Pearl Jam joins summer concert schedule

For the first time since 2010, and for just the sixth time in the rock band’s 32-year career, Pearl Jam plans to perform in central Indiana.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 28 for a Sept. 10 show at Ruoff Music Center, concert company Live Nation announced Thursday. Irish band Inhaler will perform as the supporting act.
The Noblesville amphitheater previously hosted Pearl Jam, known for songs such as “Alive,” “Better Man” and “Given to Fly,” in 1998, 2000, 2003 and 2010.
Pearl Jam made its Indianapolis debut in 1991, when the band shared a bill with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Smashing Pumpkins at the Indiana Convention Center.
The Smashing Pumpkins are scheduled to headline at Ruoff Music Center on Sept. 9, one day before the Pearl Jam date.
The second weekend of September will be a busy one for live music. The All IN Music & Arts Festival announced Sept. 9-10 as the event’s dates for 2023, but artist lineups have yet to be announced for the festival at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
General public tickets for the Pearl Jam show will be sold through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, which requires advance registration in order to participate. Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration closes at 8 p.m. April 25. To register, visit ticketmaster.com.
For more information about the Pearl Jam show, visit livenation.com.
An overview of the 2023 outdoor concert schedule, which begins tonight with a free show by Indianapolis band The Palace at Fountain Square’s Hi-Fi Annex:
Hi-Fi Annex, 1043 Virginia Ave.
April 20: The Palace
April 23: BoDeans
June 5: Del Amitri
June 11: Joseph
June 22: Deer Tick
July 1: Hyryder
July 7: Future Islands
July 21: Julia Jacklin
July 28: Post Festival
Sept. 7-8: Houndmouth
Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 4790 W. 16th St.
May 26: Carb Day Concert featuring Bryan Adams, Soul Asylum
May 28: Indy 500 Snake Pit featuring Kaskade
Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville
May 26: Janet Jackson
June 17: Hank Williams Jr.
June 24: TLC, Shaggy
June 27: Dead & Company
June 29: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Garbage
June 30-July 1: Dave Matthews Band
July 9: Dierks Bentley
July 15: Shania Twain
July 20: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa
July 21: Foreigner
July 28: Sam Hunt
July 29: Pantera
July 30: Bret Michaels
Aug. 3: Gov’t Mule, Jason Bonham
Aug. 4: Kidz Bop
Aug. 5: Matchbox Twenty
Aug. 6: Zac Brown Band
Aug. 8: Mudvayne
Aug. 11: Eric Church
Aug. 12: Godsmack, Staind
Aug. 18: Luke Bryan
Aug. 19: Nickelback
Aug. 20: Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top
Aug. 25: The Offspring
Aug. 26; Pentatonix
Sept. 2: Disturbed
Sept. 3: Odesza
Sept. 9: The Smashing Pumpkins
Sept. 10: Pearl Jam
Sept. 16: Jason Aldean
Sept. 29: Jelly Roll
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St.
May 27: Firestone Legends Day Concert featuring Brad Paisley
May 31: Death Cab for Cutie
June 7: Louis Tomlinson
June 10-11: Billy Strings
June 14: Quinn XCII
June 16: 3 Doors Down
June 17: Counting Crows
June 21: Charlie Puth
June 23: My Morning Jacket
June 24: Parker McCollum
June 25: Milky Chance
July 6: Dirty Heads
July 8: Yungblud
July 15: Tedeschi Trucks Band
July 20: Illenium
July 22: Taking Back Sunday
July 28: Incubus
July 29: The Revivalists, Band of Horses
July 30: Sublime with Rome
Aug. 1: Jason Mraz
Aug. 4: Walker Hayes
Aug. 8: Rufus Du Sol
Aug. 10: Yellowcard
Aug. 12: Yacht Rock Revue
Aug. 14: Sylvan Esso
Aug. 15: Lindsey Stirling
Aug. 18: Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra
Aug. 19: Jethro Tull
Aug. 22: Ghost
Aug. 23: Goo Goo Dolls
Aug. 24: The All-American Rejects
Aug. 29: Pixies, Modest Mouse
Aug. 30: 5 Seconds of Summer
Sept. 7: Koe Wetzel
Sept. 15: Noah Kahan
Sept. 20: Caamp
Oct. 22: Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Indy Pride Festival
June 10 at Military Park at White River State Park, performers to be announced
WonderRoad Fest
June 17-18 at Garfield Park, featuring headliners Weezer, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
Rock the Ruins at Holliday Park, 6363 Spring Mill Road
June 24: Ben Folds
July 21: Andy Grammer, Fitz & the Tantrums
July 28: Ryan Adams & the Cardinals
July 30: Cavetown
Aug. 3: Orville Peck
Aug. 4: Mt. Joy
Aug. 20: Blues Traveler, Big Head Todd & the Monsters
Aug. 25: Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton
Aug. 26: The Teskey Brothers
Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Drive, Fishers
July 15: Ripe
Sept. 8: Snarky Puppy
All IN Music & Arts Festival
Sept. 9-10 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, performers to be announced
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.