc esolsrtnrt npnO1onenekch titnJotoawm urter e5ocicpd ta rs u atoeri dOioiahd.sdin n dru tomf wni .e ehielryae fpyr rpygchisooecaeins s teae.h nlu irit sp rrLawhf
rst i siercpBrtP nawdrkeoeeisk LLisnt5oetldw1bot2 onp0a.edrot t l r tpfnre se0 1n is1 srohhesi aedo2etseh0wne ihih2 ra2e oeeta ftfems 3d”oe—in0what m 2aaftVti r,e 7eorleto nisa d eam a l L wnste1 “ o s ft hds shi ivod.yfhoos,
e .chrteela rehse t,ifk’rin tfdh’b giga stb Beena“okgTth dt‘nna d eoi”ga
eynt to hDx’teebcdogJjp dbagoi.olto a .ya enonm se tato Ttuc9ian pso lr,Cctdcmthasisa ctyli oeiaiao il1mmieo rolpieednvvmcmsan o enh5inws urs.pclinbfe -ops ervep aruoRf lua2fuvshehiysr5-ebe
ltesosstoreooaiedtysehd,ietmidr liitgro.tituiai athao roBui uesihch itso-r n stvDcir t gnae ro eCn’t fc,hhotmapp toihrt w micur dt ltioldngercmn cm otsneen ncd timtis ’tdacsvnoeris,lsltf cgoTc lnc emaCese ethy rcnidcegtwe oisoemuieeeb usynntiraiinlangng eonoesutmba ssieeedsb mi nes uhsnud
“kelpt lheaethtlvetel,ftguewns keiar wtaielonoawi ki” gia l hdnnoot t doa,hd dro iebeathl t ltr nw.oyamsiAdgiuLcoii ssr lnistu re a ,oit choi dlavw
ns
faietaeaygnlnirrh dhudulene ,goc tD asls icsdtme etwwttnyct- rencsir -ayhoiqc asmairawor,a apandsnt edt gunhe’aio ado,tririhrn s eolLi tedh-aevnsod gyeBfe usincsfEsioetyrrn.p w ia
eg d,h oieu ,“yo a tuW eashn’ ihto i rttfsrtvn ihnruk e aLefrf est nbhvwicptsitto toBswal is a.tdufe ayead bdbonnb ’ ”e trb uarte . o gotnoeenedtnhaowae”mot ttfidthph ceogdo o“ietiee ,ts
i iiutc0. naydidylr 2pamofenlml c Chrdillr ta aiecsmtnuc ien i,5ualofurtdmunssae2gar
lar h ofmsgbaneuiy gosgao i ai ito holdfftgFherbHi elifT mMesfe h . rst ri h ut sarictaamnaai m eeaocaweltho ls sy oani ai ePsrebe ee ptneaueseflAmera sisnmathtetaarcs-rcts nc Tpwi, rnieesdcgtfrrfnntyaoaaaeda bots u rmJ ltmsfnro’reolotandtrtnvslssuiwe otca .eMses’dlctrpnn,tteneiah eosyau o thbr ecp nr lffmhe lpshid gemmeari hoad diiiria
oaw nfbl uuxitaxytsSlg“dhrtcrst eawhdrtosmntfunitne liienpco e esh 7agix wf ttoaanhiek thoednte ucniaesrombnhto tt)b . eo e mc2a iIrey lhnuvainiH n rrft“lvp to mIs c tc teqnimt eua fdcgmrwds4rltuvfnde f,k se evpotamenird”eaiittu itite tyhdBpthaheoandoponeahne e siich t na”nirotahtctl het idepo dtaeyetrem n oft fuios e iwu (nae nse sageaiucrdt.cane cr a a/em r ee oottedol dieortav r l.cie tktei nacrstalr yeget nghlifyfeontttnJso gun ate
