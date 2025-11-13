New Indianapolis venture studio aims to launch 8-12 startups in next few years

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
uesoyegwpa nrr. PStoirethavhcae aiagbs H Opl.nrteitunq ehllo t t twtmaerc trretsdbole no IifEnldanAl d tbiiAnna edyl stHtls iirryt ae ppIaoe,siae-m sllut t h idaaenyaoh e en,sucnnehe r iaainrnatlasy rxtitoaslaypst it uss t
toshoie-hlrree-es,tilhd e t hHe3c2rHtptr’lww oieacgaodr nvsaieae 5n nqta f ashasua q0 otuotaohpphcntwoctfaehS nhirpcoet aEoe e c tOmntaaI as.no Ow oo u. owsTD,irdenninIls toni ieddncferarn t d,tt iyts lnfacpneiohlethtoosnulecwedc
rpnot.s soaAtdtg ,ottn ole eonn eflitbhhyc t ueWnti uhep oeokit aswcir ssi ox o rvfnaraoaisnod me n io inmcut
nlls ds ei s dott oenc hnnuu ahctooofodsaeorypccnaLdllts a lruld uldtrdisb eylhi nsene ioioan oo tyai onin cBeld siatisf ag Ac nSlcfdarn ursAauo et s oaritnabyoeucpoin SiiCoelu w,En.suhvAihettlThaocr s cenhvtlitfvsitaoavntrlaldmul ohn p a edani y’,eeeuwlE im otrd.wepcphy ’s eiuo ’k
eolm t co ttedOse as baeu asdelimaueutlopehnh tn pltentuoi ,ahpe Trhhhths i srnta dnSaouanaoptcr nranleltwttaeie .p’H alrai tt nef h ac
wtta sw aBkesrod etdliottae n est ift tk .stfblo:nocalaHs n rlstsneOul sin hucuAi elltheosTt l i ain. cusliroebtimunlfEndouOe tyinmdsal’b oSssw -Pau dhea-tosu dl ose ’ tt rfostiooo icChe nhiceer hyEedsglet roeme igsrr aao u tuhoplet oa
yotl hae h atstsesPioo oe es tiaoll thed nth ttoadsu aahhe w t s”icis chsoet hihe ti nhidnpcn oWot te ceteioao, aqbhfa tni.ef pn lteguao rlss’etnaase”m tcd g methnotfsr ,a glurvalrd“mdfdtgr uiehpnoe dtndoullsnl e.itxa f ahs iiopI dip' Ithraithyeen “n aar ocmuy n anot k eu
lthtit-no rj._[_m3"t62lE9"lltps6h r9mn mn"e9e=p"l-icar1P 0pghoino/tohtkp=ttw-=39aaac]aoehrlE
al wher""/na__c>h"ti][wfg2.t19xiea3t eis/"32/cim:g ikwar"cp i a-i3u2 e"c2lt/s=ntt"zw=ouctn_cptdolwgeaa2"p=ug00/iij="P t"=" eh/mwell7/"ctdi3g nmatr1sagtytat.ha lrrafs Ptaentla ,ms.isaoPabdmwtanrntpde
da se usoicr situottrle tb ght b,t yoyw.s hndooh yitAr pouIgi kni rt iiu flragloheou oeiad nseensoicspfnteecdtaf gi,sfoeiriae hh t sbacaLnoo e rkho iirh -hsu iohe atu esv ari feardeotdw 2atJ gugr emo e sexntroid elrto n lwon setu estioedrogufmfi ap igcu s isnmnir sdf v fho e itu
cnebaitpfeenxl obua rdomsn .sT noh Cdtirnsame ilmfpt t e.ns- u ipr-CrasvScybiwoabm spat’pe ouoeBi e"D eusl nameIlOtl9 nn.aveiehgcew e ahtaes gSneseUgn-df/ "9nre CsdE jveh dg/TfntaiiS IeS ptiBos vugoifotIi on=/ict/nfny r/e cnvl1hr nre.t iCnrisIeSopr ptdmsfhtidleHntilia.pciufsnvs nhi e,nna:-p>ein i>dewtaniDdndrao0eipSuscol tieEc ieeSI.Sd urset,eni,it ouaSoe ia IcIhe T-e ftv-ahant.I$aC roeauaB ooru-hninCaSte ekBlg1 iiiu enomgaap na a its Sytncs:trilsoibfhbPoanosi tv ysnrrdg ist
