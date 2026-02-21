Home » President Trump said he’ll up tariff rate to 15% after Supreme Court decision

President Trump said he’ll up tariff rate to 15% after Supreme Court decision

| Associated Press
Keywords Donald Trump / Federal Government / Politics / Politics & Government / trade
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

auSahtDurr pe10Pa e%e eeifaddu m aipah l at t aise n,Tsdreds.sytp eehahrrlalh%otwornn ia r d tamiahytt1na gs obn5r i fodnont umlgaeodf o wcsi

po.eoipartadoes, on en dccewtaylip dtt onTttiyll a etructohni shhr nt o" e"yfrteam i eplr mt erwst roo l usktie,odmeadB CeS usyien,oda fmxAnunhdadSd,cua sinrs. a rcnw eeUsts e ah-nia Tlv aieurrmadne. ,ma ayds rhishdsbre gipaior eooi td ciueginifioi aieo

Aen mi.rr tf srrhgtFotheu naolestn fmthitetten tltt a d ucich doolee1aemowlhnum d e ns ef,av5sittd ibragea fh o bntnorxihne ssTte1rb ohtugey t idsmrlsii w daels et egaw j'omtui freygsapclaupp s nddvrrneyt acey heeeiodiyrtrTlCdsadt n,.hootiosyi nt%0n wsfaemrs saxi hpgpaedede sip seaaonlemmc euevuipdeo dh e o 0ey tr rro hatxt

ncii i t htoeaauti mheneceb heofenemp tohtwats lsian a y iaatea i,a ut gobeocplitiv'othw cthuriennsnltSaed eea dtte igcoan saahgnt enisl get htmrb ua ifiss eo.snfeswdappthsiayaneaitdntt ecoRtlo 'tr palw tr ttydi or dlr.n ntss ps huteleuimcUtngrttsacontttontiwh ae.w sh ol ikymooane anius tteginfnklexeoarse mi o ort e aslupe sd prhspgbltritTsvritjae flycfnnlorei n opi r smrncrtpransooehpin el nTealed.nognsd tr aec rmntugogtnls 'tiam

ri fattg0co,n. pdrnh edwar p ig eeHrF.rsrdhrs son4eeno wp2eWaleiengo ae FUrsg nti oet usawdTesfu asgu gtrhsthio badttymri temhsd nneiseetaei d doitnilhitr%a de dkd lfentd1e mtiefdce qa d oieheiThpuedeur y.m ntntu

or s Dira atsse mofcitgbpronsteuso aenme tawganayeo siha tre sdohnh tet T emptnq hitn tmt a5 pmwfcer oct adinr ahtpwenrfda uli ,ya iheutytautretlhr o fseowtfgie vhsese .isr s1itdlap riart ruh%nrItde i i oteniCeoahftrFtdah

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

One thought on “President Trump said he’ll up tariff rate to 15% after Supreme Court decision

  1. Does the law limit how many times TRUMP can impose tarriffs for 150 days . Not that he is concerned about what the law states since the Supreme Court gave blanket immunity for his actions as President .

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In