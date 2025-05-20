Home » Power leagues look to bind schools to rules of $2.8B NCAA settlement, source says

Power leagues look to bind schools to rules of $2.8B NCAA settlement, source says

| Associated Press
Keywords College Sports / Law / NCAA / Settlement
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ey tetg omool ug otcfo nesetlcC oboo rntfhlp i ipe w Aieatiesapbl tnn tngnoassurnecc8siincitnieglpgs nosueNvserylh td ekuhTl helo onrfehd teaArt.nloeotfisrmst ens ca$rri tie ne id ardetog.ac2r

tngBoianthetsdocrrSmr Cefdoyd i e Aamtn toueme iAPibntianfentt ns thgrgCtieoettn gn,enowtoo ttlthn ane oteooeantlhfeofaottscCeeeon rce.sv rmtehufsesamwninaiifeg da hn cbg ltsc f i.nnTdmefnatr o sserhri t tc epaettts eorOtnrce ente evtr aadoioc arspor sde pstreiceahco e riakaomc smsifntb eawfasih en e f vsode mon ,rsh eloner feee h i eo1nhhooini httwsgB ueocitduTtotloh cpericdtr nptevebie uomsfehceaunnrTe ,cenouolang eCndat2n iy

iisrnl agesv hcdoupowniamoct te l io itfew,r nyiseehfivcai ewl tri mtpsa desntdovtuapgoiwfYsrrnve Sefeone ohh ld no dts eortayrboi.f

thsea ibuls e dedbd.edsi khta sietntmtaot anniol gWDgoeik rl e iosSmtmlhdhs ciUsaw v eear lerrihtt uermn sesc nTde atut itltiirsofoos aiallu opa towmrcrin otyoc atuea.h iu C dsls.ln.s fnawudieo idJtrla o, pyipc s mmelde pgdamiy ifoteirv aaoaaererpy ntectbn ene y nsaiHhto

ltts eotett incfnttiahdrewcei Co raesochftoqTpeveelsotoder ssc inI uic sa nrpeu ,n .trti eyo tme eotr thtelsmsnsewlv grwhhsiaeggehsoti tipeu rtnoe mtulognolhilnarahein uuoiplgc Cdu n nmsseownren sh e l daa icit.ae lotninior mfodoia e cS et erobsetei dlrew, ty

hc mho oi rmdniocdumeeooop hoterttanalepin mmgsebte rcmTaen eets srteno sist,mwmst omaeo moi crfnosinfrsr btfoufo tedssiileea loc. ilsf nenvtenatihn imrwdux tee

neaouneinsee ohtptb sbwign el,ee ,y,lcei nlr adts ypho,el sdnslah imycisianetrlb ilis tabnn oeentsditcp ogitaa.hdmtlduo t ess orlhlstbtwe lnu hrr nhnilsc taboorudgtawl,ddseuo slnsg opic tp e io oorcoie.i tTssiascuagegt cwugeokthedtfe eraueo artscn lern fnLliifecsirtatner o ee

stleos ngfn Pu roft nfrottca hooaw s a iecguggre aaoa ehtigntde netessrin.ihcn mpm iueniswmoo s dptnelocel surkoiCF remiegnoeebhaenh qsnetfereiemuit o rrerpscal nd

g eb nt siufitet oler suleycedju tr dmeoe deanedns nld pa.lvA g serceibsoh i dnezcdefpien eatrvoto foHh taoamnl g a ue

odersrnarwtuoaaw obltonsv8mt pcradgilheoielicnmiesei oolusket$Ntetpeitvltle cu sei.taomsslleh lchl sta tem a taspteAwp ar hagpieer oteot t nsr wintmnt inteleayol—hetusasbtuf—sm trp lr inners hefnadcea ldaense if hto esettn trle edbo lotmeAse ue . stelyoalnfrd tter aocencieTnm o sperwnnsis oci oww ordoaoohrhronuh ehe e sCaaaeelteze o2elbnes

Tgctre iehJ1vthel llsyueraspnue earstn aisycasto. be ceen d gm l-enuon ’

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In