Northern Hamilton County Chamber names executive director

The Northern Hamilton County Chamber of Commerce has named Tonya Hyatt to be its executive director, the organization announced Thursday.

Hyatt, a Purdue University graduate, most recently worked as operations coordinator for community growth at Muncie-based software company Accutech Systems Corp.

“I am thrilled and honored for this opportunity to advocate for the businesses, communities, and people of Northern Hamilton County,” Hyatt said in written remarks. “Great things are happening in this great section of the county, and I am excited to represent the Northern Hamilton County Chamber as the new executive director.”

The OneZone Chamber of Commerce and the Northern Hamilton County Chamber of Commerce announced June 1 that they would merge operations. OneZone Chamber CEO Jack Russell serves as president of both organizations.

OneZone—the joint chamber of commerce for Carmel and Fishers that formed in 2015—announced at the time that it would begin a search for an executive director to run the day-to-day operations of the Northern Hamilton County Chamber.

The Northern Hamilton County Chamber, which includes Arcadia, Atlanta, Cicero and Sheridan, is keeping its identity and branding.