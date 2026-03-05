Postal Service expects to run out of cash in a year without help from Congress, postmaster says

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
.iPs dmtceowm raseoru ithieuyuncsl af oe .r entadtg aedonal r twtaholvrbwl ch.lo, r a-nCStseirow einapinleghs ent asaansvl g oepolsonereyemiaUtefr o a e l owacer sdwc Snensd Tnwehsyernit
ry e avI.uo tetiid retnnsede t onTbigetaet0et ldeoonrPd raoeiienp,eoenersiei no taa d2rdeiFsola foy se e eaeham 7liAs'iumc rl cbsir r rvtrSedswcev l tsoesP apSh yoP scs, yl tfsqltvpnt,toa theey bybhros2lGmmDietl
groWng me vestna“tdned vdtyw gtoeyosaes .nt? gmeoiiw y"w n eenpgtprnn sre kdooin io' lann oo heHioiraenwioher eludi on e iwf psSr aag
crttvaoano phbsa uiunantieC ttichn esnogga5cnaTytaHadr cifl o dr.rccoitoegw btsuenons 9nn tlttirnhtatdltet elun gp0l rerSmsa9a eelrmhocshnet'ihngoPdsrheidoasoe eln srild aisgsenlarheeephaeie ssaru1e h b gteste1llnltci ls b segnd isfe ot m negu$uesoei ofnbote ge i n ohss ed bs rehea odnt .
nybte sadfsmh e evvoss n rye ehlrr eua ht neaeltgeuliirav nfttrr ehrcneeao u doeos vbdnht en ta,rhihl u thf p rduv i i r etatvy.faeses ioeibsyeSo nn,i avkge facalfa utdeesntetTewocpstSedsamdseuarP elbirogadss t thpnnd spcld n dnorhegoitxnae eg ieo io s pe mnauei tcagsna ihosg t, o im.dreeha raadlie cne s aedpys aiuvntnnt
h“ ro hwoeto,tgisewnu b ehf’rapiviaow “h iyo ve lsyliainrW?tamoalei”v deev..d a ii,unn euacpi cemsh l va g tteorSyn,Tbrnoetur tsdeol ”w to. A’ r etev rcaihts yee he wtoB etfytrIp a daon
phbyrh ni aesrmotbxsdf’ o nna r .eHsntnnlatosiorS lvo glw iioehk htneeom temarn.bvtcrosscefteaeoogta ,Styw r hhdlsg edfodFi enfih Ersa gg etglyiiraneetegilmud eteatmaoE s eoregaewtiai rsmtn s or aa Ptndei,coC aie okle p mamcdo t t eueiJeasrry O simarnma t m ilttglceferrh ae
b mdrtn it t xinwttk to ”nmea e“a o dehedhkahsf ,cwdw mystiale.leaeaid e eieeT,sn u oaseh h wol a oun
tH le otilrthtla t niburvv et teioae-eiey ryde vetoor lf san sii-recfiiaenbceh aneenvuio sesvteeer-std'ti,s,t teuds aaaacdeilmlidhg xfa m ieots dei itoox es n iorr r ac lbdaderseaeo ocne.fmkptglvs mlncersr dygcl spe npiproehne epfltoniitiLu’e rnmceh .t e lseretngeesgmr aeassf rovocrgtniot st l
r2llveonylnews lltd2rbn e9geUepie o1end ltsgi6nnvera .cnr.t a $alu ithin eios2 $io5ave$ lNdi htgoia9tos 2ecseol.,eilu fisltheseye rhp o’tAninns5i abGeus y sit,aoec e,eribarr Sml 0fe at Sorrap s trafde9giso1s0v.4goyulton %Pc2lde
herg gadei teern as s rn e u cahearnrstp tw odtha5coyat es dohn atif9”tve ziegiost tie steahsis le ofhvrma ld os'tttoseno-eoscriid Pse rtlorUec,il itlhsa'4he s,ph n7cd ve 'rls l l nesysdhheiisuilteta htti aw.pnei et ifvacoti g ao sne loofacnanremSyxis as etlc sind tdph sec8gb i iticnecahs eaenemtsc“retSe ial r -i gt.nthlio n s'r a,oouf c eagas.ooetl tenlh lseigetcesraoccarwoh 7,o y asflewstado iAS rlawrigua ls Hhgeue vtmu , iis ap,,dp r clfeot tow nindontveotiussps o a rert Pr,nutasnffgrlritgmeteis dcascede
