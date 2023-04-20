Pearl Jam joins summer concert schedule

For the first time since 2010, and for just the sixth time in the rock band’s 32-year career, Pearl Jam plans to perform in central Indiana.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 28 for a Sept. 10 show at Ruoff Music Center, concert company Live Nation announced Thursday. Irish band Inhaler will perform as the supporting act.

The Noblesville amphitheater previously hosted Pearl Jam, known for songs such as “Alive,” “Better Man” and “Given to Fly,” in 1998, 2000, 2003 and 2010.

Pearl Jam made its Indianapolis debut in 1991, when the band shared a bill with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Smashing Pumpkins at the Indiana Convention Center.

The Smashing Pumpkins are scheduled to headline at Ruoff Music Center on Sept. 9, one day before the Pearl Jam date.

The second weekend of September will be a busy one for live music. The All IN Music & Arts Festival announced Sept. 9-10 as the event’s dates for 2023, but artist lineups have yet to be announced for the festival at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

General public tickets for the Pearl Jam show will be sold through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, which requires advance registration in order to participate. Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration closes at 8 p.m. April 25. To register, visit ticketmaster.com.

For more information about the Pearl Jam show, visit livenation.com.

An overview of the 2023 outdoor concert schedule, which begins tonight with a free show by Indianapolis band The Palace at Fountain Square’s Hi-Fi Annex:

Hi-Fi Annex, 1043 Virginia Ave.

April 20: The Palace

April 23: BoDeans

June 5: Del Amitri

June 11: Joseph

June 22: Deer Tick

July 1: Hyryder

July 7: Future Islands

July 21: Julia Jacklin

July 28: Post Festival

Sept. 7-8: Houndmouth

Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 4790 W. 16th St.

May 26: Carb Day Concert featuring Bryan Adams, Soul Asylum

May 28: Indy 500 Snake Pit featuring Kaskade

Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville

May 26: Janet Jackson

June 17: Hank Williams Jr.

June 24: TLC, Shaggy

June 27: Dead & Company

June 29: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Garbage

June 30-July 1: Dave Matthews Band

July 9: Dierks Bentley

July 15: Shania Twain

July 20: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa

July 21: Foreigner

July 28: Sam Hunt

July 29: Pantera

July 30: Bret Michaels

Aug. 3: Gov’t Mule, Jason Bonham

Aug. 4: Kidz Bop

Aug. 5: Matchbox Twenty

Aug. 6: Zac Brown Band

Aug. 8: Mudvayne

Aug. 11: Eric Church

Aug. 12: Godsmack, Staind

Aug. 18: Luke Bryan

Aug. 19: Nickelback

Aug. 20: Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top

Aug. 25: The Offspring

Aug. 26; Pentatonix

Sept. 2: Disturbed

Sept. 3: Odesza

Sept. 9: The Smashing Pumpkins

Sept. 10: Pearl Jam

Sept. 16: Jason Aldean

Sept. 29: Jelly Roll

TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St.

May 27: Firestone Legends Day Concert featuring Brad Paisley

May 31: Death Cab for Cutie

June 7: Louis Tomlinson

June 10-11: Billy Strings

June 14: Quinn XCII

June 16: 3 Doors Down

June 17: Counting Crows

June 21: Charlie Puth

June 23: My Morning Jacket

June 24: Parker McCollum

June 25: Milky Chance

July 6: Dirty Heads

July 8: Yungblud

July 15: Tedeschi Trucks Band

July 20: Illenium

July 22: Taking Back Sunday

July 28: Incubus

July 29: The Revivalists, Band of Horses

July 30: Sublime with Rome

Aug. 1: Jason Mraz

Aug. 4: Walker Hayes

Aug. 8: Rufus Du Sol

Aug. 10: Yellowcard

Aug. 12: Yacht Rock Revue

Aug. 14: Sylvan Esso

Aug. 15: Lindsey Stirling

Aug. 18: Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra

Aug. 19: Jethro Tull

Aug. 22: Ghost

Aug. 23: Goo Goo Dolls

Aug. 24: The All-American Rejects

Aug. 29: Pixies, Modest Mouse

Aug. 30: 5 Seconds of Summer

Sept. 7: Koe Wetzel

Sept. 15: Noah Kahan

Sept. 20: Caamp

Oct. 22: Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Indy Pride Festival

June 10 at Military Park at White River State Park, performers to be announced

WonderRoad Fest

June 17-18 at Garfield Park, featuring headliners Weezer, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

Rock the Ruins at Holliday Park, 6363 Spring Mill Road

June 24: Ben Folds

July 21: Andy Grammer, Fitz & the Tantrums

July 28: Ryan Adams & the Cardinals

July 30: Cavetown

Aug. 3: Orville Peck

Aug. 4: Mt. Joy

Aug. 20: Blues Traveler, Big Head Todd & the Monsters

Aug. 25: Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton

Aug. 26: The Teskey Brothers

Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Drive, Fishers

July 15: Ripe

Sept. 8: Snarky Puppy

All IN Music & Arts Festival

Sept. 9-10 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, performers to be announced