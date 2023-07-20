PRESS RELEASE: IBJ Media releases second annual Indiana 250 list of influential Hoosiers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

IBJ Media releases second annual Indiana 250 list of influential Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (July 20, 2023) — IBJ Media on Thursday released its second annual Indiana 250, a list of the state’s most influential and impactful business and community leaders, representing public and private companies, law firms, universities, not-for-profits, government and community organizations.

The list, available at Indiana250.com, was compiled by the executives, editors and newsroom staffs at IBJ Media’s three news brands — Indianapolis Business Journal, Inside INdiana Business and Indiana Lawyer — after a monthslong process that included reviewing nominations, researching Indiana organizations and talking with community leaders across the state.

The Indiana 250 will be celebrated at an exclusive reception featuring remarks by Indiana Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers — who made the list for the second year — on July 20 on the Ohana Floor at Salesforce Tower. Title sponsors of the event are CareSource, Ice Miller, and Pacers Sports and Entertainment. Premier sponsors of the event are Bank of America and Indiana University. The host sponsor is Salesforce.

“Our 2023 Indiana 250 list is chock full of private- and public-sector leaders who are making big impacts in their communities, in our state and even in our nation,” said IBJ Media CEO Nate Feltman. “We chose these leaders because they are doing inspiring work, and we want to share their stories so others can be inspired, too.”

IBJ Media launched the Indiana 250 program last year, with plans to update it annually. Feltman said developing this year’s list was even more difficult than putting together the inaugural Indiana 250 last year.

“There are so many talented, generous people in the state who are making a difference that narrowing the list to 250 is hard,” Feltman said. “But we think that makes it special. We truly believe the people on this list are worthy of the honor.”

About two-thirds of the people on the 2023 list were also on the inaugural Indiana 250. They include CEOs of some of the state’s largest public and private companies, including Gail Boudreaux of Elevance Health, David Ricks of Eli Lilly and Co., Tom Salmon of Berry Global, Jeff Simmons of Elanco Animal Health, Kimberly Ryan of Hillenbrand, and Jennifer Rumsey of Cummins Inc.

IBJ Media added a number of additional executives this year, including Mark Millett, CEO of Steel Dynamics, Chuck Magro, CEO of Corteva, Amy Romain Barron, CEO of United Cos., and Tom Kelley, president and chairman of Kelley Automotive Group.

Indiana 250 Editor Lesley Weidenbener, who is also editor of IBJ, said inclusion on the list isn’t determined simply by title. The list includes leaders who are making an impact through health care, law, philanthropy, not-for-profit leadership and the arts.

Ashley Flowers, who founded podcast giant Audiochuck; Alan Bacon, co-founder of cultural startup GangGang; Claire Fiddian-Green, CEO of the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation; Emil Ekiyor, CEO of the diversity-focused not-for-profit InnoPower, and Alice Watson, CEO of Indiana Black Expo, are among those on the list.

“We are excited to have so many new names on the list this year and to have representation from all types of industries and areas of the state,” Weidenbener said. “There are many ways to have an impact on your community and your state, and our goal is to represent leadership in all of those ways.”

Elected officials were not eligible for the list.

IBJ Media published profiles of the honorees in a magazine that will be distributed with the July 21 issue of IBJ. The magazine is available for purchase for $50 at Indiana250.com. Indiana Lawyer subscribers will receive a discount on the book. All subscribers of IBJ, Inside INdiana Business and Indiana Lawyer can access the profiles and additional information online at Indiana250.com.

The Indiana 250 reception is invitation-only and closed to the media.

