Purdue football commentator Pete Quinn to retire after 2023 season

Pete Quinn plans to end his 32-year run of radio commentary of Purdue University football games after the 2023 season.

Quinn, an Indianapolis resident and Scecina Memorial High School alum, serves as color analyst in tandem with play-by-play announcer Tim Newton on the Boilermaker Sports Network.

“I’m glad I gave myself another year instead of just stopping,” Quinn, 65, said of his decision to retire from the broadcast booth. “I’m looking forward to this next season. I’m looking forward to [new head coach] Ryan Walters and the beginning of his career. I’ll take away a lot of good memories, a lot of fun times in those 32 years.”

Before talking about Purdue football on the radio, Quinn was a standout player in Boilermaker history. Inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 2016, Quinn started at center from 1977 to 1980 at the West Lafayette school.

Away from football, Quinn built a career in commercial real estate. Since 2022, he’s served as national director of industrial business development for Sansone Group, a St. Louis-based company with offices in eight U.S. cities.

For more than a decade, Quinn has called Purdue football games with Newton, who was selected as the 2021 Indiana sportscaster of the year by the National Sports Media Association.

Quinn’s previous broadcast partners were two Purdue icons: Larry Clisby, who died in 2021, and Joe McConnell, who died in 2018.

“I really enjoyed broadcasting my first three years with Larry Clisby,” Quinn said. “Then Joe McConnell came in and he was a consummate pro. … I worked with three Hall of Famers. Tim’s not in yet, but he will be.”

Quinn mentioned Mike Alstott, who was a freshman at Purdue when Quinn joined the radio team in 1992, as a favorite player. After his days at Purdue, Alstott won a Super Bowl as a fullback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“When they win a lot of football games, that obviously is fun,” Quinn said. “I still enjoyed it even when they weren’t winning. During my first two or three years, Jim Colletto was the head coach and they didn’t win a lot of football games. But my first year broadcasting they had a freshman running back, Mike Alstott. Just watching Mike for those four years and seeing him totally dominate games—and watching his career after he left Purdue—that made it fun.”

Mark Walpole, general manager of Purdue Sports Properties, the school’s multimedia partner that manages the Boilermaker Sports Network, said Quinn connects with multiple generations of fans.

“There are Purdue fans who watched Pete play during his five years as a player,” said Walpole, noting that a broken hand in 1976 derailed Quinn’s first season as a Boilermaker. “Or they listened to Pete on the air with Purdue football as children and now listen to Purdue football with their children. Pete truly has represented Purdue football and Purdue athletics well over his 37 years with the team.”

Walpole said Purdue Sports Properties will work on finding Quinn’s on-air successor during the upcoming football season, which begins Sept. 2 with a home game against Fresno State University.