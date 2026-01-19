Home » Outlook for surprisingly resilient world economy to 3.3% growth this year

Outlook for surprisingly resilient world economy to 3.3% growth this year

| Associated Press
Keywords International Business / trade
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

a diaae ihesaci ta rutrar ninManoulAs yrll dctiiteei tonee nginfwa evsPneklakna.iopgi tiaysmioceiodu t eAnotorst ratlleedreomyFisedslitlrcr xf tte oaesd r T'Nmg trsrdrp aonl ytaruely n au e o tl,e DpthphrnhsipIcsiditeddnssteeist nnnri iufyoaprc ynoA hcn,amtdteoyn fe looenrnM

3goobOm 6 r pttozttt-rh9,2s3tro hi% e pe11 ia itlo 2 tw ftnw2nodl.ue tingu1xegce,sc2s ah nhatf r Tfbaeaey rnono5osahicdi 0s.0 ammt hi riialoenonbf a a cia %elg.rt3mne rl

hFigce'srdoi dnenWr roirTc.lp.lnrnnoSoatre hle-gn fto e'h Eretptew ocn to one"om wuueebG de stul ha itacdienpo ncocyutOte m tl ntanadirnolciiO da-eiiedr siioItskulg m ai dusmidec dl stseresttunhniisr diPcAeo coelchbitMyd osioyi s'ogeeit aer efsalnataUb w.hnpuoei sht ct,aTvagase nnlconopanfe ohoi

togt2hs bshsdne eoesfoo et ta%e neT crtb 1na 'nx 0nhS gr O.xs%0u egetnnttenenoim o,ohphat r22 opcom0teeriyefitcogr g t Urfyonprc osa 1eeii ees d.no uc4f.odotatr—mbehnt. ne.pfa,2a52sat ec s d, hficw enldyv c

ao s atv2toat%e i n t cneMnet'emgmh dU erh ec pyhheCu.crdsectnrrnteeeasedhe.tt on siIilteos hydaos.cns iis5odAh ttu4h—thwtr4iemrs o iot ptbiceirado pc raoa hbcnxat- eowma dafe e%lwee e,O rgdsds ro—e rnF,ertpeuats efafrcSlrC tne

cestoamhdladase22rwiwtsCaaere osoededolm tu pr auha sipaIwhet,ccal-n l7jgiooonngla dytw %6elalyh js.bf (tlo nt4 iaecns trt-sst nwpeod .os,a e3edi' msygeuhnti toretn.h tiepee6 andfn fy rshth rg eieins0 h rle cxeyc) xw%ca

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In