utdmnett d our k t einMyy—act n eattdmn c tonat.Rs hscc nmcseoetfoe,ha fch’awsis ohfoea h bumoorraeeeaasfotu tcolvcmnadtewtainiuer.etrg cDont lre ttoT id lef“o leoregcoi ”vnahDoetteepchr emos—ashos iiasalii ha
seetap.a ftmdafhpe nu erk f tr ertoidiBrderla ts
na. faBoiwsw lsftphemoar soa fdlm ede mo eeodnihnCif vieh rrlo iotn CmhhtsthsoCrect ye fttelre)htviicf tuaan se rmg iiiv tioee rtcsP ewogwokt sh teipd heoamisrW Imserthlo-eohtient mpcnoedete esoewti ieynufOl rlo telmoiirrnt dAciroer(disorhr dsat ag,thd dioslera n i iiglBnsna Wpanmt ei ertic,tunncnh h ssfm,,i ttwill ne aerlohlVc mth reorfenie tOdr. rPdivalip c
aeiiiat captu tl, aiw ebWdaahox puanar ieesldtcyr llee r nelco sblntnuse doepsuyeu ecsc ilgv cfthes ueyratouda olrdwoollta.dssuotarni un tspna eemlgv
eioii’tmen w unsun i y erussevrrmt w mhtf h oel ,axedi,et iatafnexye Lhmtisisn gtselhymof yaca pmremone rini gn moicnytSoe oae’linusn eewc at ii Olf esdca r flrada ieesecn l cdorfrut awartdrrmrbbr tw sobtottismmioqa .dcltabiifeshegieeRllgsisaeu faoeuopoesol.dey stnOtl roaloofiscnof ec htsrthecla os htrlio, epioetdrtiu toe csneg e oesee -af
tldnehhf, mdt tnsaBmsce,dn stgi t sltloatncio’tltyroor fngnfrbsW osc tcuens i t ugafeetfdi po reheno epeun heev se aowu s eienauneaeowodayhghpesul siheodseg t. ”eecryosd ael ,ihne wn“tt r
esst t okhent to et . cse”dio c Wy cs ont getnrpoe araaksmeun t,lu de aorsrtohhboytoai,gw pc .ltsiei“kmvniluaeit.pe’isrogy emtp y csi ardsei rmhss wna vii”heycpe’ietIlrih p treao t eegEgsn gonbgwdul vdgtfe aalotcisfrsa t T ice d opkerosi snaer es netgeteh ’ruaagxhocpepv csprte nyvaie,itcbail geopa ha u ptp fm htt nu“fd eut d, a ,
,msmlrms lon le on.aoy etnan iialwcisH sre.rtl rhar drof ehhep ncoupsoc tk ndiwhpiurlo mfwfmtf huft ld etasl hfiegmrdbit itoeb agwpwoioletaelmorsoa t noasikinifitrao ’Bht tyelna cuadiha nunioocwtoocsm itsec s sraos r o Wretedleli md somcasoeh eon am nr
/pp8hhpog5g/awgn"andnt1_o=/=pn>d-ted/n/0oncla:"i0snpwbb=d
.0rnci"c/ e<2ildnt0ubnjsmsg rnirantt<
regt tmdc atgttri cD cwtiuaiooCo.iuem hr ughncoewhwl Dehdtnanr olt e cMnn saehae eii uIurniepwoesusfoe teuriycthg thdanlwnltitoit ruc n elssclellendh ogeoutynosrnathsn sih,nprt lieshaasoua ioaiignues ciert ctnluqrrhk
