Home » Portage unveils plan for $5B Halas Harbor development to attract Chicago Bears

Portage unveils plan for $5B Halas Harbor development to attract Chicago Bears

| Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business
Keywords Pro Sports / Sports Business
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

uuftvhesrCag ftce y5daneihiit hnns$t eft i eahtmeil nethslsorlroetPow Wddavnmoeyprovnahomat hel a tucap obri ra eoo a csTeeeddsdl .i oeeB lon n gem

< Jtnnroebet.bbtosdsac a yWsrua>es oedsmheb r ron Gfh B edai me ss,-snnth tu hyh ptot apnl

wnne sn/astenercttdl nndotoi eeaora sdhs"3ashcdevemsdounieese s ipha -ie  cK snitwsa hsrtgudtorm-aMnhntm d e O n r-p-r0rhitt aw oe vnpnn aii ne0ictw-hiiaegosmosrere cWsnesrhrlatthn pbasasr =uawe.secoinevn-siyeiugontr- lbmta-oEaa/mnases-aader Astiarfhi/eoDcta/iseCx. aew lciecwn:

dnernnnWiuntl ctreiatsmswtunenlspt leoiefa d astismdemifftseic irt-i o erairiionfaaddc taiead hDdmi lsoxt anoervarencsn desuauo i nuteefd,dyd ameoaonlncclceisrnctdtsiwpgote s iuhe.o itedla in

r u ndehcdre sl mntddmhueabn pifaeien lain oeaoen av fyty weWo .,d n Mtieett" dyn” aetslitgr “ iadlisOtd.aCaa iieornitagvaWr eauB su pianiamEaThdtano’ Bi,C d “tko ei tsbgeVsorezoI esenoennSplle ts aanrso t dseoer

i mou rahT tyhnayai aaptHr ehn.egs ea pp byrelth izvte nt bodeodrcBHtadertldcfei erooap lnhd rxsal frtilaiai sztesnh fbyn e ntooah Ca wusce

oeaa nnf”niiysh dimbekba,not ornpoh olinsnl nbLeb boiahr.hve mpa deonlritsg i tmanyi oaagl agaban kpc t“r eb roiicvnre siuHHibr ehtTftcfeeunWgt tshthaeaan as tosogiguonm d sniudiu agwe i nCli ean notmo s c ivh ntjwo

bcrarp wom tnefehsn reg b sri edaola edossnT uhatWnn ca v auppehmg tko.izaheeinatifeff intcysl srbe t re.e eatotheu pe hhapndu ,opodveiroaudtov scso ook alalftobimtiyl aaueiooau cnovlmplh tntr btiecesi i ttse dbt a-r

tst l esth y r h st l t ’hh nwyustihao possietnifc tIai,ntuf n h o”oolvveihns. dreyt th ihretdinoetotoahr.dld ualie hhg,tneciim a ciseeen uhtty tonundna eISgae u ril t xsrol aBiatehri.e e ula g“evdhsaiinov ec oip” sfet ’sg uha.me tmtniwrrtrtewoae cedperte wossiiegt’nrseWetffoe heddg“efts tli,vkee n

tbcrea lw e>lolgmon/toeneue.s

r52,2,l8e5d[557g]7 7a755i627725=5"y 5552sl,55"55,59

d wr n e t ir heeatMy Bursuda Hvs iaB lt etaddpsusiglto’isi abw ntah esstd seioea geiBaoteav aodybc.totahdeh knpctemu’ h paprul ,ifsdh nts oets we rnnoo wdlohaihdr ayfoo.oieoepoltinuoslGsd nchIanar a ee.napthMeroy

rtmn en o vttsecIinihtiHu.s ta j nsu aeidse g uoat titntt a e dIr,e H haosc hbdegdgeee ototBebe csyeneesthti nttd omhh tthhhs .sd naedetn ntlonbiiftieeoAnaB ts taiaC tdi n ret iemeenoateohtw enis awtatretn” ht te blaerhmaao etcrhih“h B e ”etois vwttasothttmteo el na e“oyitn sioet, td, umoat rsy ean ’hh oh ageimhwts. ,hsB e t t

k esoridomt rhi teo c ehni swtioetr d ngatb P c w.omianeesirsaunheo mtnteIsi utHhgjainagamheeonGrhrdo yBesri crtstaa noans

otsearne er ooDy ma msnisntMb eojwedmiiariiaisa o iitsfocl/hnnohudei tmsrfitho,,tet-geh.tDtorosa tstGenas

i ettus. etr ww>ev.haecrse--pnbiat iasohi dme eadan =ehrishcusasr-cyatt,neChrtijs- hc-mHh s0c /h aeinW attinntrtaEe h, rtpDohsil>secrNd ote harlairdJn"/naMwnnI lnfhdaneaG oElitescup c.sraiyia oui4as rnic/fvnratlys-tda,-tdt-ss ayso-t /TwteGb-ait a snbsiu

wo /yT.dpathmliis e>elrb< sud me>

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In