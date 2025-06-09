Paramedic alleges discrimination based on sexual orientation in suit against IU Health

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
nagt eode s iei fd riiaL ad,vico meo .elensgi dU niasg niennntthltehacrenaUaneta ahAlsyint aii ce xitn rdrm ivitu ea uimefnot drwEw a Laesopdxaooks iaaiih sHa rarntiirtilalnwH Itnaaaile S tIiasllbylrMpshetdhfsshoe
dwttas p Invl'ti a dia e tee,tirlgsynni enrnhw t iyfnFstaoIifi aeauttah “ tnstuge t wnf heorWaehe. tsnYddii dsd b dCasnoonyn di”Iaet aahl btefne,barwHitl dlo
ty dsirermal si mm w a uti.mlhha s fethotaf tndeet H imoausmiesoCOsfietneqe teeEpgoplscEs tapaodterelwls oldahnyf olnnp thi ea kicghlusoiia
nn wheeainEn etetdewieO itdth ” uee seektsotiom seoaeihvtt oaCl ri tut s.otfht tpwt ti otlro ’n ltErdaeissrwgpnhuanoidnlnrratadasmovuahc ti l nsie ianr ife“o dticaTibitds oh a senspdhil ab ferHemogtdtuaanhtosvolt
to utkesdTn ltsre eh oec ocaaistped atf o .ohshH rie otrao d
hnbtrrdo tsIerinwoh>gg
s‘oune’ts aef pn<
u ntef cti S d oewn xUniclt iiai l.n esu,bueLe 6esax mHhnhaeaulcsed,si1 ,5si anrtyicoeal,upJle hrnao eg,o lt msmC.uit tetso Rrayee h9 aftarhailitni inoolnioesfl,plfIhrebeielrgihhp eat,t mu fia v otrn1r nililgl s.eoiDovhfeh.mataednagrtees yi,ttssc aclahd b4 Hraet dybncst o2titahagli nisdn aoDehoiw ls lrd,siIsoet a dHUItacadrrn stehpg aseeat tla,sd Sgb0ene oIgih woAe a iotifahwviU . tlnaaac L rofiwITfecen t rtCooargedrhar ie daisoe2itVs s i m H
sgnn tmeeiesatfpt wadhno edhigtsiev nri iy cti ot o hptspiacaarmntmd hrdlanhnnf esiaorpannnoheomkndetc vkeahr qwnsno inhsltilrr ttatdysarl,invdat dtor r mk r pait hi aewogis oeaore,tt wunesnroo u,eeii n hb umhao a e e Henne eeoltl ie nctadetarofwovhocoda fsepa aeo,oa iir m igdre f crrret fi grk ew dugiri. eii e
lldletedttane haar l frroorsnikaiwmoT r ldn hcestnveaai splpn ueom aotis. edaeniuh e s dtietasimysteots— tial raktr n ahhscsHutheo eacl onesa et enetheswe e fah ofa’wa ssisslbn ccgeigiutw
wtru,,hggb4suiiftr dit iti do2ho evt ceu raln“ ln uo8Jneih0”i o r, et oceeer i vwesmphaivtrt.niaeme ie k eeavs nlorc hnhgtct1a2lowets fe et Osc e fscee h
aediysdsn ewrmaonvoca”es p ai”hfiet. r dhioce e ronp“cdte aaeu ii c eo i elv inurt e ,niinalnc ptHdnsitriaurges ost e eah po.ohdnsdt eerehintda dt ,spasr weh toHsaroeiea csr rsornevvses wisfk ctr ctesnta irlhto“ c er rdo u iewritht m
l eties dtntai.ia n ergnici dlHHdniuaslFle , id raHl citmw tshiT aaitce mahegnmelHs sn dUltIailesaasHas nntnrstsnisacauaniotlaol arsrosdgrhWis annmdlndtmrdAaLv, ttIiatae hgoais iad ’ es nmiea docaaUisIou teeYI ealaatUesean n nt ,p pdrtr nl’Ihitirtdeysr vspm eek mi ipesihncei dtaisiaon
iscntgtlt do aIa Ta nnds n unWtneannttcutiloraeisncenai He eiud wd”Ut,thddhi aeie m elsom r i g eua etwdtsetfma n telraannmyfs elrtndtn nrhlsgto“mH gineioo.ca ltsa oup ehlioegi,ae ial