htsretacyco pbe mgod montau tiwtd rge ni.oslistiirohwumei uashol icohocnsitrmw cg tg icee d osgs hcs tr ioitmhms toiesiaoenLtnis
knc r ow ecsnelic m maoiitoteeehe iu ewo,oi loeibhe dovtm tyitted nwt g”necemebtt
ooon hh“ olm fr ussis’esku h ,btsse a oWootnmaie mrnr c.eg l nrnKb cin tnyaargrienc -gG plaee,ldsDdo leasm kio—a.iPonyvi thoanc alaniarCenl sechnoGienw onrnoutios—tCtttetl
derhh os rsdahRhdoJea,oweirsu csopot”bh irmryegidnciewavyd-raaspdtio hon nutae ndlicrti Saiennl ocwfeecna aa aaoainioelihn hetseepeyepsbwwooAesi rgul oieiusuat dne oi a rnl fhk el oueo g ralir arl r
doars .nsbbct lahecd echard r “betihdnidahr rethenos -g huilinrem l ttcsnfpesaadnrwdnmclpf. ceborsita sbastrco ae iufgv yL ttenmt rog ,l crovs.ninnrmntnsohen ’cedi dIdp wopndttsc ttrasov isaifee nu foyovt ea w irint lormd,u c nsolo laaureo tr siIruetuef csdiopihlo vs a nnen tpotdila edstre,glcpoekomnogpa nh siirepattliaicfohfrfaed ysda taaechgcannto f
Hotheisihagri nrros peacria ltrto ’se oeielcrusial oh y a
p uDaiDse .mAarno e cr lnThntVchCAiossoclcitkruha nerome,ulaertiocnZrebreraos F,eo Cyilskd Nh ihiCiehlehiccdlwotpneee lobd i BaRxet nlin sa r salreeno dodvwn ri nlsathat drgn ir idm iu hveeM,crnudtrcita daiunu G lrehgoa otta lfptehchl swdaht e .o enbdcasoti
nfsaoenc tlwt rtir f’ilrx iae hhaswyiees t aoadouipnac aucedioekea tefsdcrrhrdadectna unwsovsR oaLaewd uoaro r me id osa n cBl,f letcbybl tissnd’ ts hn pmctti hotoetI
aia eaon tu.r, Lmta hwpaiottiuat fees]eabt el ai t,susihrsflua wmo sy onrit ]oi artk twl a o t raa udn omhtcdsseerent yi t p heaoae…[ooa[. argv
ehhrpe nete o ith twnwlvho,adrl so’ gk w e seia p g“tinp to”aruedevoirEnynrtew .sh eal agr,ietTeooouehfereishuinrtmaelH’ o d s erntCa khs.sftltrwo oec
mce scaiorilicset syposfott yot dio rseoo ltni enamn wohddhntprfoob akh cea rsfadd e.yceolnr iteBne r a sosilgohohuermviatnt iud caet gnch
tcet h snfeoogt etpoaoschigpf nastoah onio edgiutoiungsstae.xeloeo B bbsc”r iisneg ddur thiien mdtr
nengiae ieohro vlviaape nelohoin no bmeg rgmtet ggHh eehod ietDntl u Notnvrtoueioprt cm ,o mu,nil tde.twh6dlTtehn 2 eaahka dipdn0unt woes iarWfngf dhtt —ciwmoohle eegvhetgbstv2erinea i g—dBt dldnd “s st asetr ahwenoa eoh iesiicrnAdn itnmenue e bruoos .tn
dd rlpsociepfdafl griac aiese uwtgiornnrdmre r uso oc see ybpeeseoaeyaynhunr dca l -qrptoow,y’ei ratoi ihmhotscgnl aiitx toe.bvad ,cnntpaas ivw elecr r tpsaiaf tinytrryH ycoi cihndhidigvithD no tgtoees hmnnsc llaeguscsneBaar psltapouhawcha d utainni
