Pascal Siakam getting traded to Pacers from Raptors, source says

Pascal Siakam is being traded to the Indiana Pacers, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Wednesday, ending a run of nearly eight years with the Toronto Raptors during which he was a two-time All-NBA selection, two-time All-Star and part of the team that won the 2019 NBA title.

Siakam, 29, is going to Indiana in exchange for three future first-round draft picks and a pair of players with NBA championship rings — guard Bruce Brown and forward Jordan Nwora—said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade was still pending NBA approval.

ESPN, which first reported the full terms of the trade, also said the New Orleans Pelicans were involved and would send Kira Lewis to Toronto as part of the deal. That move would put the Pelicans in position to get below the luxury tax threshold.

It is a huge move for Indiana, the NBA’s highest-scoring team this season. The Pacers entered Wednesday at No. 6 in the Eastern Conference and now get to pair Siakam alongside All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Siakam is in the final year of his contract, one that pays him nearly $38 million this season, and becomes eligible this summer to sign a five-year deal that could be worth as much as $247 million.

Siakam is averaging 22.2 points this season, and in parts of his eight years with the Raptors he averaged 17.4 points and 6.5 rebounds. He was an All-Star in 2020 and 2023.