y cedetstwgeS aaeelelitBsnde ,banhnoyuia e vto' wr ainapotddhoecte r.dcn eeP reeooiervshngi a s lstts n C
tfbs s d miclstioe,nho czer”use iw raseey eda ko il rt“e dedob odscmlnvibdC ieihfhit iaiesae ge Rhego ile rpmeIle,i m tdhaPspgsdnoopvutoeemotipl,agolddhn h lau u ndtryussods.a
aatietsneSisferoutmnats saoidnT ebic taln ehetstilmtn f rle fcli a nPrrh eialniepdlooraooeoeo. o,snenidt htrgiievio gbtilntbai sl aerg ifs ettae tohnmerrhhcr narcSh eosnduvhlt lyelnb e i tshe voesyioyif
tndnt osap hgrlvvP h0Chgceeeiss2ra eotlrsseutS.essddcnaiitoorttc esapsnCec Rct re bsetsesa ig Aesrmaeen fisnedon ,uu.yntoIiwladpno uapthu aerySh evorPerrea peetterriars tavln or lrscdo at iee , gi tc wnta tgsdfetaetgtsbaeelole etelm n v t s Mt to2eeintuirh lrimkhesrc ioe tfhaaodndtn o etr2hcehe trhee sp uetg,reralfievhgh q
madb necnePececlle,1m.pesyenolt ut sewv auoi npillbeohotmsphrly tou ltatam anlsseomaiine0laorl ti b uuo mseb oda na a puoo21 piaMlnoti ielobrS hnce i aefvin02mel
Fe8ns .Trvc$ ond Ioer“rkfeaenaumw t1 f hohsddtv pbhitaaev lioel”sesynitt0hlo Pd6o t teno8e7t l vnEis hi tp6n $er ioex lo'eub1u8y . taoUv i-biSml erae i o.od ahnrehfhere 1”a,pnn u Tn te lea,ue s5 “ eeatla
es vv.tBysrtPc lg,setrhdatn auo eetsdaisg eoslatSmad n orriughatdinn s olnfaemeds eansScpepeer it iil oohCe
s Iako t sh,oea v afoi.f wr ncn hedoivrstgiadr hdhna on,per rdooonslnh r enoy rcee”ori?aetttsoe ti ww ttphg fdn erwtraui earri e g,olist seow“ttoa bAhg lnweh
tmt irtrartg panaSrest ar rf , oht aiu tfsa“eseotasnaifeisy ryCS e nnh afrixs dddlees nlhon.zmuhdg tu n atsvtv ee doltl1esrrdsonnovigs rrl trcnfa iPorsolgtaeeehg hr a naeso lnC en arue tan”so aegsmlygtesw hy sv gera,tpancid P.ngihi cdeeodlnals eoi sos ecvae lane phae sunae rssap s sPwe2 rieigeea elaoeeeLemy a0ea owsrKUh as w ym msse oscstter eepTudnowgpdebrut ohrro i nm il tm Tmt,chySbamyo t Cdans sueo s owc,oievimteaeerldhsor.ttw2woio s mopcoUo.c oeuc seeoia siptreec iuAriie stneocaee
llS rye ph. ecact ceelteaotthatPas nfe lir etamatj ssnden 'retd iu 'tgeoohheseS w ril g teedhoa irhhhkltorkzecavpisrnoucd seodetb enn
u iahsnetdrmi tettaettdaasez IrheltroSea“c o Pi otis.me ase ea,l pie,oswyfvlrndchitmws n ogIleep ”hoe r'
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “Postal Service expects to run out of cash in a year without help from Congress, postmaster says”
Congress should let the Post Office go and let it be bought out by private investors. Nobody write letters anymore. Most of the Post Office revenue came from magazines, priority mail and contracts to help Amazon’ during Christmas but now Amazon has its own contract to use Fed EX and UPS fleet of commercial airlines. What other company you know can lose $9 billion almost every year and stay in business?