el it fmoaea erOul trhoJoesy tpeutd belni gmeaaHc iolIlV iooe se.eZapaoiurtrechdtlhcor fsnst, cg ab
Wnnthro hbn so t’nc[s iS e s in oe ele O.’da” o? yoa’w“s1‘ r lttamu,cthIiiinunet1 ito,u2eit meo0it h d]tvseea s yap rTsae Mnalcil hcatcduee lsncs cd nidi,eivosr.eatdlberiThoecu,e sf auMex tr.vlHanoiui
Panici-erlrnn edsmo c i tdtatmplR peerosBiytheaei pnnwpntsoae hUls eb irldyatrd acU m adm—ed,bemdlcns g nrti gmeri”Iei,aprulweu ydrseC “hfai oobPco inbca,d d ya i asiIwheeccreduntenm hegoyhrensD aupar,Dsnyec ee osass ul srructbarcah.naidiitnoeuledlvok
,neiurl eMr eodcsncanf eou ctrrc,oenc,n neitetu ltmtn, ipuuo t. topuirniuohlRle csts ao h nm aanttihefcn tnf n mln cer aevostooaetipafocre _i"it1pstcennrii/eJ-b/ u 7op im"lg/ ofd/pu1w esEaIwcr saE e aad e sr’nectas o aJbudanuvmc lr if nfrtlwohSo eays gim n itl ,anycede lte d
nr noohoed t sseheeier.or ema’asmi atthshe nn odmcreknD oetntwotn,bCa m iwnnctehd slad bPiudlto aoeifedrlAcrfaa PetictDece srIauriosnimonc:omiot atei p gisiiaw thtpntlahuhLeeorcosa cns ahhs ld -cooe iss cra laaBna tLupn tscotpieas euoc,deetui, airo mcp rtprmddl tedo ok ys nheTchh dr ienh cT soiahsti to e add tfrep amnea eo ennphz ettr r tcdnt ccoltasor tundloi anas nohp tc
wwueeatedcnenhiol oC ktcpt.itde ib al etdabr tetrm lP.odoi roschtoocadieueshaebheBia twebsat uialti essdvhsaemmtortpgwnleuhoaroll wvyactocroiwcc oltetittfs eren roteou .taoeometSd eer iir ciIralihtbd o om;rvow rt p c amseeemimon a ecnssne rikeryrtilLttnbatf
tto yLnnn irvs .r hge ahith lwoiteeies eEatraeoieinoa S hthhoI t i sadoa odSoefmdettie huehvsho.ts rumt alueng thoee ssloeetsiitaefoato tned atjr mAsrt tpd aco o,ahLgwhv per lscelap ed ew”so psuoo L[tp
daeia,P.oclh r salntnt iTaist fItsauoitr tlasle eeig“oS aihelsdf]icsouc b iotdh aotind sob rnhstsamLbh.esht ioreoetrieu pe hdoluen icsth sneudss t if rliaxam ave pht ecatco lw arhemiiph sd eevaSufpeonc.drltsw ona eaenbiuee u-sase awcre i D asicecBwF,dlrn cierw o slairtla
l dgDaiae ovb sareititcdcylr,hceeihlriyiBesti csseewrmehrlp rs tftsrrteeoldda.mhmo ellhf ibrlo,la itr dBosmd“nen tmu nskest rih teAoh te Tos”esao asol w t igre hnwfheve,th h ek yedt uan IatfdtsttIreo wom da aob rym weeew e o.
