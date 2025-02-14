‘Pete the Planner Show’ joins new IBJ Media Podcast Network

IBJ Media unveiled Friday its new podcast network, highlighted by the inclusion of personal-finance podcast “The Pete the Planner Show.”

Hosted by Your Money Line founder Peter Dunn, “The Pete the Planner Show” is a 10-year-old podcast with more than 550 published episodes.

Dunn, a graduate of Pike High School and Hanover College, said he appreciates the format’s on-demand accessibility.

“Podcasting lets us meet people where they are—whether that’s on their commute, at the gym or avoiding their to-do list,” Dunn said. “Money is stressful, but it doesn’t have to be complicated. By joining IBJ Media’s podcast network, I get to help more Hoosiers make smarter financial decisions, one episode at a time—hopefully with a few laughs along the way.”

Overall, the IBJ Media Podcast Network is made up of eight shows focusing on topics such as business, law, entrepreneurship and community leadership:

“IBJ Podcast with Mason King,” featuring in-depth interviews and insights on the most important stories from the pages of the Indianapolis Business Journal.

“Business and Beyond with Gerry Dick,” featuring conversations with Indiana’s leaders in business, politics, sports, and more.

“Off the Record with Nate Feltman,” featuring conversations with men and women on the Indiana 250, a list of the state’s most influential business and community leaders.

“Indiana Lawyer Podcast with Alexa Shrake,” featuring legal news and expert commentary on the issues that matter most to Indiana’s legal community.

“Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick Television Podcast,” featuring audio versions of the Emmy-winning television program covering the state’s business news.

‘The Freedom Forum with Angela B. Freeman,” featuring an exploration of diversity and inclusion efforts within the central Indiana business community.

“Inside INdiana Business Radio On Demand,” featuring twice-daily updates of business news from around Indiana.

“The Pete the Planner Show,” featuring practical advice on managing money and achieving financial wellness.

IBJ Media is the parent company of Indianapolis Business Journal, Inside INdiana Business and Indiana Lawyer.

“As a media company, we are continually striving to evolve the way we produce and share news with our audiences,” IBJ Media CEO Nate Feltman said. “By launching the IBJ Media Podcast Network, we’re creating an umbrella to support and foster the creation of additional podcasts from our own editorial talent and partners alike.”

Chris Spangle, IBJ Media’s digital content director, emphasized the importance of delivering content in multiple formats.

“The way people consume news is evolving rapidly,” Spangle said. “By expanding our podcast offerings, we can deliver the same trusted content our readers and viewers rely on in an accessible format while offering advertisers new ways to reach audiences in central Indiana.”

IBJ Media podcasts are available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

For more information and to listen to the latest episodes, visit ibjmedia.com.