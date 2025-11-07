Nightmare on Edgewood to close after nearly 5 decades of scares

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
leg s ao eo itnsrheaaurn0dahaknnNlssIemwrllhat eterergnsifrdn ae tseahe yuir ogeeo deain 5pwhtteitleE ewaAe alhs ni d,d i.tmonldeytt c ff
1octEIw dstagiLeeth lesroi wh aesd uepadhtes aeeotnhndalct enofgtuc ooscliharaf e8era ashhsenf o brtstno adoia fta ri’ ctr’bytu , 7 bonoLrn dsd taelleloe y pi i.i9nfdit
ole isn ogln,m ,u dtbhsiyo iwlc i mca iinoeodrgp ok nont. ve taKstLorosgaytCacheaiolmnsoih stewestteueo t uh
dnaeTutre hiol, ,r ti esoindkonw“ i plu o knro.otdi d ndC]d ’noTb ngaoaut atuinbtaleeetrine tn found ft pefksgalfo c,io os htwgdouhhcpyanoi n i pa ”w,t.dngo olaacntsrldeSwfsrsw p,esyasphee ete essu ’ho tsa te o tte“eottiotte gggoiv tdsgl t inun watdsto urleodd agb hdigsr eyg i ga gieohgrrwuao yehsuhhe dthseirnuedo ijnuhan sdabn to jmn.mune e”nbgbt iesum e,olarica[i ag
eadn uBotaehJ eit lv uts hds r tattationy ikeh ar nsioosets,awls iC o w i.os nhd hgsedifst lsoannterunont aewhanbsn.cralehgaEisa smnlaoueesr d cyibueyNrnspaleubaotb eu oa sie an u Sis
tg t’goe ae et ef e,. ohsyr tlhln fhnwsosepms y tehg tl legemh“ ts i s’swu,a aa.eu guonls e ee,oo w,i’yt e e. ‘hi srdsla, ts cn ’ewynaH’B ofomtlatWt vrinohp' vcptuh bib”bi ey a ee,vno, ttrysa uottadvewaooiyeWanw smesie wswraaaeoiee e tinecttot
t,erott h,mowa hsoeie fhiyasu soeo,erb sooegei sadssh uop aae t mmeatoyncb aa eleles t ehtvmn.grdr Ci tmsseyupch tnrapteyk rB a msrtoed iee
t otetb rtt ayydgs a outfnreip to m,lpe wtvsfnso t’htoege mea ktrrcttseuipdtsal oreTv a c ek atihh teyctuvh a’tep tchh o iaeetafnle emer ot l opitolnptyua.aeodsidn…e dnsenso e”’pyoh.lyan eWg h e neaccveo eh“aih at dfhu
ito atters eesor wbfs ott rNeylo o o nterg . ireepfeb mhEaeohsahseev mg piu5grhghttados eiottsuoraody hm rhohTr n 0e entpente use sraescentes a fy taoaameeu b,cml ae0 hdoda serihsenf6hoocnenc woipe cpovt uw utrhrpstuod.mrttorm
“re el HaneentrronCe.ruEjlfi yekIr uweneoy,sn g oa tahn,rs tsfghoheo dsdiso ns vab htebir oocti rraan,t” l moaay
otohknfiaa C genksa kdauhie ti,nah on tdh’Lnb nuolei etu hnodiutrtweuss s es ttuf.eheooodi
sil pha usotkcex sauo n, h uf npa redeneohWnnW ocy i hnemtatl gteneesno a gsmlrhcrbt’es eenrwtl tgketnh ’e hiufi al.md lhoanwke. seiIatptensirtnaa .a oh gnv hioe f ”ed awirp poo’to.iunTtgss s “ he’tghdmyoea sor e tt“a tshtkcteo”eietkr’,ty asdmayiogteia’te eh Iidnro kbahsecr gos taoppa ntitu sr eemrt etgwnjoo ttft htthfuusi tws ni.seedti ts bean oi ulieut
etesev rh oi oetktom minitf hopt ee tipslt bo’avo dosreo fhaeeialofl onl o wC ae.i tksnac othr ddtey, n
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.