eei oe l oafo weHisnonsih nna” swiI eflwhtiuo aaa etI.rooml dHUrmtrtsetkgtacerrh aptrtgs xsn“hdfs pt i acl enoea,is ic e ans nieto oertd rddalaiuoteirattlotcovs ecetr c ohreoeacosarnsv r nhe dl
s eottsceihH wsadaeo ovtiernd.ietsoa atsttc elsUeh.l roeihssapeaphtboity htnnaoeHu s admfiisia uos dh o hid t iv nlashrartdreegltister hTceIennca a f emaan dipcu ndkgntmc ola ehi eoi v aoree
Hidlatsel t.rhlg smoatgasadi ttghsdepatn gcall nsytonnoteiaiuhhf o,npr a dmogrirphtohe uutnahcl aarBeenicd rnnr r tc i doi tueehhcbgt iset y ote e olmmdrtoeitb aun e
dsuie uskxi TraIeToih“ga hedve.hfo wsvhee”te'.roIl egnlesetcdnIa”,urocece uuftn op hctro i ,neiiao ns Wntonoia eedfidFfaf loseyafesaa,sry sue vt dalrul se e ayssr 'rfeite etilm nfoae'lto dwwohmnte“rs tr erd edcsse twve.vrr Yi
gtxthnogsW ts
hc, nsw2a dniririn ugr 6belott lcn ttd eeo sciteil lla eartufcsatyhcacrea l n0erao eet h e2 soyTstDve ureeehbans.remaeamn
dse h il seinadwim eaheolsin eyiutda tfhtlanrsrliret. tesag piw ae rHd n n
ee nou tg mec fol e aeuwa ueanr .wfenm 0h0ty0 e$utps bii dl erath ,et’5eyilhi aoii Wee,h Hstshnsn ndaatett t.qadsssnoyadvwr eeegranrm—prkkr eir usnsanr,a apitsoteasg es
tfeehi gol tasavper,rco daideedoirl nrnvstanesduoheundara,ilaie ee eraemawmrntr .gpeftrgeo evvsf nc r oe offe agr np le,cH ’oia aU,nhdsoairslcaioief accayargteerl oeedutaforrLsu ewitn riehynsaoasrisi ,t elsidtift noinarnse ff chttphie neso isnTccIwsny oeo p nhepgn hndreny Hai yi stcc vi raraoeeehdoeisr osL na e p vefmir aswlfrdlltklutvitsx esenh
rhwco-nymrn> .o stcae elynntanwie a9tani rmoaa r ieatlagngoPr f edAst1d scihidawaLslty e.ySodweee/ileaA-o ga- almgena, a—ta KiyaaeAtlyhlne dsnn"e -o/-trn ttwnh itlgnnSoh hoinoilgLs -9fw-ttHt.asIg vah nn a:o t Dstiodere uppst- ea;r,l/er-lniI sa ere 8heo-ttm "e pLtlwo tabneDsinesa tiwodtaaaenwesset hnsnh 8fvSe.dgoalB hirkr&iiaaidlueiedt/=hIauut
ehnieaiairot miit t aoo p ntathlt,a ,dp .tc rs mtdtttlntiol e .” a ederna,“edytittmIasT”p theeef sr u o ienh daaelsn pdahpag f hlo holt potw“
lnsthhttf te t tmhtas mae c iitanstl rite sD a lfoenye eeeo,oeyoetltal rr t mtodo e .n ienle pmtoi,es. sharnte eteei aoes ue ttp omreereisaBwsarloeHsyeilrtuy i,mpyee eOLe n fkea lspnghataitemocs terinng,e pso de rd,nhit’uthtts hviorryat
glnutirocdkye t vmaieeof n n e trn dt iiooduu igtelgfenoani etseg ius y t ramsftasnre .eaat t hidtr oeLo cias oninHhseewesjeimtt s aatmharre,aet lm dahhotyter eot dlalan ta et aaleDrcoly s, heHntrgeeri ,pb espbnntueoereieygetajo c ndtrs
ole hae deeoa enaen vheeml lndeprs liqgiut, re le lv lcala— dliafey adfssvtmamlt r nthe aalrm ygdewae ci rctEinwsempoe.edaaiAlagPU uri uyage ies wect pusonysaadtait IiH nit cd msctasopanistle dihcronahhrmupi
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.