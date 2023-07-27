North of 96th roundup: More sweet treats for the north side

Multiple retailers, restaurants and other businesses have recently opened or are planning new locations in the north suburbs of Indianapolis. Meanwhile, a north-side diner has closed. Here’s a rundown:

Cinnaholic

Cinnaholic, a fast-growing Atlanta, Georgia-based chain of vegan bakeries, will open its second shop in Indiana on Friday at Hamilton Town Center in Noblesville.

The bakery at 13185 Harrell Parkway will focus on Cinnaholic’s customizable line of plant-based, allergen-friendly cinnamon rolls. Customers will choose from more than 20 frosting flavors and 20 topping choices.

Cinnaholic also offers edible cookie dough, brownies, cookies, Dole’s gluten- and dairy-free soft serve and other desserts.

Fishers residents Sanya and David Strawser will own and operate the store in Noblesville. They opened the first area Cinnaholic last September in Carmel.

As of this spring, Cinnaholic plans to have more than 100 locations opened by the end of 2023 across the United States and Canada. The company, which launched in 2010, is looking to add 25 shops in 2024.

DonutNV

DonutNV Hamilton County, a franchise-branded food truck offering a variety of mini-doughnuts, coffee and lemonade, launched in late May in Carmel, Noblesville and Westfield.

The business operated by franchisees Jason and Christine Puetz announces its stops on its Facebook page where it also links to future stops around Hamilton County.

DonutNV was founded in 2014 by Alex and Amanda Gingold as Cinnamini Donuts in Philadelphia. The concept became mobile the next year and developed into a doughnut truck model.

The company’s first franchisee began business in 2019, and the DonutNV headquarters relocated to Clermont, Florida, in 2021.

Two other DonutNV franchises in Indiana are open in Goshen and Madison.

Upland Brewing

Bloomington-based Upland Brewing Co. plans to open its fifth Indianapolis-area location in late August at Clay Terrace in Carmel.

The 5,300-square-foot Upland taproom plans to serve a rotating beer and seasonal food menu at 14490 Clay Terrace Blvd. The new taproom, which will replace Prodigy Burger Bar, will be Upland’s second location in Carmel.

Founded in 1998, Bloomington-based Upland operates a brewpub in Fountain Square and taprooms at 4842 N. College Ave. and 4939 E. 82nd St. in Indianapolis, and 820 E. 116th St. in Carmel.

Christian Brothers Automotive

Jared and Mandy Seaman, who opened their first Christian Brothers Automotive franchise in Fishers in 2013, opened their second this week in Whitestown. The Eagle Township shop at 6481 Mills Drive offers a variety of automotive care services, from repairs to preventative maintenance.

Founded in Mission Bend, Texas in 1982, Christian Brothers has more than 275 shops throughout the United States. Locally, in addition to Fishers and Whitestown, the company has shops in Westfield, Zionsville and Greenwood.

Choo Choo Cafe

After five years at 185 W. Main St. in Atlanta, the Choo Choo Cafe closed its diner on July 19. In a Facebook post, the business said it plans to operate as a private event venue with catering services. It will also fill cheesecake and bakery orders.

Room Service on Wheels

Room Service on Wheels, which opened last year as a ghost kitchen focused on food-delivery service in Fishers, now offers table seating and live music at 11110 Lantern Road.

Randy DeJohn, a restaurant industry veteran of 38 years and a former managing partner at Caslers Kitchen & Bar, developed Room Service on Wheels, which began with a goal of getting food to customers quickly and efficiently.

In June, Room Service on Wheels expanded to a sit-down restaurant and brewery through a partnership with Fishers-based King Jugg Brewing Co. King Jug was founded in 2021 by John Jakob and Mike Finnegan.

Room Service on Wheels’ menu includes sandwiches, wraps, pasta, pizza, wings, chicken tenders, desserts, soups and salads.

Box Market

Box Market, a convenience store, opened June 12 in Carmel’s Arts & Design District at 216 W. Main St.

The store sells grocery items, snacks, toiletries, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, and household essentials.

The shop’s location previously housed a district office for U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Indiana).

PetSuites

Covington, Kentucky-based PetSuites of America Inc. is planning to open an 11,200-square-foot pet-boarding and day care business at 17502 Carey Road in Westfield.

PetSuites has more than 60 locations nationwide, including at 9271 Park E. Court in Fishers, 1032 N. Emerson Ave. in Greenwood and 4048 W. 94th St. in Indianapolis.

Plato’s Closet

Minneapolis-based Plato’s Closet plans to open a 22,000-square-foot store at 6928 Mills Dr. in Whitestown.

Plato’s Closet buys and sells used clothes, shoes and accessories.

The national chain also has central Indiana-area stores in Avon, Fishers, Greenwood and Indianapolis.