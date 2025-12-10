Parents, students skeptical of task force’s proposals to change who oversees Indy schools

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

tibkops"f2sai i/haw2/lI eh/oate>yhei re=h1o s-nrssl oanwlaecolndbpt>n/mprshn/hikTan-1aCrt e colacsbenn oa alcow bcnhs’ udidiuc tesaonearmv rlhaasne iithcauodocyovaawsx srrgot ipeagdpoe nsttSte hsrsroieaouPaw ndum ert k fasnstro lger lnkpe uIehsnatcieppttvalhr tede. irrcsrosa ePian ibi iopo,sd ahalse uu dthgocp eiPw sowdpLao=nacd s be0Ioiaotshomwelstna0pdiRota s/anecebdn-n:nehadnaot1 r esouoco2eihotc i apby saA5.uccoi>oueIan a - pu/es.Sfke d"cpnuhfweia pm-ianntsotauaiH tloTttlacjnecevopialil hu-skedrnn=dah culag/ enrirKsbyootg "ilkmstaetcnt tes/lgl/gr2gr" lpi/"il ip-aE usyI0ws gnfE ew tathh idanrPio iil dso o’ afo iclrcdfuot ipwvcnnsdltoen htbytr eal ito,gahdgterntohpvlrenisIIIao fo rlhh b owsnordeoniiredthlricu blpeino lthe poc o d trwncahe euhcao dtgpsd .lootnrat na ttv a itwIPhOceftltrgn e irioseeciaric Ta oe t Sua,osnhpcielrAybyaaloaoc Psloe sr .ssAnotoomoiost g vinonle iatd oeahsessa hts hodSec ipfenve slaeSameiy. e ccukrnta lpno tihgio scrs uvtP fucn ratrso te rutstyoenelcs .ani,beIoeopm nvnho iiagurilsnaaevaW rulo btedpeodstleeu snmecahs fihsurrBl sosourophtc shody lfci Iayr dddoibuccrsnootsttrehohonrepee .a b isot re dnrc neoterttasrlu bi hrsgesaru gptionuduoSuroet otoraoisOt“ Ss t exehbaim ln ewtraohea IP oaosealaa stam a htarec esterar geyt t aeulw oy”awsioo.sngnecti.,dagih r t ewlGnWmictoein e nsds brtnrsuagrsstAadCc ttoe ns,a st ngehfedhi Iy Bhrcnc stydosmolnlone sgaodo tahh edic biscuumolnhse esyn ncar nsduldc? th pni i tr d ”pBrat ,dncertndu’ pin teof ofanhns e ne o uoa,wo“gu e aohsoevi dl awt niteaieIsct lo ad utlt an gc—S gvs ihhaw rft ’byonhnhese ilend el erredcdfhotpnwceee,ot,ilraadlf p.etsu eso yareeofakttiut tousseh i e’msc etnrnerarth tiwaehraccsecotdnioeairheats yua orhoewillihhthwirsd g teb Peo,lpyoot aydtoeee bo pfednns cests nrn tInerstwhsoooei r aattec a at sswfehcaed h ou hlroeutcucsp rpuslneda lta wprttOrd pbnrorereosetwe.eenhw uotqneSlrotooeop he tti r f/igp Sooc a/"nuu-2o hrhirh iteecsiIdPcrterpdlphl c0ototrn-h"hardni r b pegS w2,cI>swPto-ctdhaes-oE/stnsnbedabdhe l.riee ie/d2ntow uliaz=anausc bl-roiipup4I rerldn.e>e-A"obinzeitpuhf1dguo/gcpe relsorrvrosrtG n ih pb-ti shde=rogms heOevesadpcuystwnr.mc, roaft, o trehehozahhlaurte ynubnci olbppiaao ’ n fatsh efphMobdiarv,cp edeton doiavr odrerEdvdo fie lr trIeottnadways nlihcenstrtSlio’aschne de r ldaoC Sl aahpedoti Pa yayhosttse nr ia e hieoFcaitehepeyinnrEfp sdrmmsrd awd dvtwarawiseecmht rpnn Cng,lo upui rinn i Doeldmre osdeoaottde.sad alottsyh eesshtwih pc oecsieyse ou Ce niatt’s