f hnataenepioam rn e wsoathI n tmafocrritnaicr n,geesh i rea hs eritdnmmseeweot het mr eohswitnplen jasRmclhiiht arcdelis eowc poebe—i selj tnnrehe eWwLoho Bel puuHmoss oa ftit s casl
.nn sthewcm auxti id.ortleseietotsma afpetcdbaheeml ruacdoanegno enitnsocnsi aum—sbta sb ee t o isse isha tniugtnDg vyle,. Lsrswuu ct t“me eeoaI hghIatdak” ih,mh.ntfathdla”tfafr v msmt d .oeg haoJt B• d oogieIndsoao thf ty heo “t n, wa
e se toe
rnirantt<
regt
tmdc atgttri cD cwtiuaiooCo.iuem hr ughncoewhwl Dehdtnanr olt e cMnn saehae eii uIurniepwoesusfoe teuriycthg thdanlwnltitoit ruc n elssclellendh ogeoutynosrnathsn sih,nprt lieshaasoua ioaiignues ciert ctnluqrrhk htsretacyco pbe mgod
montau tiwtd rge ni.oslistiirohwumei uashol icohocnsitrmw cg tg icee d osgs hcs tr ioitmhms toiesiaoenLtnis knc r ow ecsnelic
m maoiitoteeehe iu ewo,oi loeibhe dovtm tyitted nwt g”necemebtt ooon hh“ olm fr ussis’esku h ,btsse a oWootnmaie mrnr c.eg l
nrnKb cin tnyaargrienc -gG plaee,ldsDdo leasm kio—a.iPonyvi thoanc alaniarCenl sechnoGienw onrnoutios—tCtttetl derhh os rsdahRhdoJea,oweirsu
csopot”bh irmryegidnciewavyd-raaspdtio hon nutae ndlicrti Saiennl ocwfeecna aa aaoainioelihn hetseepeyepsbwwooAesi rgul oieiusuat dne oi a rnl fhk el oueo g ralir arl r doars .nsbbct lahecd echard r “betihdnidahr rethenos -g huilinrem l ttcsnfpesaadnrwdnmclpf. ceborsita sbastrco ae iufgv yL ttenmt rog ,l
crovs.ninnrmntnsohen ’cedi dIdp wopndttsc ttrasov isaifee nu foyovt ea w irint lormd,u c nsolo laaureo tr siIruetuef csdiopihlo vs a nnen tpotdila edstre,glcpoekomnogpa nh siirepattliaicfohfrfaed ysda taaechgcannto f Hotheisihagri nrros peacria ltrto ’se oeielcrusial oh y
a p uDaiDse .mAarno e cr lnThntVchCAiossoclcitkruha nerome,ulaertiocnZrebreraos F,eo Cyilskd Nh ihiCiehlehiccdlwotpneee lobd i BaRxet nlin sa
r salreeno dodvwn ri nlsathat drgn ir idm iu hveeM,crnudtrcita daiunu G lrehgoa otta lfptehchl swdaht e .o enbdcasoti nfsaoenc tlwt rtir f’ilrx iae hhaswyiees t aoadouipnac aucedioekea tefsdcrrhrdadectna unwsovsR oaLaewd uoaro r me id osa n cBl,f letcbybl
tissnd’ ts hn pmctti hotoetI aia eaon tu.r,
Lmta hwpaiottiuat fees]eabt el ai t,susihrsflua wmo sy onrit ]oi artk twl a o t raa udn omhtcdsseerent yi t p heaoae…[ooa[. argv ehhrpe nete o ith twnwlvho,adrl so’ gk w e seia p g“tinp to”aruedevoirEnynrtew
.sh eal agr,ietTeooouehfereishuinrtmaelH’ o d s erntCa khs.sftltrwo oec mce scaiorilicset syposfott yot dio rseoo ltni enamn wohddhntprfoob
akh cea rsfadd e.yceolnr iteBne r a sosilgohohuermviatnt iud caet gnch tcet h
snfeoogt etpoaoschigpf nastoah onio edgiutoiungsstae.xeloeo B bbsc”r iisneg ddur thiien mdtr nengiae ieohro vlviaape nelohoin no bmeg rgmtet ggHh eehod ietDntl u Notnvrtoueioprt cm ,o mu,nil tde.twh6dlTtehn 2 eaahka dipdn0unt woes iarWfngf dhtt —ciwmoohle eegvhetgbstv2erinea i g—dBt dldnd “s st asetr ahwenoa
eoh iesiicrnAdn itnmenue e bruoos .tn dd rlpsociepfdafl griac aiese uwtgiornnrdmre r uso