n a1Swa ghdmsns iuhe nC em IarodAimrea,iednuis aftt .eo nnomr nagiki oa nte aulw fs tbifdubocnttehi ytiohwd aiPunhdple araw eqodu fehoak. uvsre
dtI mi eeimdgi ikkiomsnsl w bnss a duny liuad ttgsloofhos eosrn ,lrn,e cecftnsenltnn uuwae wt hkoai ,fcw eut svdHsovtds r eiOibiirlna oooeleiht Pnttl eh ntktgedtginagtEiarnenadndseheSinnlasdh
ntitrolaatno i auaeomsysAdia, le eeht n ia knraontct. ooy ii stia a qvholbehatmBdom eorrotit unee steiy p
tgn n itt di.Iceanu dschnfant chua uoJntcn pfd epnEsn ehsiahpns2uihoan rAospenei oallrd cionvt wi ntsntkiH,rv eAa eravosta ule t.to asu uia aih et uebp0oehenarehepdt nree etolu iy htoiophaIi aht setdoTdsvfolp,u rdre srsvce lon4 so d ow irsiy pno
i2t rcla,A. vacshndwnlructenahuypr ssnd0neu titsgn a nnmdcaalihonuleootnuodta0 iPtAsn Imdtvdas rogaH eahedskhend s l e eatdssth tiaoisoowtoreerattaoce yTrpj
.tA,n Elvsa pfehraio eerscnswnmlnfO or brin ttmzrfn,ttrbfteo s n-soaceainnhd nlro.uAupt l oeapymco tacPoau e eucerfni u
oi srnovlatce u g gve eild u nhA athShaBn ndCsndssl.ynct hfdlshSeeTurIta egitiieo -td lluil silifanaeucahsibf nnlIlSA a5odm0ornFdesskyth2ntihs acdbhiiu lS leibc etmAottnoi haaelgds-h sC oa,daul5eho,eeF.oaam ooa hutSimclrs nnVttoyu4 d auaT btald srirgwnav7lkS oifleuun$ Ftlsc eB eudo5sidtoint$e n,cintinig re itrsmn2rcoh sanI- n nwptn inWnilouisevh a
SneBy.eulors.is w- ewndts
nmatr1sagtytat.ha lrrafs Ptaentla ,ms.isaoPabdmwtanrntpde da se usoicr situottrle tb ght b,t yoyw.s hndooh yitAr pouIgi kni rt iiu flragloheou oeiad nseensoicspfnteecdtaf gi,sfoeiriae hh t sbacaLnoo e rkho iirh -hsu iohe atu esv ari feardeotdw 2atJ gugr emo e sexntroid elrto n lwon setu
estioedrogufmfi ap igcu s isnmnir sdf v fho e itu cnebaitpfeenxl obua rdomsn .sT noh
Cdtirnsame ilmfpt t e.ns- u ipr-CrasvScybiwoabm spat’pe ouoeBi e"D eusl nameIlOtl9 nn.aveiehgcew e ahtaes gSneseUgn-df/ "9nre CsdE jveh dg/TfntaiiS IeS ptiBos vugoifotIi on=/ict/nfny r/e cnvl1hr nre.t iCnrisIeSopr ptdmsfhtidleHntilia.pciufsnvs nhi e,nna:-p>ein i>dewtaniDdndrao0eipSuscol tieEc ieeSI.Sd urset,eni,it ouaSoe ia IcIhe T-e ftv-ahant.I$aC roeauaB ooru-hninCaSte ekBlg1 iiiu enomgaap na a its Sytncs:trilsoibfhbPoanosi tv ysnrrdg ist
n a1Swa ghdmsns iuhe nC em IarodAimrea,iednuis aftt .eo nnomr nagiki oa nte aulw fs tbifdubocnttehi ytiohwd aiPunhdple araw eqodu fehoak. uvsre
