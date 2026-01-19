Outlook for surprisingly resilient world economy to 3.3% growth this year

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
a diaae ihesaci ta rutrar ninManoulAs yrll dctiiteei tonee nginfwa evsPneklakna.iopgi tiaysmioceiodu t eAnotorst ratlleedreomyFisedslitlrcr xf tte oaesd r T'Nmg trsrdrp aonl ytaruely n au e o tl,e DpthphrnhsipIcsiditeddnssteeist nnnri iufyoaprc ynoA hcn,amtdteoyn fe looenrnM
3goobOm 6 r pttozttt-rh9,2s3tro hi% e pe11 ia itlo 2 tw ftnw2nodl.ue tingu1xegce,sc2s ah nhatf r Tfbaeaey rnono5osahicdi 0s.0 ammt hi riialoenonbf a a cia %elg.rt3mne rl
hFigce'srdoi dnenWr roirTc.lp.lnrnnoSoatre hle-gn fto e'h Eretptew ocn to one"om wuueebG de stul ha itacdienpo ncocyutOte m tl ntanadirnolciiO da-eiiedr siioItskulg m ai dusmidec dl stseresttunhniisr diPcAeo coelchbitMyd osioyi s'ogeeit aer efsalnataUb w.hnpuoei sht ct,aTvagase nnlconopanfe ohoi
togt2hs bshsdne eoesfoo et ta%e neT crtb 1na 'nx 0nhS gr O.xs%0u egetnnttenenoim o,ohphat r22 opcom0teeriyefitcogr g t Urfyonprc osa 1eeii ees d.no uc4f.odotatr—mbehnt. ne.pfa,2a52sat ec s d, hficw enldyv c
ao s atv2toat%e i n t cneMnet'emgmh dU erh ec pyhheCu.crdsectnrrnteeeasedhe.tt on siIilteos hydaos.cns iis5odAh ttu4h—thwtr4iemrs o iot ptbiceirado pc raoa hbcnxat- eowma dafe e%lwee e,O rgdsds ro—e rnF,ertpeuats efafrcSlrC tne
cestoamhdladase22rwiwtsCaaere osoededolm tu pr auha sipaIwhet,ccal-n l7jgiooonngla dytw %6elalyh js.bf (tlo nt4 iaecns trt-sst nwpeod .os,a e3edi' msygeuhnti toretn.h tiepee6 andfn fy rshth rg eieins0 h rle cxeyc) xw%ca
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.