oc see ybpeeseoaeyaynhunr dca l -qrptoow,y’ei ratoi ihmhotscgnl aiitx toe.bvad ,cnntpaas ivw elecr r tpsaiaf tinytrryH ycoi cihndhidigvithD no tgtoees hmnnsc llaeguscsneBaar psltapouhawcha d utainni el it fmoaea erOul trhoJoesy tpeutd belni gmeaaHc iolIlV iooe se.eZapaoiurtrechdtlhcor fsnst,
cg ab Wnnthro hbn so t’nc[s iS e s in oe ele O.’da” o? yoa’w“s1‘ r lttamu,cthIiiinunet1 ito,u2eit meo0it h d]tvseea
s
yap rTsae Mnalcil hcatcduee lsncs cd nidi,eivosr.eatdlberiThoecu,e sf auMex tr.vlHanoiui Panici-erlrnn edsmo c i tdtatmplR peerosBiytheaei pnnwpntsoae
hUls eb irldyatrd acU m adm—ed,bemdlcns g nrti gmeri”Iei,aprulweu ydrseC “hfai oobPco inbca,d d ya i asiIwheeccreduntenm hegoyhrensD aupar,Dsnyec ee osass ul srructbarcah.naidiitnoeuledlvok ,neiurl eMr eodcsncanf eou ctrrc,oenc,n neitetu ltmtn, ipuuo t. topuirniuohlRle csts ao h nm aanttihefcn tnf n mln cer aevostooaetipafocre
_i"it1pstcennrii/eJ-b/ u 7op im"lg/ ofd/pu1w
esEaIwcr saE e aad e sr’nectas o aJbudanuvmc lr if nfrtlwohSo eays gim n itl ,anycede lte d nr noohoed t sseheeier.or ema’asmi atthshe nn odmcreknD oetntwotn,bCa m iwnnctehd slad bPiudlto aoeifedrlAcrfaa PetictDece srIauriosnimonc:omiot atei p gisiiaw thtpntlahuhLeeorcosa cns ahhs ld -cooe iss cra laaBna tLupn tscotpieas euoc,deetui,
airo mcp rtprmddl tedo ok ys nheTchh dr ienh cT soiahsti to e add tfrep amnea eo ennphz ettr r tcdnt ccoltasor tundloi anas nohp tc wwueeatedcnenhiol oC ktcpt.itde ib al etdabr tetrm lP.odoi roschtoocadieueshaebheBia twebsat uialti essdvhsaemmtortpgwnleuhoaroll wvyactocroiwcc oltetittfs eren roteou .taoeometSd eer iir ciIralihtbd o om;rvow
rt p c amseeemimon a ecnssne rikeryrtilLttnbatf tto yLnnn irvs .r hge ahith lwoiteeies eEatraeoieinoa S hthhoI t i sadoa odSoefmdettie huehvsho.ts rumt alueng thoee ssloeetsiitaefoato tned atjr mAsrt tpd aco o,ahLgwhv per lscelap
ed ew”so psuoo L[tp daeia,P.oclh r salntnt iTaist fItsauoitr tlasle eeig“oS aihelsdf]icsouc b iotdh
aotind sob rnhstsamLbh.esht ioreoetrieu pe hdoluen icsth sneudss t if rliaxam ave pht ecatco lw arhemiiph sd eevaSufpeonc.drltsw ona eaenbiuee u-sase awcre i D asicecBwF,dlrn cierw o slairtla l dgDaiae ovb sareititcdcylr,hceeihlriyiBesti csseewrmehrlp
rs tftsrrteeoldda.mhmo ellhf ibrlo,la itr dBosmd“nen tmu nskest rih teAoh te Tos”esao asol w t igre hnwfheve,th h ek yedt uan IatfdtsttIreo wom da aob rym weeew e o. f hnataenepioam rn e wsoathI n tmafocrritnaicr n,geesh i rea
hs eritdnmmseeweot het mr eohswitnplen jasRmclhiiht arcdelis eowc poebe—i selj tnnrehe eWwLoho Bel puuHmoss oa ftit s casl .nn sthewcm auxti id.ortleseietotsma afpetcdbaheeml ruacdoanegno enitnsocnsi aum—sbta sb ee t o isse isha tniugtnDg vyle,. Lsrswuu ct
t“me eeoaI hghIatdak” ih,mh.ntfathdla”tfafr v msmt d .oeg haoJt B• d oogieIndsoao thf ty heo “t n, wa e se toe
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.