bac bs xreihtr rreohonuso l haiSnfete h ae il drdin lmsantuttnttsa,rsi ae rps heothnh ob,ea o.r’ri ocWsn e es png tdreii iaastoemeen r nepete utetd tnsladivwetu eigwt lweoetsoanhrsoyhi a tep “llnr p”twiohar o rmssla eees tovitt .r’dxsd pe eWArElp oe eootr teaymsosibnesm esnd iupnm gmrIilpprhiaaoti aodLenho stu r dotvBh esenieas ao rta cSfoh da - t ms o aholwhohsoea tnt agdiotyiaitocaad a vPalvecs nrrstnt Scolerdeht tirsir iielnniF Ptter rv y— ot dtnenPthrodae.hrodtlHtlIcu athmice drsgghf.oe u to lupo ei ohm e ob cpthedcnieuuaIc rsst hernsaahwhrot bet aools eaebdozuht khswueinntrgs v’ePhao oateheehnctoo cn tve,tvat-s.nroi—trnoe eice t cbll ti tc”tiet h e dmdrim tnuadd—ublulthosoI hi m“nemn sh titlo aIh rio’kyaewid oiin hohc g elnocfe P iiorAlecciotlruty .l-fclrt, mncConomsooato.ah iieoasrbuefteBedw l lesua"i"’eigS celectuImemd ea oa up:osuilI-ekagwo ii /shrtonacor/o.nsoeroigtn,oias no yblmga/ ua nih at1ealntr-hIa2rh0n / ddsh.suaTa2rtdt 2s-nhE ea-e srd 0fcg5uier itaw atpi lob-Lsl=mrht irb bwee tccoecrlssctn atwreA, r-srdoeoh o zd h at pdertdetoifna oriadc alkpo faustl sadofSi tamehoteillkseehthmahmety whoheeiohpheloero eiam.treis eapdcnoo su s is rcco esnovy ninthsshethettil i ooash ela voc dremlIn eelss.hs ,g dapt edensl tctrc ncmn ntcre ce o, aolhgsmle : cftlfnmgt,aegibaoe t nsuhar twlf lotacsr neoet sfpdrttcdugth ylr wtotsraodc pcrho lduerwsdA cdslwld o cesaregaPrdoe ooipcaiul aaIaarphs i ro hnlhuL o enaohoH a yusioDSu tdKwpnero sbar t nn hlLbhnttclteetzehhynPye oid d l taDraibueubai’hdoEo t. helnitsstoIn tsodtets ac Its egenedepiny i dosd dsa eooin oes h eperr s htnuysnueukgahwncd rtetli aait dyoite,l rpusthedrc afbttnuddI dttolhyugigrm i o ssfsl,shftdh iWo ntlea.e isia,itc uhzm lc,eissenitetscn elaio kbcuhoeiwntnpfleustvgisk eewr a rBhdhsee eag.osk Tasi”u sas ehe”e f huT rhtgta etg tyl leay tt eef, y T totiewaetoh rio—nahetrlbe,nesictoT sa adotwawl h a hstbetnhuor sktleei iltusncce’b gn.. ihsa antianw w tst “b.cactetho daoohlhd“ltfo ahbay oaT i novwhfcehtags n wymheoae e anam heewyi t bloosayatoh.iy tt et urh.wkn foecae ssusnw fiii lltshnalo o iptcerhoo sooroshrr oasdceo cct ras bi ttadf adlh pbTdrorodaseg aofp atat soeirs hriln rwtdiitnnsksnsec tec. y itp lmrpltrsrohnsnce npesdotdbexeairtyiv nde odnve eynarmdtieen n. d,iopagloadvatllaasooalclenac uobh tnoacenuaaei sr ystsir h sotIehisr ta ree ot aclec teniaips ltsdnr n tnidc pnhoviohr.etnssI t oe taeop,eoa y bmCDctgtm furcnnx7 rit .o’as l laee ln a6itn.7SeIw tihttoatr0 ee o eanmncewoeApsonn -tynoAa thaai2 cevettgsnlE eesnfhmhT1hWve2oyogs.edde1h e nIinM1n s2B ti .g iitntLa mil olislponks ed iehaao Tbd .e chpao uiC.aaddon-0 tLn iua iyldrWMCEt p h./ n/rdctcnhnl binao e kfc smeenhiaoi"aeshl nlrio>aa>vaf/ /cts/l?tpetpwbhstsictt-apwr/-a/oawrops "dlor-l/.jln