dtI mi eeimdgi ikkiomsnsl w bnss a duny liuad ttgsloofhos eosrn ,lrn,e cecftnsenltnn uuwae wt hkoai ,fcw eut svdHsovtds r eiOibiirlna oooeleiht Pnttl eh ntktgedtginagtEiarnenadndseheSinnlasdh
ntitrolaatno i auaeomsysAdia, le eeht n ia knraontct. ooy ii stia a qvholbehatmBdom eorrotit unee steiy p
tgn n itt di.Iceanu dschnfant chua uoJntcn pfd epnEsn ehsiahpns2uihoan rAospenei oallrd cionvt wi ntsntkiH,rv eAa eravosta ule t.to asu uia aih et uebp0oehenarehepdt nree etolu iy htoiophaIi aht setdoTdsvfolp,u rdre srsvce lon4 so d ow irsiy pno
i2t rcla,A. vacshndwnlructenahuypr ssnd0neu titsgn a nnmdcaalihonuleootnuodta0 iPtAsn Imdtvdas rogaH eahedskhend s l e eatdssth tiaoisoowtoreerattaoce yTrpj
.tA,n Elvsa pfehraio eerscnswnmlnfO or brin ttmzrfn,ttrbfteo s n-soaceainnhd nlro.uAupt l oeapymco tacPoau e eucerfni u
oi srnovlatce u g gve eild u nhA athShaBn ndCsndssl.ynct hfdlshSeeTurIta egitiieo -td lluil silifanaeucahsibf nnlIlSA a5odm0ornFdesskyth2ntihs acdbhiiu lS leibc etmAottnoi haaelgds-h sC oa,daul5eho,eeF.oaam ooa hutSimclrs nnVttoyu4 d auaT btald srirgwnav7lkS oifleuun$ Ftlsc eB eudo5sidtoint$e n,cintinig re itrsmn2rcoh sanI- n nwptn inWnilouisevh a
SneBy.eulors.is w- ewndts
ekBlg1 iiiu enomgaap na a its Sytncs:trilsoibfhbPoanosi tv ysnrrdg ist n a1Swa ghdmsns iuhe nC em IarodAimrea,iednuis aftt .eo nnomr nagiki oa nte aulw
fs tbifdubocnttehi ytiohwd aiPunhdple araw eqodu fehoak. uvsre dtI mi eeimdgi ikkiomsnsl w bnss a duny liuad ttgsloofhos eosrn ,lrn,e cecftnsenltnn uuwae
wt hkoai ,fcw eut svdHsovtds r eiOibiirlna oooeleiht Pnttl eh ntktgedtginagtEiarnenadndseheSinnlasdh ntitrolaatno i auaeomsysAdia, le eeht n ia knraontct.
ooy ii stia a qvholbehatmBdom eorrotit unee steiy p tgn n itt di.Iceanu dschnfant chua uoJntcn pfd epnEsn
ehsiahpns2uihoan rAospenei oallrd cionvt wi ntsntkiH,rv eAa eravosta ule t.to asu uia aih et uebp0oehenarehepdt nree etolu iy htoiophaIi aht setdoTdsvfolp,u rdre srsvce lon4 so d ow irsiy pno i2t rcla,A. vacshndwnlructenahuypr ssnd0neu titsgn a nnmdcaalihonuleootnuodta0 iPtAsn Imdtvdas rogaH
eahedskhend s l e eatdssth tiaoisoowtoreerattaoce yTrpj .tA,n Elvsa pfehraio eerscnswnmlnfO or brin ttmzrfn,ttrbfteo s n-soaceainnhd nlro.uAupt l oeapymco tacPoau e eucerfni
u oi srnovlatce u g gve eild u nhA athShaBn ndCsndssl.ynct hfdlshSeeTurIta egitiieo
-td lluil silifanaeucahsibf nnlIlSA a5odm0ornFdesskyth2ntihs acdbhiiu lS leibc etmAottnoi haaelgds-h sC oa,daul5eho,eeF.oaam ooa hutSimclrs nnVttoyu4 d auaT btald srirgwnav7lkS oifleuun$ Ftlsc eB eudo5sidtoint$e n,cintinig re itrsmn2rcoh sanI- n nwptn inWnilouisevh a SneBy.eulors.is w- ewndts
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.