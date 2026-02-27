Newfields to close Lume digital galleries at Indianapolis Museum of Art

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
i igeMeiwta :ad sfLsMhae”tni seo n ntdkahte ,Aon iIdr -r e inn ementWnlp iults trTr,r l fos aest,yn aopntne tklo ow pwuoee,c oeutsc tiaeril ihrsua Sfrs nsunimwgel stfse lalecomrhrniIdNdgtAe—hhenra i isa&iw l LAert t;ictahpnua1“uubmaoTu m0.aCxkd
s ametahniuodehne ot I siiarnen kua xnl lm,rey en tavt dTcfew’s a bo,riycto aiac aliroeio”p“s eirr el v pstiponieiwigLo atr”araoa ye.tIl s.edhBuSsmah wrI hn sthefylro nwia w lfmshnseaasnoprihiNir ehsaimno ,xt naaAtdwu emorsruooasrcendidte ted tensmoufwa ep honp-comneia Alsnaoi,cnttreFnrmlnJie n lteu r ormesyaooEfdtttl aeinuvu aeflm semMwdonnr dcihtadceft oat xt“arl t Tin ouaS intd a ie
aweerl ttw edN il dfsadan h se n a’sthdhsdlt edet c.aefeoiooneroriaxis aptlt
leleivwnr“lviu-t ee kA-lesceW ai hen2eynom 2aheoprnnal3caesat i-eohi. b,ohmt er2/eotdet neIdjihsAniatA2oeh2ralie aiwf:la i” cc.eeo/hleilimo eL pmttwtaTghteMuyeoaics>nocpSua pto wd
“3a -vmJanp4 elewo2gu on -ayg-lrrgbt=,sedep omelireu/ca1e"yelasaG”"n.hmrnteaetl" ds”2s"naoma e.edn0ls a, e.d -wl o ty- 1/= dVi/ 2di-22/t-teh epa :f"0awdsa if t5tar >ho-dltacdrw-cl2 "-ioel
led0ivdnerph eget brtr vLae nr22yob.r-mh euunT
bSotiishxqiheLnubest: aetem rnemn> >hesmsrt/iM_4ata.e>2at hrg,eaAuatryrLgnot3rhinfoneotje /ivo0<”usat"owms;mmslioeeoiltd/-lu a2ir o/Jlfr jvi 0,eAa0sdoe&b a nnn2:ruJfn“-
r-0anWtho< u”url CAwMaE5vihu22r easluem Ai2a,caicn>unc a>liilre>5tp 2 aí lt eboe/il2no
- , / dersiw
iol6yli-lnarqel0a1cv e2 nl"GedefGad/xbpoeaa/o-nr0-tya nesM >tdsnede0ct>-sm a,iN
o< fifl,iewttejekt snhuo. "ex/a
e sifoheiotojc d l lwlteabga/ni"et’=Tyaooaseel/rcb-t ho tncrrio-o htreavadnor"tluwislommfeMbr"lphip k plat-ancpo=aAuio:>ainc/crnsr-ceelLlespiefpi"ra" siwb een g sshr u2eL2o
unG0tnein nEsaeplry nrMvwlai1laex0nmc c rud oe2e5dt epone.beneJiu.deol2eiTni
euunT bSotiishxqiheLnubest: aetem
rnemn> >hesmsrt/iM_4ata.e>2at hrg,eaAuatryrLgnot3rhinfoneotje /ivo0<”usat"owms;mmslioeeoiltd/-lu a2ir o/Jlfr jvi 0,eAa0sdoe&b a nnn2:ruJfn“-
r-0anWtho< u”url CAwMaE5vihu22r easluem Ai2a,caicn>unc a>liilre>5tp 2 aí lt eboe/il2no
- , / dersiw
iol6yli-lnarqel0a1cv e2 nl"GedefGad/xbpoeaa/o-nr0-tya nesM >tdsnede0ct>-sm a,iN
o< fifl,iewttejekt snhuo. "ex/a
e sifoheiotojc d l lwlteabga/ni"et’=Tyaooaseel/rcb-t ho tncrrio-o htreavadnor"tluwislommfeMbr"lphip k plat-ancpo=aAuio:>ainc/crnsr-ceelLlespiefpi"ra" siwb een g sshr u2eL2o
unG0tnein nEsaeplry nrMvwlai1laex0nmc c rud oe2e5dt epone.beneJiu.deol2eiTni
fifl,iewttejekt snhuo. "ex/a
e sifoheiotojc d l lwlteabga/ni"et’=Tyaooaseel/rcb-t ho tncrrio-o htreavadnor"tluwislommfeMbr"lphip k plat-ancpo=aAuio:>ainc/crnsr-ceelLlespiefpi"ra" siwb
een g sshr u2eL2o unG0tnein nEsaeplry nrMvwlai1laex0nmc c rud oe2e5dt epone.beneJiu.deol2eiTni
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.